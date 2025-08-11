South Dakota Canvassing Group’s volunteers are the absolute BEST volunteers. They are the lifeblood of the election reform movement sweeping the country, and effecting change in the state we call home. We would never be where we are at today without all of you, who diligently work to support efforts to reclaim elections of, by and for the People.

We decided to highlight some of our volunteer efforts to encourage you, share ideas, and to thank those who are out there working and never give up.

Meet Cindy Cooke and Dale Buse!

Cindy and Dale are tireless champions for safe, secure, and transparent elections in South Dakota. From attending county commission meetings to leading hand-counting events and providing hands-on opportunities for citizens to practice hand counting, their dedication is unmatched. They are regular attendees of Meade County Commission meetings, using public comment time to inform the county officials of the vulnerabilities of machines, dangers of cloud hosted software, and the excessive expense of electronic elections. They send emails, make phone calls, and are quick to jump in when a team effort is needed.

Dale has spent a lot of time pouring over invoices and ballot totals to come up with the easy math version of $1.00/ballot for hand counting.

Cindy and Dale recently organized a parade entry featuring HAND COUNTED BALLOTS. Their parade entry was well received and everyone WAVED FOR HAND COUNTING!

They’re now headlining the SDC info booth at the Badlands Media Great American Restoration Tour in Deadwood! There’s still time to grab tickets and join us—come meet these amazing advocates!

Thank you, Cindy and Dale, for everything you do for the South Dakota Canvassing team!

Be sure to stop by the SDC table and see Dale & Cindy at GART in Deadwood, SD!

If you want to feature SDC in a parade near you, let us know and we’ll help you out!