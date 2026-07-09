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Freedom Works's avatar
Freedom Works
4d

💯

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Bruce Meister's avatar
Bruce Meister
4d

As I read this, John Thune, the head of the US Senate comes to mind. He is definitely afraid of what would happen to him if he passed the SAVE act! Actually he has ridden the fence his whole political career because I have watched and wondered what was wrong with him.

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