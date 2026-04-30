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Tod Gohl's avatar
Tod Gohl
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Outstanding catalog of this corrupt SA Hoffmans activities over the years! There is no secret that him and I have gone round and round via email on his lawless activities, so much so that one of the commissioners reminded him that he isn't getting paid to argue all day with the electors of the county!

He is also one of the main drivers to continue to divide the citizens of the cities of Leola and Eureka!

This is the NUMBER 1 reason why I'm running for commissioner and if elected I have plans. "So Help Me God"!!!!

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