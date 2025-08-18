SD Canvassing Group Substack

SD Canvassing Group Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About
President Trump moves to END MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and voting machines
BREAKING NEWS TODAY:
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
5
SD Freedom Caucus calls for investigation into ES&S, plus ERIC, KNOWiNK, Soros and more
In yet another week of standing tall, the citizens of South Dakota prove once again that they are the heartbeat of election integrity.
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
7
Volunteer Spotlight
and upcoming GART event
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
1

July 2025

SOS Violates NVRA - exposes private data
SD Canvassing and Rick Weible together have purchased nearly $30,000 worth of statewide voter files, absentee data, and voter history from the Secretary…
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
5
Scandalous! Four Counties with MASSIVE violations of elections equipment
An investigation by SD Canvassing and Rick Weible into county election equipment reveals ES&S has provided un-certified election management system…
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
5
Chinese engineers run Gov't software - Microsoft Azure platform
We were right once again
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
3
Call to Action : Johnson sabotages HB1062
🚨🚨🚨RED ALERT🚨🚨🚨 - MONAE JOHNSON'S office is playing games with the voter registration files by directly and intentionally sabotaging the…
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
2
We're Waiting......
Enough is Enough
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
2

June 2025

20 new election laws go into effect TOMORROW
Three months ago, Governor Larry Rhoden signed 20 election bills into law, including several bills that our group worked extremely hard to get across…
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
3
It's a great day to be an election denier
Election fraud conspiracy news is on overdrive this week.
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
10
Beginning of the End for KNOWiNK?Oregon Dumps KNOWiNK TotalVote System Four Years Into Contract
By: Jessica Pollema
  
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
5

May 2025

© 2025 SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture