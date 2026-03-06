Captain Seth Keshel’s new book: “The American War on Election Corruption” is published and now available on Amazon. Go BUY it TODAY!

The American War on Election Corruption is an investigative exposé revealing the battle to uncover and dismantle systemic fraud threatening the integrity of US elections.



Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former US Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran whose razor-sharp analytical skills, honed on the battlefield and in electoral forecasting, have made him a leading voice in the national election integrity movement. Commended by President Donald J. Trump for his groundbreaking work uncovering voting anomalies in the 2020 election, Keshel has traveled the country delivering hundreds of presentations, authoring influential reports, and championing his “Ten Points to True Election Integrity”—a blueprint for securing transparent, fraud-proof elections through same-day and in-person voting, paper ballots, and extreme scrutiny of corrupted voter rolls.



A Substack bestselling author, Keshel’s no-holds-barred exposés on systemic threats to the integrity of elections have inspired grassroots reformers and policymakers alike, earning him the moniker “Captain K” among allies fighting to reclaim the sanctity of the American ballot. In The American War on Election Corruption, Keshel draws on his unparalleled expertise to reveal the hidden battles and bold solutions restoring order to our sacred elections. Keshel’s impressive knowledge of history, combined with his unique methodologies and understanding of modern election law, makes the most compelling case to date that our elections are in dire need of reform.

When all of us were searching for answers on the stolen 2020 election, Captain Keshel stepped onto the battlefield and soon became one of the leading voices in the election integrity movement. As a former military intelligence officer, Keshel used his God given statistical and analytical genius to apply undeniable mathematical logic to the voter roll data and the apparently impossible election night returns. He coined the now widely recognized term “Electile Dysfunction”, which still remains on t-shirts in our closets today.

Keshel has been targeted, persecuted, harassed and smeared publicly on the national stage. Just google his name and see what shows up. He gave up everything to travel the country giving presentations free of charge to grassroots groups because he loves his country, and has always remained loyal to his oath to protect and defend.

Captain K provided detailed precinct mapping nationwide, which several South Dakota counties purchased and the reports are still displayed on our website. He exposed how the census was rigged in his article entitled "The U.S. Census Bureau Stole at Least 16 Electoral Votes and 15 U.S. House Seats” and how states with automatic voter registration systematically turn blue. The dangers of mail-in voting has also been a primary focus of many an article found in his Substack.

The ultimate vindication came when Keshel accurately called the 2024 presidential election, all 56 races (50 states, Washington, D.C., and five split electoral votes of Maine and Nebraska) right on the money.

The White House acknowledges Keshel’s expertise and he was invited to brief the President’s team in May of 2025.

Back in August of 2021, we helped put together an event, featuring Capt. K. His comments motivated attendees and set our group off into what it has become today.

We printed off hundreds of copies of Capt. K’s alarming article on the purpling of Sioux Falls, which was distributed to the largest SDGOP convention ever in June of 2022.

Captain K was one of the first to roast Monae Johnson for her betrayal of the grassroots and her campaign promises, visited our state several times, and got a taste of the hostile county commission meetings in SD where he was cut off and barely allowed to speak. His handwritten notes posted on his social media channels motivated many of us to keep going.

And, Keshel’s timely visit to Sioux Falls in June of 2024 revealed an estimated 10,000 stolen votes (2020) in Minnehaha County alone. His mathematical voter roll analysis matched up perfectly with Jeff O’Donnell’s CVR analysis proving election tampering in our “red” state too.

Captain K has always stood with us South Dakota. He’s been a friend, an advisor, and a proponent of our group from the beginning. He is an American Hero and will go down in history as one of the brave souls who helped cure America’s Electile Dysfunction. Let’s show our support and gratitude by going out and buying his book right now. Pick up few extra copies for your friends, neighbors, or elected officials.

