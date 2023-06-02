SD Canvassing Group Substack

SD Canvassing Group Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to SD Canvassing Group Substack

We are a volunteer organization working for Free, Fair, Transparent and Secure elections, now and for future generations.

People

SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP

@southdakotacanvassinggroup
SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP's avatar
We are a volunteer organization working towards Free, Fair, Transparent and Secure Elections, now and for future generations.
© 2025 SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture