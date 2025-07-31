SD Canvassing Group Substack

Mick Baruth
Mick Baruth
Jul 31

Another violation of rules by a government office? More proof that there has been no incentive to be accountable to WE THE PEOPLE who pay their salaries UNTIL recently!

Why does it require WE THE PEOPLE to do our full time jobs AND oversee our elected officials???

Because the media, whom our founding fathers had planned on doing that job, figured out it was more profitable to take advertising dollars from big business and the elites who are sleeping in the same bed as the elected officials!

The uniparty (in SD and across the nation) made up of people who at least are willing to put a D beside their name and the transrepublicans or RHINO’s who don’t even have the courage to put a D beside their name are all eating from the same trough!!!

Amazing how much a small group of thoughtful and committed citizens can now get done using the same social media that most thought would totally ruin us! Who would have ever thought that it could actually be used to level the playing field and give the peasants an opportunity to right the ship?

John B
Aug 1

Way to go guys. You all are an inspiration to the rest of the country. Wish. We could get this far with Steve Simon. He needs to be dealt a losing hand.

Great work. GOD is in control. High time the rest of the Country catches your zeal.

GOD Blesses diligence!!

