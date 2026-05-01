The Hoffman Dossier - Addendum 1
Austin Hoffman in his own words & letters to the editor
Please Note this Correction to The Hoffman Dossier: An Investigative Report on Professional Negligence, Taxpayer-Funded Lawfare, Illegal Election Certification, and the Deprivation of Constitutional Rights
III. Corporate Allegiance vs. Constituent Service
Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline:
Despite recusing himself due to personal easements, Hoffman has remained a vocal advocate for the Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline — a Green New Deal-style project stopped by RL21.
[He now pushes against data center zoning ordinances while dismissing citizen-requested impact studies as “extreme left wing, liberal policy” and “the epitome of big government overregulation.”] - edited
Addendum 1 is additional information provided by private citizens that they feel must be heard and understood by all precinct committee voters at the June 2026 SDGOP Convention who will cast a vote for Attorney General. Please feel free to share both Parts 1 and 2 to EVERYONE who appreciate facts to consider that are not disseminated in the local news.
On January 8, 2026 the SD Coalition of Counties hosted a virtual candidate forum. The attendees had ample opportunity to ask pointed questions of Austin Hoffman, Candidate for SD Attorney General. This is audio recording of the meeting.
Experienced Attorney? :
Question: How many jury trials have you been a part of, what is your success rate, and have you been involved in any murder trials?
Answer: “Specifically jury trials, Uhhhh, I’ve only had two on the criminal side. Uhhhhh…. I’ve won one and lost one.”
Complaints to the State Bar:
Question: “Have you ever received a disciplinary action letter from the State Bar Disciplinary Board?”
Answer: “I’m going to ask you right now if this is really the path you want to take on this question.”
“I have had two complaints.” LISTEN to the rest.
Threats to Sue the County Commission for not Following his Advice:
Question: “What are your feelings on the state government if they are stepping outside their constitutional boundaries?”
Answer: “Frankly, ….. right here in McPherson County, I would have been forced to file a lawsuit against our County Commission. And this has nothing to do with election stuff.”
This comment is supporting evidence of The Hoffman Dossier, I. The “Shadow Chair”: Subverting Local Governance.
In a stunning March 2025 memorandum, Hoffman declared a unanimous vote by the Commission to hire independent counsel Brian Jorde “null and void” (following Hoffman’s recusal due to personal easements). He asserted sole authority to appoint any deputy or limited deputy state’s attorney under SDCL 7-16-3 and threatened to take the matter to circuit court if the Board did not comply.
“You don’t get to pick and choose what you want to enforce and don’t want to enforce. If an elected official is violating the law, there has to be consequences. They are no different than anybody else.” - Austin Hoffman
The hypocrisy is absolutely astounding. Does that mean Hoffman is admitting there should be consequences for him and the rest of the law breaking BOE members for their criminal negligence in the illegal certification of voting systems? We’ll wait to see how that works out.
SB201 / RL21 - Eminent Domain for Private Gain
Question: “How did you vote on RL21?”
Answer: “Uhhhhh….. So I voted that….blah blah blah…..the best agreements between people… both parties walk away not happy. I thought SB201 was a decent law, frankly, I thought there was a lot of mis-information out there on it.” LISTEN below.
Read the entire email chain obtained through public records requests between Hoffman and the McPherson County Commission HERE.
The WORST State's Atty in South Dakota appointed to the Board of (S)elections by Sen. Mehlhaff - ACT NOW
Charlie Hoffman, father of Austin. Those “wackadoodle Republicans” he is referring to are the patriots that took over the GOP county board in 2022, like many counties across the state, leading to the first ever Coalition of Counties.
Letter’s to the Editor: A Collection
McPherson County GOP Chair, Mike Klipfel
Austin Hoffman:
McPherson County Citizens:
If you are attending candidate forums, watching debates, and pouring over campaign literature, it would benefit us all to consider these wise words:
"What you do speaks so loud that I cannot hear what you say." — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Another great compilation of trash on this person that THINKS he's a lawyer much less a States Attorney.
And to think our commissioners are paying $34,000 more than the minimum state requirement for 2 days a week of work + mileage. Not to mention hiring his EX-wife as a secretary at the tune of $17k and then on top of that were paying the rent for a separate office before they moved his lazy backside into another building that the commissioners bought to house him and the Sheriffs office wasting taxpayer dollars. Which by the way, they broke yet another law as the Sheriff (by state law) is supposed to have his permanent office at the county seat. Folks, ya just make this crap up anymore!
The move to the Restoration of the American Republic is before us, the two-party system is dying, and with it, a return back to Jeffersonian society, one where the "Democratic-Republicans" were protecting Americans from "British Rule". The fact behind the King Charles visits to America - it only looks the 'King' to show up to sign official paperwork, to relinquish all British ownership of America. The monetary system is returning back to the people, the "Corporate Government" is dissolving, and the Vatican cult of Satan Worshiping Pedophiles are being Caught. The Children are being saved, and the "South Dakota Legislature" is being called out for their 'corruption' with each passing day.
Why I cannot vote for, nor Support people like Jon Hansen, Karla Lems, Dusty Johnson, Larry Rhoden, nor any Career Politician.
They are ALL "Constitutionally" Stealing Your Protected Rights, they are all a part of the "Money Laundering Financial System" using your public taxes against you, in the form of Racketeering.
Notice how all 'State Legislator" are supporting their own, versus an outsider to the system, cause even they know, they are criminals!
Read Below and learn how the "Family Court' has been allowed to operate, and then understand, people like Jon Hansen and Karla Lems and all "career legislators" have participated in this system.
Only stupid people get divorced let alone ALLOW the "Government" into their so-called marriage. Everyone should know by now, Family Court is a "Child Trafficking Industry. IF you as parents NEVER obtained a "State Issued Birth Certificate" in the name of your children, they would Not be allowed to get a Social Security #, nor would the "state" be a party, nor involved in your child's life.
IF upon getting married, forming "Holy Matrimony' which is a "religious ceremony" and did nothing more than get a court affidavit for "Civil Union" rather than a "State Issued Marriage certificate (or license), then the "State' is NOT a party to the contract, it is merely a "Civil Partnership" defining how property is to be allocated. Stop putting yourself in the system, your children do not need a Birth Certificate to enter public school, instead, "parents" can obtain a court affidavit explaining reasons why children have no birth certificate (religious reasons) and put on public notice the 'witnesses' to the birth (hospital, pastor, parents, etc.). But too often, parents ignorantly obtain a 'state issued Birth Certificate, placing their children in the system, because they expect to earn "benefits" from the federal and state government - social security, Medicaid, food stamps, child support, etc.
Stop this behavior, you allowed the federal and state into your child's lives, which makes them a ward of the state, and paves the way into "Child Trafficking". In 1997, under Clinton, the Congress passes the Safe Family and Child Act - which allows the 'state' to earn up to $1 million dollars for every child it removes from the home, and 99.9% of the time it is unconstitutional, cause they use the money to pay COPS to knock on your door, under the assumption you as a parent committed a crime (drugs, or statute violation, back child support), etc.
They then place child under 'state sponsored foster care, where they now get to take your social security, Medicare, Medicaid, etc., to provide for "Child Social Service Programs" --- this is 'racketeering' aka money laundering.
Judges and Attorneys are now compensated to force one parent to pay as much child support as they can get, while the "state' or the 'system' gets to keep as much as 20% of all collections, meaning, they are incentivized to break up families, hence "Family Court".
This all began around the 1920's, about the time your "federal government' now acting as a Municipal Corporation (since 1860-1890), financed by the 'International Bankers', had purchased the Caribbean Islands from Denmark. The renamed the Islands - "Virgin Islands" and they became the headquarters where Multi-National Corporate CEO's, Bankers, Financiers, Hedge Fund Managers, Politicians, Attorneys all meet to discuss "Foreign Affairs".
If you know your history, in the 1990's - Jeffery Epstein purchased one of these islands by contract, he became the "caretaker' to managing these financial accounts. In 1921, these people create the "Council of Foreign Relations" and purchased your media (newspapers, television, Hollywood, etc.) to lobby congress, and to play mind control over the people. Operation Mockingbird Media born.
The "money laundering" system of Human Trafficking was born - Drugs, Sex, Child, Labor. They now form their N.G. O's to launder your public taxes into private organizations, to help fund their international cabal, and the racket continues today, well, has been put on notice to stop, thanks to Donald Trump, the Military, and the Patriots.
In your "State" - your Family Court - Judges and Attorneys participate in this "Financial Scheme' - think what the word Attorney means, "Attorn" ---> "to agree to be tenant to a new owner or landlord of the same property"
Your "Attorney" is, "one who is legally appointed to transact business on another's behalf" meaning, you hire, or contract an attorney to speak on your behalf inside that court room, to whom, utilizes the "public statutes" to work in the best interests of the property holder, which thanks to you obtaining a 'birth certificate' in your child names, and thanks in large part to the marriage certificate (state ownership), the "Attorney" by way of the B.A.R Association, is now a public institution working on behalf of the "State Government" and often times immune by all decisions they make, meaning, they know the crimes they are perpetuating. To 'transfer' all authority to control your child to the state, by forcing one parent to pay child support, while allowing, by agreement, the State keeping 20% of the revenues.
This means, the lessor parent has to get a part time job, cause it knows, they cannot both afford to pay child support, let alone themselves, afford to provide for a home, food, medical expenses, education, meaning, the 'custodial parent' --- "a parent who has been awarded sole physical custody of a child, or with whom the child primarily lives. The custodial parent is primarily responsible for the day-to-day care of the child.
Meaning, the custodial parent becomes an "Agent" of the state government" under the Foster Care System, and may maintain custody, so long as the "State' says so.
The "State Government" now thanks to the "Safe Family and Child Act" now gets to take up to $1 million from Federal Taxes, mainly social security, Medicare, Medicaid, under the guise of "Social Services" which now generates the revenue needed to prolong the system.
"Child Protective Services (CPS) refers to government agencies in the United States responsible for investigating allegations of child abuse or neglect. They intervene by providing services to families through safety plans, in-home monitoring, or, in emergencies, removing the child from the custody of their parent or legal guardian. CPS operates under state and federal laws to ensure the safety and well-being of children."
It is all "money laundering" a Child Trafficking Financial Scheme to take your public taxes, in return, the "State" owns the right to control the interest of your children. IT can now remove the children from your home, per violations of public statute.
Child Protective Services (C.P.S) is the largest 'criminal network in the United States. The "Agency" violates Article 1, Section 10 of the constitution, by utilizing public taxes to pay your local "COPS" under the presumption that one of the parents violated "state statute'. And they remove the children prior to any burden of proof is proven in public court.
And that folks, violates you, the parental rights to manage your child's affairs, thus, violates Amendment 4, 5, 6, and 7.
Too often than not, "WOMEN" play this 'Trafficking Scheme' knowing they will benefit the most, in all matters of Family Court, knowing that most Judges and Attorneys favor the "Mother' vs the father, knowing the father in most cases is the #1 Bread Winner.
It is all "Money Racketeering" and your Judges, Attorneys, State Officers are part of the 'crime'.
Now, you know who and what is a part of the EPSTEIN Files, the real victims here are the "Children", and your own government is the violator of the constitution. "Treason"
The "System" will protect itself, unless you the voter say NO!
People like Chris Larson, Katie Hoffman, Pat Powers are on the wrong side. For “Patriots”, true “Grassroots” do not support Career Politicians.
Vote NO on Jon Hansen —- over the past 25 years, he has never held a private job in the private sector. Upon graduation, he spent at least 5 years in college to become a “B.A.R Associated Attorney”, he then spends 8 years in the S.D Senate, followed by 2 years as Chair of the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce, confirming his role as member of “Americans for Prosperity/AIPAC, heavily becoming financed by those organizations. He later on leaves the Freedom Caucus, as no member of that caucus to that point in time, rise to leadership levels - Speaker, Pro Temp, Majority Leader. He has spent the final 8 years of his career in the S.D House.
Jon Hansen and Karla Lems (a Trust Baby) are the Enemies here. They only jumped on board a hot topic, the Carbon Pipeline and Pro Life to satisfy the “Conservatives”, hoping to become Governor. However, Toby came to Jon a year ago to unite the Grassroots Movement under Toby’s P.A.C. Only for Jon to split the Grassroots Movement and run for Governor. Now this move will only help Dusty Johnson get elected, taking votes away from even Larry Rhoden, but as well crumbling the “Patriot Movement” What if, this was all planned, staged, and promoted by your “Career Politicians”.
The Fraudsters are your “Career Legislators” -