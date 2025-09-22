CAMPAIGN BUZZ

September 22, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

South Dakota State Representative Heather Baxter Announces Candidacy for South Dakota Secretary of State

Heather Baxter, a Christian conservative republican legislator and avid advocate of election reform, proudly announces her candidacy for South Dakota Secretary of State. Running on a platform of returning elections to the people, Baxter is committed to restoring truth, transparency, and trust in South Dakota’s electoral process, aligning her vision with President Trump’s platform on election integrity.

“Our elections must reflect the will of the people,” Baxter stated. “As Secretary of State, I will bring fresh leadership to the fight for accessibility, accountability, and security to ensure every South Dakotan’s voice is heard and every vote is counted publicly and accurately.”

Baxter’s platform focuses on restoring public trust and faith in the electoral process by making elections secure again through implementing President Donald J. Trump’s election initiatives detailed in his Executive Order on Securing American Elections. Further, she promises improved customer service, promoting civic engagement, and DOGE initiatives for all Secretary of State areas of responsibility. She pledges to implement common-sense reforms that cut burdensome processes and fees while making all office services clear and accessible for all.

Heather Baxter invites South Dakotans to join her campaign to restore our Republic by ensuring elections truly belong to the people. Together, we can Make Elections Secure Again.

For more information about Heather Baxter’s campaign or to get involved, visit

Website: www.baxterforsos.com

Email: info@baxterforsos.com

Donate: https://givebutter.com/baxterforsos

Phone: 605-646-5573

Address: Friends of Heather Baxter, PO Box 1852, Rapid City, SD 57709

Rep. Heather Baxter is a proven fighter for election security, having participated in door-to-door canvassing, hand count training events, speaking at county commission meetings, and as a freshman legislator carried the lion’s share of election bills.

She is a public facing Freedom Caucus member and is not afraid to take on difficult issues. Rep. Baxter supports full implementation of President Trump’s Executive Order Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections, and vows to return the power to the People.

Thank you to Rep. Heather Baxter for heeding the call.

Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?” And I said, “Here am I. Send me!” Isaiah 6:8

If you are a GOP committee member or precinct committee man or woman, consider inviting Heather to an event in your county, or hosting one for other members to get to know her. If you’d like to help elect Heather at the 2026 GOP Convention, become a precinct committee member so you can cast a vote.

As you know, campaigns take money - you can donate HERE: https://givebutter.com/baxterforsos