SD Canvassing Group Substack

SD Canvassing Group Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SDGal's avatar
SDGal
Sep 22

Thank you for stepping up to the plate Heather! You will be a great Secretary of State.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris J. Larson's avatar
Chris J. Larson
Sep 22

Love it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture