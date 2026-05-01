Please Note this Correction to The Hoffman Dossier: An Investigative Report on Professional Negligence, Taxpayer-Funded Lawfare, Illegal Election Certification, and the Deprivation of Constitutional Rights

III. Corporate Allegiance vs. Constituent Service

Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline:

Despite recusing himself due to personal easements, Hoffman has remained a vocal advocate for the Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline — a Green New Deal-style project stopped by RL21.

[He now pushes against data center zoning ordinances while dismissing citizen-requested impact studies as “extreme left wing, liberal policy” and “the epitome of big government overregulation.”] - edited

Addendum 1 is additional information provided by private citizens that they feel must be heard and understood by all precinct committee voters at the June 2026 SDGOP Convention who will cast a vote for Attorney General. Please feel free to share both Parts 1 and 2 to EVERYONE who appreciate facts to consider that are not disseminated in the local news.

On January 8, 2026 the SD Coalition of Counties hosted a virtual candidate forum. The attendees had ample opportunity to ask pointed questions of Austin Hoffman, Candidate for SD Attorney General. This is audio recording of the meeting.

Experienced Attorney? :

Question: How many jury trials have you been a part of, what is your success rate, and have you been involved in any murder trials?

Answer: “Specifically jury trials, Uhhhh, I’ve only had two on the criminal side. Uhhhhh…. I’ve won one and lost one.”

0:00 -2:03

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Complaints to the State Bar:

Question: “Have you ever received a disciplinary action letter from the State Bar Disciplinary Board?”

Answer: “I’m going to ask you right now if this is really the path you want to take on this question.”

“I have had two complaints.” LISTEN to the rest.

0:00 -3:10

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Threats to Sue the County Commission for not Following his Advice:

Question: “What are your feelings on the state government if they are stepping outside their constitutional boundaries?”

Answer: “Frankly, ….. right here in McPherson County, I would have been forced to file a lawsuit against our County Commission. And this has nothing to do with election stuff.”

This comment is supporting evidence of The Hoffman Dossier, I. The “Shadow Chair”: Subverting Local Governance.

In a stunning March 2025 memorandum, Hoffman declared a unanimous vote by the Commission to hire independent counsel Brian Jorde “null and void” (following Hoffman’s recusal due to personal easements). He asserted sole authority to appoint any deputy or limited deputy state’s attorney under SDCL 7-16-3 and threatened to take the matter to circuit court if the Board did not comply.

0:00 -1:41

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“You don’t get to pick and choose what you want to enforce and don’t want to enforce. If an elected official is violating the law, there has to be consequences. They are no different than anybody else.” - Austin Hoffman

The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding. Does that mean Hoffman is admitting there should be consequences for him and the rest of the law breaking BOE members for their criminal negligence in the illegal certification of voting systems? We’ll wait to see how that works out.

SB201 / RL21 - Eminent Domain for Private Gain

Question: “How did you vote on RL21?”

Answer: “Uhhhhh….. So I voted that….blah blah blah…..the best agreements between people… both parties walk away not happy. I thought SB201 was a decent law, frankly, I thought there was a lot of mis-information out there on it.” LISTEN below.

0:00 -4:09

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Read the entire email chain obtained through public records requests between Hoffman and the McPherson County Commission HERE.

Charlie Hoffman, father of Austin. Those “wackadoodle Republicans” he is referring to are the patriots that took over the GOP county board in 2022, like many counties across the state, leading to the first ever Coalition of Counties.

Letter’s to the Editor: A Collection

McPherson County GOP Chair, Mike Klipfel

Austin Hoffman:

McPherson County Citizens:

If you are attending candidate forums, watching debates, and pouring over campaign literature, it would benefit us all to consider these wise words:

"What you do speaks so loud that I cannot hear what you say." — Ralph Waldo Emerson