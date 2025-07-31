SD Canvassing and Rick Weible together have purchased nearly $30,000 worth of statewide voter files, absentee data, and voter history from the Secretary of State since 2021. This massive expense for public records led to the passage of HB1062, which requires the Secretary to post a link to an updated statewide voter file on the website weekly. In addition, a link to four years of voter history must also be posted, free of charge to the public.

On July 1, 2025, HB1062 went into effect. Secretary of State Monae Johnson posted a link to the complete statewide voter list, which we downloaded.

The list included an extra column that typically has not been included in the multitude of data sets previously purchased from the SOS, Source of Registration.

A quick sort of the data revealed these totals by source of registration:

Johnson’s office then proceeded to post three partial data files, which included ONLY the updates for the week, NOT the complete statewide voter file. Those updates did not include the “source of registration” column.

The battle to force Johnson to post the complete file in accordance with the new state law resulted in Johnson’s office posting a complete statewide voter file dated July 29, 2025.

This file, again, included the “source of registration” column.

In October of 2024, Monae Johnson announced her office had removed 273 non citizens from the voter rolls. They did this before conferring with the county auditors, who are by law the only ones legally obliged to alter, upload or change county voter data. (another violation)

One of our volunteers sent a public records request for a list of the non citizen voters who had been removed. State law allows for 10 days for a public records request to be fulfilled. It took two months for Deputy Secretary Tom Deadrick to send the following denial:

Tom Deadrick denied a public records request for the list of non citizens removed from the voter rolls because he claimed the source of registration would be revealed. We’re not sure how that would happen because source of registration is not part of the information revealed to the public.

This means the Secretary of State’s office is aware of the fact that Federal Election Law, the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), specifically 52 USC 20507, prevents source of registration from being revealed to the public.

52 USC §20507. Requirements with respect to administration of voter registration

In the administration of voter registration for elections for Federal office, each State shall-

(6) ensure that the identity of the voter registration agency through which any particular voter is registered is not disclosed to the public.

(i) Public disclosure of voter registration activities

(1) Each State shall maintain for at least 2 years and shall make available for public inspection and, where available, photocopying at a reasonable cost, all records concerning the implementation of programs and activities conducted for the purpose of ensuring the accuracy and currency of official lists of eligible voters, except to the extent that such records relate to a declination to register to vote or to the identity of a voter registration agency through which any particular voter is registered.

Per rumblings through the grapevine, the liberal media has caught on to this violation and it’s possible exposure of individuals receiving public assistance and potential discrimination, etc.

We also know a tip has been filed with the ACLU of Sioux Falls and that the Department of Justice has been notified.

After two and a half years of dealing with the Johnson administration, the level of ineptitude, malfeasance, nonfeasance, dereliction of duty and negligence has reached criminal status. There may be more than one lawsuit being brought against Monae Johnson soon, and our five year historic archive of factual, databased evidence is making it to the current Department of Justice and the Civil Rights Division for multiple violations of federal election law and the civil rights act.

May this be a warning to anyone thinking of running for Secretary of State as a career building stepping stone, or a decent paycheck while others do the work. Jason Gant, Steve Barnett and others may have gotten away without a federal conviction; Johnson may not be so lucky. The days of being a figure head in South Dakota are over. The importance of these offices is now known and understood, and We the People will no longer blindly elect “nice guys” or “someone with experience”.

No, those days are over.

Only the most fearless defenders of freedom will do.