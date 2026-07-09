Most conservatives have complained all of their life that the Republicans never fight for anything. Is it because they are fearful of being persecuted by the media or are they really just moderates or liberals masquerading as conservatives who deep down THINK that the easy way is to fall in line with the status quo??? Very few KNOW that the hard thing to do is almost always the right thing and the easy thing to do is almost always the wrong thing! The South Dakota Canvassing group is a leading example of patriots that know how to fight for what they believe in and do the HARD things required to WIN.

Now that the media has been completely exposed for their propaganda and virtually no one is watching or listening to them, you would think that at least the true conservatives would follow Trump’s lead of saying the quiet part out loud, knowing that there really is no such thing as bad press. Even bad press is better than no press, especially if you are speaking FACTS and TRUTH! Speaking FACTS and TRUTH protects you from litigation because the people or organizations you are speaking truth and facts about have no interest in a court room and evidence being presented in the form of discovery that would prove their wrongdoings.

The only thing keeping what is left of the media in business is the massive amounts of advertising dollars they are taking in from large businesses that see those advertising dollars as an insurance policy that the same media will be reluctant to report virtually anything negative and therefore protect the gravy train that is built from their many questionable and/or outright illegal business practices.

It does require COURAGE to not be afraid of being persecuted by the establishment and the media that they own as well as your fellow citizens. Especially today with the emasculation of men, any man who speaks out is labeled as a chauvinist, racist, or white Christian nationalist for their toxic masculinity. Outspoken conservative women are labeled Karen’s, unhinged or handmaidens from hell. Much to our discredit, we now have many men walking among us who would not even be willing to stand up for their spouse in the event someone spoke ill of them or something even worse.

Jesus was the most persecuted person to walk this earth and he spoke nothing but truth! He walked into the temple and flipped the tables over to send a message to those who were trying to exploit worshippers and commercialize a sacred space.

My questions of AI returned this:

“being nice is an external trait that focuses on pleasantness, manners, and being agreeable to keep the peace. Being good is a core character focused on morals, integrity, and doing the right thing even when it requires having diﬃcult conversations or standing your ground. Another way to look at it is that nice people focus on perception, avoiding conflict and the short term. Good people focus on action, being willing to get uncomfortable and drawing a line in the sand with long term goals in mind.”

South Dakota Canvassing started out about six years ago by going to county commission meetings, legislative hearings, election board meetings and speaking with legislators and other public officials NICELY calling attention to broken processes and procedures in our elections that did not provide the transparency and trust that our founding fathers would deem necessary for the continuation of the Constitutional Republic that they created.

They were met with apathy and disdain for requesting the changes required to restore real transparency and public trust, which is at an all time historical low. A big part of that lack of appetite was probably due to how they saw President Trump crucified publicly for even suggesting that the 2020 election was manipulated under the tyrannical and illegitimate Biden regime. We have been amazed by how the most conservative of elected oﬃcials among us have been so reluctant to even fight for the enforcement of laws and rules already on the books that could help immensely in righting the ship. More than one legislator who has been willing to fight publicly for changes in the election integrity world have stated how other legislators privately tell them how brave they are for speaking the quiet part out loud and carrying that torch.

The SD establishment (supposedly such a red state) has gone to great lengths to protect the status quo.

It still amazes us, having become the most successful group in our state and one of the most eﬀective in our nation at aﬀecting change, just how many people are still unwilling be courageous and speak truth for fear of persecution or offending someone. Jesus said that it is our job to shed light in the darkness. If the media will not get the word out someone must do it.

Good parents teach their kids that the best way to handle a bully is to fight back. Unfortunately, way too many are like grandparents who are incapable of saying no because they don’t have to suﬀer the consequences. Good parents realize that getting uncomfortable and saying no sometimes can and will lessen the problems in the future.

We definitely have seen and continue to see over and over again that some just cannot understand that the age old adage of “nice guys finish last” proves itself over and over again. Our founding fathers would be rolling in their graves that more citizens have not shown the courage, integrity and fortitude of the South Dakota Canvassing Group to protect the Constitutional Republic that they sacrificed their lives, fortunes and sacred honor for, allowing us to inherit the greatest nation in the history of the world.

Anyone who needs a reminder that this is actually true - all you have to do is go to social media and see all the videos being made by foreigners who are visiting our country for the World Cup saying how their media has lied to them about America. They are blown away by the freedoms we enjoy on a daily basis and virtually everything else about our country. All this still holds true even though the whole establishment (democrats and republicans) and the elites have made every eﬀort to destroy us from within so as to line their pockets while we stuck our heads in the sand for decades.

It has become very obvious to many that Covid and all of the subsequent historical events since 2020 had to happen in order to wake up enough people to keep the ship from hitting the iceberg. Never forget that professionals built the titanic and amateurs built the ark and we all know how both to those turned out. If we think that one person or even a small group of people can fix it from the top, we are kidding ourselves. Imagine if just a small percentage of people (probably would not take 5%) started going to city council, school board and county commission meetings just to observe and/or ask questions. Those public officials get very nervous when more than one or two people show up. Why would that be??? If they have nothing to hide, why would they be uncomfortable with our attendance and/or participation in our government???

Nothing of significance has ever been accomplished by remaining COMFORTABLE!!!

If you are still on the sidelines, it’s not too late to step into the arena.

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