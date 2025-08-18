SD Canvassing Group Substack
President Trump moves to END MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and voting machines
BREAKING NEWS TODAY:
Aug 18
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
11
5
SD Freedom Caucus calls for investigation into ES&S, plus ERIC, KNOWiNK, Soros and more
In yet another week of standing tall, the citizens of South Dakota prove once again that they are the heartbeat of election integrity.
Aug 16
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
15
7
Volunteer Spotlight
and upcoming GART event
Aug 11
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
10
1
July 2025
SOS Violates NVRA - exposes private data
SD Canvassing and Rick Weible together have purchased nearly $30,000 worth of statewide voter files, absentee data, and voter history from the Secretary…
Jul 31
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
21
5
Scandalous! Four Counties with MASSIVE violations of elections equipment
An investigation by SD Canvassing and Rick Weible into county election equipment reveals ES&S has provided un-certified election management system…
Jul 30
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
28
5
Chinese engineers run Gov't software - Microsoft Azure platform
We were right once again
Jul 18
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
11
3
Call to Action : Johnson sabotages HB1062
🚨🚨🚨RED ALERT🚨🚨🚨 - MONAE JOHNSON'S office is playing games with the voter registration files by directly and intentionally sabotaging the…
Jul 15
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
13
2
We're Waiting......
Enough is Enough
Jul 7
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
12
2
June 2025
20 new election laws go into effect TOMORROW
Three months ago, Governor Larry Rhoden signed 20 election bills into law, including several bills that our group worked extremely hard to get across…
Jun 30
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
14
3
It's a great day to be an election denier
Election fraud conspiracy news is on overdrive this week.
Jun 20
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
11
10
Beginning of the End for KNOWiNK?Oregon Dumps KNOWiNK TotalVote System Four Years Into Contract
By: Jessica Pollema
Jun 2
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
12
5
May 2025
Chinese spying and hacking everywhere BUT .....
This weeks headlines read like this:
May 20
•
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
17
3
