Austin Hoffman: McPherson County’s Shadow Chair and Architect of Lawfare

A Threat to Constitutional Liberty, Election Integrity, and the Rights of South Dakota Citizens

While the role of a State’s Attorney is to serve as the legal shield for a county and its citizens, McPherson County State’s Attorney Austin Hoffman has instead constructed a “gatekeeper” regime. Through documented professional negligence, bad-faith legal maneuvering, unauthorized use of public funds, and open contempt for the very citizens who pay his salary, Hoffman has positioned himself not as a servant of the people, but as an active obstructionist and a direct threat to the constitutionally protected rights he is sworn to uphold.

His record reveals a pattern that should disqualify any candidate for higher office, especially Attorney General. Hoffman has defied President Trump’s executive order on election integrity, championed Green New Deal-style projects like the Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline, pushed economic development and corporate welfare for data centers, violated open meetings laws, and systematically destroyed the people’s right to petition their government. This is not public service. This is establishment power protecting itself at the expense of liberty.

I. The “Shadow Chair”: Subverting Local Governance

Hoffman’s dominance over the elected five-member Board of County Commissioners is unmistakable. Unlike neighboring counties where state’s attorneys advise but do not control meetings, Hoffman routinely interjects, overrides, and dictates outcomes.

At the February 6, 2024 McPherson Commission meeting, the tensions in the county came to a head. The McPherson County GOP had been working on bringing a return to hand counting to a vote of the Commission since September of 2022. December, January and February agenda items inexplicably avoided a vote. After being passed over for a vote in January, and obvious discussion in executive session, (which is against open meeting rules) citizens were promised an agenda item and a vote on February 6th. When it came time for the meeting, Auditor Lindley Howard, in apparent collusion with Hoffman, REMOVED the hand count agenda item, without the permission of the chairman of the commission. Over 30 citizens had taken off work and rearranged their schedules to attend the meeting. This is just a one of many reported instances of questionable closed door executive sessions and “misunderstandings” on commission agendas.

This came on the heels of Hoffman providing the County Commission and County GOP “professional” guidance against hand counting, quoting REPEALED statutes, intentionally misleading and confusing the commissioners into denying requests to ditch the electronic vote counting computers.

Members of SD Canvassing and Rick Wieble traveled several times to McPherson County at the request of the citizens to inform the commission on their legal authority to adopt, experiment with, or abandon the state certified voting system. National cyber security expert Clay Parikh, who is now a federal employee working on election investigations, spoke with the commission strongly urging them to discontinue thier contracts with ES&S. Hoffman just dug in his heels more.

The McPherson County Republican Central Committee also petitioned the county multiple times, first for the preservation of the 2020 ballots, then for possession of them after the required 22 month retention period had expired, with intent to audit and use for hand count training. Hoffman fought them tooth and nail, twisting statutes and rules for his purpose.

After having endured way too much civic engagement for his liking, Hoffman followed Minnehaha and Lincoln County’s lead by drafting RESOLUTION 25-1 : A RESOLUTION ESTABLISHING PROCEDURES OF CONDUCT AT MCPHERSON COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETINGS, (pg. 461) which the commission tabled in December, but passed unanimously in January.

A screenshot of a text sent by Hoffman details exactly what he thinks of independent, educated, engaged citizens that pay his salary, and employ him at will.

In a stunning March 2025 memorandum, Hoffman declared a unanimous vote by the Commission to hire independent counsel Brian Jorde “null and void” (following Hoffman’s recusal due to personal easements). He asserted sole authority to appoint any deputy or limited deputy state’s attorney under SDCL 7-16-3 and threatened to take the matter to circuit court if the Board did not comply. This is not legal advice. This is raw executive overreach stripping elected officials of their autonomy and positioning himself as the de facto “Shadow Chair” of McPherson County Commission.

Despite a local reputation for obstructing public participation, Hoffman was rewarded with an appointment by Attorney General Marty Jackley to the State Open Meetings Task Force. This advancement allows Hoffman to project a persona of transparency at the state level while presiding over what citizens describe as a culture of “fear and manipulation” at home.

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II. Lawfare: The $15,000 “Rights Infringement” Tax

The most egregious evidence of Hoffman’s conduct lies in his participation in one of the most horrific instances of lawfare waged against the people of South Dakota that this state has maybe ever seen.

First, you need to understand the origins of the story, which are well documented in the following articles.

In late 2023, citizens from Butte and Lawrence counties discovered initiated petition provisions in state law after years of unsuccessfully lobbying their county commissions for hand counted paper ballots. Lawrence and McPherson Counties were the first to submit their petitions to the county auditor.

When the entrenched establishment caught wind, the conspiracy to defraud the citizens began. Austin Hoffman was a chief architect of this conspiracy, a key player in the deprivation of rights that spread like cancer across the state.

In an initial attempt to stop the petition in his own county, Hoffman drafted Ordinance 24-1: cynically titled “An Ordinance to Protect the Residents of McPherson County from Unnecessary Legal Expenses.” This authoritarian ordinance was directly aimed at the hand count petition circulators, potentially doing double duty to stop any pipeline related petitions in the future. The measure targeted hand-count petition circulators, threatening them and petition sponsors with personal liability for the county’s legal fees if their initiative was later struck down in court.

Calling the citizen petitions “illegal” was the opening salvo in their coordinated strategy to kill the hand-count movement before it could even reach the ballot.

This is classic lawfare: weaponizing the legal system and public resources to intimidate and financially deter ordinary citizens from exercising their constitutionally guaranteed rights.

Hoffman’s Ordinance 24-1 serves as a chilling blueprint for administrative tyranny, masquerading as fiscal responsibility while actively sabotaging the right to petition for redress. To draft an ordinance that bills citizens for the 'privilege' of challenging their government is not just a conflict of interest, it is a direct assault on the fundamental principles of a free and open society. Thankfully, the ordinance was not adopted by the commission.

Remarkably, the original McPherson County Ordinance 24-1 has been removed from the public record and replaced with “RESOLUTION IMPOSING SPEED LIMITS AND WEIGHT PER AXLE LIMITS”. (pg. 357)

When Ordinance 24-1 was shelved, the cartel didn’t stop. They doubled down, coordinating in back room meetings to ram through HB 1140 in an 11th hour frenzy of legislative sabotage.

Taxpayer funds were used to coordinate with state lobbyists and legislators to draft HB 1140 (the “hog house” bill). Details name Lindley Howard, Austin Hoffman, Rebecca Reimer, David Wheeler, Lawrence County officials, and time spent researching SD Canvassing. Critics argued this was a surgical strike against the constitutional right to petition, designed to kill a statewide effort to return to hand-counted paper ballots. In McPherson County, this “Lawfare” culminated in the illegal denial of lawfully submitted voter petitions.

The GPNA contract with McPherson County clearly defines the Scope of Engagement limited to advising McPherson County in regard to handling the initiated measure. We are still not sure how drafting hog-housed legislation, colluding with lobbyists, stalking SD Canvassing and Rushmore Republican social media pages, and planning with Rep. Rebecca Reimer fits into that scope. McPherson County residents contested payment to GPNA for billings outside the scope, which resulted in a reduction in fees.

By unilaterally misappropriating taxpayer funds for clandestine legislative warfare, Hoffman & Frankenstein bypassed legal oversight to weaponize the government against its own constituents. This flagrant breach of contract and very apparent collusion transforms a limited legal advisory role into a systemic betrayal of the public trust and constitutional duty.

If you have never watched the video diary of citizens from each affected county, this is a MUST WATCH and never forget historical account.

Ultimately, Hoffman and Frankenstein effectively squashed the petition effort started in 44 of 66 counties statewide.

The political incest reaches its peak with the subsequent appointment of active participant and the chosen deliverer of the dramatic senate floor speech, Sen. David Wheeler, to a Circuit Court judgeship, a move that effectively guarantees that the very architects of this legislative corruption will now be the ones “interpreting” the law from the bench.

And at the zenith of institutional capture, Sara Frankenstein was recently appointed by none other than the most hated man in politics right now, U.S. Senator John Thune, to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Thune, the brick wall standing in the way of passing the SAVE America Act.

The elevation of Sara Frankenstein and David Wheeler is the crowning achievement of a Teflon Aristocracy, where the blatant subversion of the public will is treated not as a crime, but as a mandatory credential for higher office. Is this Austin Hoffman’s destiny?

Keep Our Efforts Going HERE.

III. Corporate Allegiance vs. Constituent Service

Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline:

Despite recusing himself due to personal easements, Hoffman has remained a vocal advocate for the Summit Carbon CO2 pipeline — a Green New Deal-style project stopped by RL21. He now pushes against data center zoning ordinances while dismissing citizen-requested impact studies as “extreme left wing, liberal policy” and “the epitome of big government overregulation.” In the memo, Hoffman warned that approving such studies would threaten “the longevity and sustainability of our county.” The message is clear: corporate development first, citizen concerns last.

Legal advice or intimidation tactics?

Corporate Capture:

Hoffman’s blind allegiance doesn’t stop at pipelines and data centers, it extends straight into the heart of election security. Despite years of documented concerns from the very citizens he is sworn to serve, including proven ES&S machine vulnerabilities and certification failures, Hoffman has repeatedly dismissed hand-counted paper ballots as “a waste of time and money.”

Sen. Jim Mehlhaff weaponized his opportunity to appoint a new member to the State Board of Elections by appointing Austin Hoffman. Note: Mehlhaff consistently voted against almost every single election integrity bill in 2025, and was an ardent proponent of the pipeline.

Hoffman has repeatedly used his position on the board to deny Rick Weible’s petitions for declaratory rulings on serious, documented election violations in South Dakota. Anyone with a competence level high enough to actually understand the critical nature of the complaints would realize the urgency and do anything in their power to take action and FIX the issues. Not Hoffman. Nope, just ignore and override.

Defiance of President Trumps Executive Order PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS:

Hoffman’s hypocrisy reaches its peak in his own April 30, 2025 Dakota War College column. "However, as more Americans call for stronger safeguards to protect the vote, many election administrators have struggled to fund these essential processes, and federal support has failed to keep pace with the growing threats facing our democracy. Robust elections are pillars of American democracy…” Sounds so 2020 doesn’t it? Threats to our democracy…. where have we heard that before?

While President Trump’s Executive Order demands paper ballots counted in public by local officials to restore trust and eliminate chain-of-custody failures, Hoffman instead uses the EO as a fundraising letter, begging Congress for hundreds of millions more in federal dollars to prop up the exact electronic tabulators he has illegally certified in South Dakota. His column completely ignores the EO’s explicit mandates which require the Election Assistance Commission to amend the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0, to ban barcodes or QR codes, to require voter-verifiable paper records, then review and rescind all prior certifications within 180 days.

Hoffman never calls for South Dakota or McPherson County to comply, nor does he mention the ExpressVote machines that produce barcoded ballots. His silence on the EO’s core citizenship requirements is equally damning: while Trump demands proof of citizenship and strict enforcement to ensure only American citizens vote, Hoffman never utters the words “citizen,” “non-citizen,” “voter rolls,” or “eligibility.” This is deliberate omission. Hoffman cherry-picks the parts of the EO that justify more spending on the status quo while ignoring the paper-ballot, barcode-ban, and citizens-only mandates that would actually secure elections. Continued use of Express vote machines was the very foundation of the lawfare he, Sara Frankenstein and their cartel unleashed to crush the citizens’ hand-count petition. This is not public service; it is corporate capture by the voting-machine cartel.

Audits or Adjustments?

You may remember the 2024 primary election post election audit fiasco.

When the results of the hand count did not match the machines, Auditor Lindley Howard is reported to have had a panicked deer in the headlights look. Well, you’ll remember Austin Hoffman is the State’s Attorney there, and he went to work putting out slanderous accusations against the citizens. He also filed a Motion for Declaratory Judgement on June 20th to ask the judge to grant the auditor the right to unseal the ballots again for another re-count of the two precincts in McPherson county that did not reconcile to the machine counts. The judge granted the request and June 25th was the date of the recount of the audit. Citizens said the allegations written in the brief as to why Precinct 3 needed to be re-counted were all lies…. And lastly, many eyes caught the flash of a sly smile and eye contact between Howard and Hoffman when the new and revised recount totals matched the machines…..

This is where Hoffman’s connection to his former employer, KELOLAND News, comes in handy. Read the whole article to understand the great lengths these frauds went to to cover for ES&S.

Four citizens had written up affidavits refuting the false claims made by Hoffman and Howard to deliver to the judge, but they were not accepted.

IV: Official Lawlessness: Hoffman’s Illegal Acts in Power

Illegal Actions in Office: The Unlawful Certification of ES&S EVS 6500

On February 13, 2026, Austin Hoffman, sitting as a member of the South Dakota Board of Elections, made the motion to approve and voted YES to illegally certify the ES&S EVS 6.5.0.0 voting system. He did this despite being presented sworn affidavits, documented violations of state law, and clear warnings delivered 24 hours in advance that certification of EVS 6500 was unlawful.

Citizens had formally notified every board member in writing that certifying the system would violate SDCL 12-17B-2 and Administrative Rule ARSD 05:02:09:02. They demanded the board postpone the certification until the conflicts were corrected. All board members were also served by the Hughes County Sheriff with notice of a court-filed injunction - which includes Austin Hoffman. Due process was openly blocked: the board refused to allow any public comments on the agenda item, only allowing comments after the certification had already been rammed through.

The certification was a complete farce. State law requires a letter in writing from ES&S and full demonstration of compliance with Election Assistance Commission 2015 standards (VVSG 1.1). No such compliance exists or occurred. The Secretary of State’s “certification report” was unsigned, unnotarized, posted after business hours the night before the vote, and openly admitted that multiple testing requirements were simply skipped. The Board also failed to properly nominate a designee, didn’t attend any of the demonstration, and therefore the charade was out of compliance. Hoffman, relied on the false claim that the system was already EAC-certified — even though state laws and rules REQUIRE state level certification, and that EAC certificate on it’s face reveals a conflict with state legislative requirements. Christine Lehrkamp, the state election director, admitted on record that the board routinely skips its own requirements for certification.

This was not oversight. It was deliberate, coordinated defiance of the law.

Ultimately, if Hoffman lacks the discipline to adhere to fundamental administrative protocols, he fundamentally lacks the credibility required to serve as the state’s chief law enforcement officer. By participating in these proceedings remotely despite prior notification of their illegality, he transitioned from a mere bystander to a willful architect of misconduct, attempting to shield himself behind a digital screen while orchestrating a blatant violation of the law.

After the damage was done, and the lawsuit still pending, Hoffman may have realized his misconduct and sent this text detailing his attempts to change the rules, after the fact. After all, breaking the law isn’t a good look for a Candidate for AG!!

Gaslighting the legislature: Abolish the Board of Elections

Six days after willfully and knowingly breaking the law in broad daylight in the Feb 13, 2026 State Board of Elections Meeting, Hoffman, in his proud arrogance, testified in the House State Affairs Committee Hearing against Rep. Aylward’s HB1324: An Act to Abolish the Board of Elections.

Listen to the clip here:

The Legislature is the only body that the Constitution gives the authority to determine the time, place and manner of elections, not an unelected, unaccountable, unqualified board of incompetent bureaucrats. The elected members of the legislature should reclaim their power by retracting ANY rule making authority, therefore anyone making decisions on the conduct of elections are directly answerable to the electorate. and crimes committed against the elective franchise are answerable by elected representatives of the People. Read up on our visits to the BOE and you will agree, it’s time to #ABOLISHTHEBOE!

V. A Pattern of Professional Failure: The 2022 Bar Caution

Hoffman’s claims of legal “expertise” are contradicted by his own disciplinary record. In September 2022, the South Dakota State Bar issued a formal caution against Hoffman following failures in a case, including:

Tardiness: Delaying critical letters by over 21 working days.

Negligence: Failing to notify the court that restraining orders had been served, leading to a dismissed case.

Incompetence: Repeatedly using incorrect names on legal documents and telling clients “the name is not a concern.”

This pattern continues in his public role. In March 2025, Hoffman admitted to “formatting” and “spelling errors” in a Data Center ordinance, before abruptly notifying the Auditor that he would “no longer be drafting or editing ordinances,” declaring his core duties were “not part of my job.”

VI. Digital Contempt and the “Ghost” Payroll

While abdicating his legal duties, Hoffman has engaged in social media warfare. He has been documented slandering his constituents along with Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson while siding with alt-left liberal lawfare group ACLU. In private, the mask slips further; in one text message, he dismissed the citizens he represents as a

“huge pain in the ass.”

Just a few of Hoffman's unprofessional social media posts.

Furthermore, records indicate the county pays nearly $18,000 annually to Hoffman’s ex-wife for a legal “assistant” position that lacks a public job description, time logs, or identifiable work product. (pg. 459)

It has recently been reported to us that Hoffman closed his private practice and can’t keep up with his part-time State’s Attorney job, allegedly, of course.

VII. The 2026 Ambition - the Establishment’s Chosen One?

Austin Hoffman has announced his candidacy for South Dakota Attorney General. The question is, who is funding his campaign and who is supporting his run for AG?

Austin Hoffman’s ideology aligns with South Dakota’s entrenched deep-state establishment: corporate welfare, Green New Deal pipelines, data centers, black box electronic voting, and suppression of citizen petitions, rather than the grassroots of South Dakota who have fought for liberty these past six years on every front imaginable.

He is directly responsible for violations of the constitutional right to petition, chilled free speech at public meetings, spent taxpayer dollars to wage legal witchcraft against his own constituents, and shown open contempt for the people he serves. Someone with this record has no business running for Attorney General of South Dakota.

As America approaches her 250th birthday, we are reminded why the Founders enshrined the right to petition, the right to free speech, and the right to accountable government. These are not suggestions, they are the bedrock of our Republic.

Austin Hoffman represents the opposite: an abuser of power who weaponizes law, spends public funds to silence dissent, and prioritizes establishment and corporate interests over individual liberty.

McPherson County and South Dakota cannot afford more of this. Hoffman is a clear and present danger to our constitutional freedoms.

The heritage of our Republic was not won by the faint of heart, nor will it be preserved by those who bully and intimidate while systematically dismantling the rights of the people. John Adams warned us that “the only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty.”

When a candidate shows you they are willing to weaponize the law against their own neighbors today, believe them—for they will surely do it as Attorney General tomorrow.

We find ourselves at a modern-day Valley Forge, where the “sunshine patriot” fades away, but the true guardian of liberty stands firm against the encroachment of a lawless establishment. We must ride with the urgency of Revere to every corner of this state, sounding the alarm that our sacred, God given, Constitutionally protected rights are under siege. In June, let your voice be the tea tossed into the harbor; a definitive rejection of corporate subservience and administrative tyranny. As Adams declared, “liberty must at all hazards be supported,” and that support begins by ensuring that an abuser of the law never becomes its chief enforcer.

Hold the line. Defend the Republic. Reject Austin Hoffman and those like him.

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