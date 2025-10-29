Actions speak much louder than words and the overwhelming majority of people (especially if they knew the following facts) are totally confident that some ACTIONS are just undeniable!

Raising kids in today’s society is undoubtedly much more challenging than in any generation before us. It takes a real concerted and constant effort by parents to stay on top of things and limit trouble. One of the ways that parents may choose to do this is by periodically asking to see their child’s smartphone to monitor who they are communicating with and what topics and content they are engaging in. For those parents who choose this, imagine asking to see their child’s smartphone and being denied access? Would good parents brush that off or immediately ask themselves what are they trying to hide? For good parents this becomes a prove to me you are not trying to hide something??? Only one way the child can do that.

For anyone working to ensure transparency and trust in our government, it is real easy to list elections as the tip of the spear because without transparency and trust in our elections EVERY other topic as it relates to a properly functioning constitutional republic is suspect at best. Following is a list of just five of the most egregious events that have transpired right here in the state of South Dakota that can only leave you with one deduction. SOMEBODY (perhaps many) has SOMETHING to hide and they want it to stay that way!!!

Just like the optimist would tell the pessimist who lists numerous reasons why something won’t work “why did you take the time to list numerous reasons that won’t work? For most people if they found just one reason they wouldn’t go to the effort of finding more!” The first of the egregious events would in itself be enough to make anyone who truly wants to ensure transparency and trust in our elections stop and say this MUST BE FIXED IMMEDIATELY!!!

1). When the people asked for the release of the cast vote records (CVR’s) they were met with immediate excuses and opposition. The CVR’s are images of the ballots that contain no way of identifying the voter, but lets the public confirm that the votes were properly counted. Once it was obvious that the people’s only recourse was to file a lawsuit, the powers that be immediately used the taxpayer’s dollars against them to hire outside attorneys to fight the release of those CVR’s. When regulations obviously were put in place and the CVR’s were specifically designed to provide the people with transparency, why would the powers that be turn the taxpayers money against them if they had nothing to hide?

2) The people put forth the effort to circulate petitions and collect the signatures that were required by state statute in many counties across the state, to put it to a vote of the people whether or not we should continue to use the tabulators to count the votes in our elections. Again, attorneys were hired using taxpayer dollars, to stop the issue from being put on the ballot in almost every county where the people had put forth the effort required. A bill was even hoghoused immediately in the legislature in 2024 (House Bill 1140) that would have made it so the people could not collect signatures to petition our government going forward. That bill barely failed passage!

3). In the few counties that did allow the topic to go on the ballot for a vote of the people, the states attorney’s were less than honorable in explaining the topic to their constituents, so they could make an informed decision in their vote. The states attorneys are required to have their explanation be NEUTRAL.

Looks like the powers that be were not honest about what their counties currently were spending to use the tabulators to count the votes. Even the smallest of counties spend many thousands of dollars on the tabulators and service. Also, like the people who did not take the time to really under stand if a no vote meant getting rid of the tabulators or keeping the tabulators could have been tricked into voting the opposite of what they intended to.

4). Below are just a few examples of candidates who lost votes according to the downloads that were done every 5 minutes during the November 2022 general election. You will notice that the secretary of state herself lost 3,700 votes in 5 minutes. Why wouldn’t the secretary of state after taking office put forth any effort to figure out how and why such a thing would happen? How could anyone ever again trust the machines used to count and report the results of our elections?

5). Lastly, when a large group of thoughtful and committed citizens requested the invoices from the four counties in SD (Minnehaha, Pennington, Lincoln and Davison) who purchased laptops from Election Systems and Software (ES&S), they were able to assess that the laptops received after being paid for with the citizens tax dollars were not even certified by the EAC (Election Assistance Commission). Citizens in each of those counties submitted cease and desist letters, with a threat to file a lawsuit if those counties did not discontinue the use of the UNCERTIFIED laptops to their county officials. Again, those counties chose to use taxpayers dollars to hire outside attorneys to try and stop the enforcement of the regulations. The response from their attorney ended with a reminder that anyone filing a lawsuit could end up having to pay any and all court and lawyer costs for both sides of a lawsuit. What person or group of people would not take that as a letter of intimidation to try and get the people or group to abandon any further actions?

EVERYONE knows, without a shadow of a doubt, that if the majority of our citizens actually knew any one of these things have transpired, let alone all five of these things, they would not be in favor of continuing to have their taxpayer dollars to be sent to an out of state company who could even be given the opportunity to manipulate our most sacred right as citizens-THE RIGHT TO VOTE AND HAVE THE UTMOST CONFIDENCE THAT OUR ELECTIONS ARE TRANSPARENT AND TRUSTWORTHY.

Unfortunately, way too many have forgotten or were never around to experience hand counting in the precincts which ended in the early 2000’s! For those who have forgotten or never had the opportunity to experience this most important and gratifying of all civic duties that any citizen can participate in for a few hours commitment, I will share with you how it works.

Picture four citizens sitting at a small table. 1 Republican and 1 Democrat on each side of the table. Ballots are sorted into stacks of 25. On one side of the table are the CALLERS (1 Republican and 1 Democrat) in charge of telling the TALLIERS (1 Republican and 1 Democrat) who EACH have a tally sheet, what the ballot says as to how the voter voted. Each tallier tallies those votes on individual tally sheets. At the end of the 25 ballots the four people confirm that both tally sheets match before moving on to the next stack of 25 ballots. If they do not match they recount the previous stack of 25 till both tally sheets match. Once they have completed tallying all the votes for that race or ballot measure in that precinct all 4 citizens sign the tally sheets. Then the ballots are transported to the county auditors office, by no less than one republican and one democrat, and the auditor reports the results. In this way, the people who counted the ballots in each precinct are a form of checks and balances that the results were reported properly. The auditors office could not consider reporting inaccurate numbers for fear of the ballot counters in the precinct reporting their corruption.

Another benefit of this is that people can differentiate voter intent whereas electronic tabulators can not. What I mean by this is if a voter fills in an oval and then crosses it out because they didn’t mean to vote for that person or ballot measure and then fills in a different oval the machines will not even count that voters vote for that person or ballot measure. The X thru the filled in oval clearly means they did not intend to vote that way. People can differentiate voter intent that machines can not do.

Secondly, in order for there to be corruption as it relates to the counting of the votes, all four people counting the votes would have to agree to participate in the corruption. On the other hand the tabulators have to be reprogrammed for each and every election in each and every precinct. This is due to the fact that new ballots have to be printed and will never match a previous election due to new candidates and ballot measures every election. It would only take ONE out of state person to program the tabulators incorrectly for that whole city, county, state or federal election!

We have had a few legislators step up and fight for some election changes in our state. Once again all of us know that if the majority of the people knew the above information they would not be in favor to continue with business as usual. It is past time to end the games! Our founding fathers designed our constitutional republic in such a way that WE THE PEOPLE would and should be in control of our government. By far the best way is to ensure trust and transparency in our elections and hand counting in the precinct involves getting more people active in the process of their governance with far less chances of widespread corruption.

South Dakota’s motto is “Under God the People Rule!” That fits perfectly with what Jesus expects us to do as citizens. Our job is to “shed light on the darkness”. The more people who join us in shedding that light on the darkness, the quicker we can restore trust in our elections. Unfortunately, too many people do not realize how just a few people speaking out can effect real change. Please forward this document to your county commissioners and state representatives and senators.

NEVER DOUBT THAT A SMALL GROUP OF THOUGHTFUL AND COMMITTED CITIZENS CAN CHANGE THE WORLD!

INDEED IT IS THE ONLY THING THAT EVER HAS!!!