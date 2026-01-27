Senator John Carley, representing District 29, is a unique individual, to say the least.

2025 was his freshman year in the legislature, but he hit the ground running. He ignored the advice of his senior counterparts, suggesting freshmen just learn the ropes, don’t bring much for bills.

Senator Carley sponsored the 10 commandments bill, property rights, citizenship to vote, banning the tabulators, biological sex birth certificates, school choice and more. Not bad for a freshman!

Today Senator Carley brought back his Act to prohibit the use of automatic tabulating equipment and electronic ballot marking system. He presented a well prepared power point detailing his 10 reasons to #BANTHEMACHINES. The committee failed to show the power point till nearly the end of his presentation, and many of you were asking to see it. You can find a PDF of it HERE.

Also, please find a video recording of his testimony below:

Sen. Carley is also the Vice Chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus, a business man, a devoted husband and father. Watch out for him, this man is going places.

Senate State Affairs voted to kill the bill, again. With Senator Carl Perry, again, siding with SDACO and the auditors. You can listen to audio of the entire hearing HERE.

Rick Weible gave an emotional rebuke of the voting systems after having just sat through two days of the testing charade, certifying yet another system to 2005 cybersecurity standards.

Despite (maybe) understanding that antivirus hasn’t been updated in six years, the standards are 21 years old, and the disability devices weren’t tested properly at all, Senators Deibert, Perry, Mehlhaff, Larson and Kolbeck decided all was well and everything is fine. Nothing to see here you stupid stooges who want to let PEOPLE manipulate ballots. Sigh.

One of our true friends shared this thought:

It’s days like today, I need to remind myself: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not on thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3-5,6 When the ancient Israelites would go to fight their enemies against all odds, they would put their faith in Almighty God and he would perform miracles and bring the victory so the people would know it was the Lord. We must decrease so He can increase. “I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me” Philippians 4:8 He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defense: I shall not be moved”. Psalm 62:6

