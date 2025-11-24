HAVE YOU READ THIS BOOK YET? (you can get it on Amazon.com)

HAVE YOU WATCHED THIS INTERVIEW YET? Watch it HERE.

Yesterday, President Trump posted this on Truth Social, sharing Lara Logan’s on Stolen Elections.

Lara Logan interviewed former CIA officer Gary Berntsen and author Ralph Pezzullo on their investigation into the 2020 stolen elections. Lara says the Stolen Elections, the Takedown of Democracies Worldwide is one of the most important books ever written in the history of the United States. This is one of the best interviews so far with these gentlemen and the story of the communist, narco-state takeover of national governments worldwide.

We started sharing this information with you a year ago before the November 2024 election.

In this article, we shared the video Gary put out right before the election, detailing the Venezuelan cartel influence on our rigged election system.

We’ve shared Patrick Byrne’s series on the Cartel Del Soles and why you should care.

And we’ve shared all Emerald Robinson’s reporting on the Venezuelan cartel control of our (S)election apparatus, including her mega thread on X. https://x.com/EmeraldRobinson/status/1882074856730300718?s=20

In September, we shared a timeline of the controlled rollout of the scandal of the century, showing a month by month listing of Venezuelan related news events.

And today, President Trump designated the Venezuelan Cartel de Soles a terrorist organization. The Cartel de Soles IS the Venezuelan government, and is led by Nicolas Maduro. Maduro is closely allied with the Cuban government, and his regime is said to have $2.7 Trillion used to bribe and control weak, corruptible government officials in the United States.

From Rasmussen Reports:

Status Update: All from public sources -

- Key engineers who designed & ran the fraud system are in America under US gov protection ready to testify

- After identifying & ejecting 20+ traitors, our 3-letter agencies inc @FBI are now busy chasing bad actors

- The former Dominion/Huawei data center in Belgrade, disabled just prior to the 2024 election, has been dismantled

- The electronic election systems now in use have been newly examined by Federal authorities and are apparently full of illegal CCP sourced components

- An American armada, the likes of which has not been assembled in this new century, sits quietly off the coast of US election theft central, Venezuela.

Russia, China, Iran, Serbia and Venezuela are all part of the digital manipulations of our corrupted electronic election system, and President Trump KNOWS.

The military buildup around Venezuela is not just about drugs. It’s not just about weapons. It’s not just about trafficking. It’s all of those things combined and how the citizens across America and 72 countries worldwide are suffering under corrupt, installed communist puppets controlled by our hostile adversaries. How far down ballot do the bribes and election rigging go?

This might be a Thanksgiving week to remember.

Buckle up friends! Let our liberation from electoral tyranny begin!