Senator Carley's Presentation on Top 10 Reasons to Ban the Machines
Senator John Carley, representing District 29, is a unique individual, to say the least.
2025 was his freshman year in the legislature, but he hit the ground running. He ignored the advice of his senior counterparts, suggesting freshmen just learn the ropes, don’t bring much for bills.
Senator Carley sponsored the 10 commandments bill, property rights, citizenship to vote, banning the tabulators, biological sex birth certificates, school choice and more. Not bad for a freshman!
Today Senator Carley brought back his Act to prohibit the use of automatic tabulating equipment and electronic ballot marking system. He presented a well prepared power point detailing his 10 reasons to #BANTHEMACHINES.
Also, please find a video recording of his testimony below:
Sen. Carley is also the Vice Chair of the South Dakota Freedom Caucus, a business man, a devoted husband and father. Watch out for him, this man is going places.
Senate State Affairs voted to kill the bill, again. With Senator Carl Perry, again, siding with SDACO and the auditors. You can listen to audio of the entire hearing HERE.
Rick Weible gave an emotional rebuke of the voting systems after having just sat through two days of the testing charade, certifying yet another system to 2005 cybersecurity standards.
Despite (maybe) understanding that antivirus hasn’t been updated in six years, the standards are 21 years old, and the disability devices weren’t tested properly at all, Senators Deibert, Perry, Mehlhaff, Larson and Kolbeck decided all was well and everything is fine. Nothing to see here you stupid stooges who want to let PEOPLE manipulate ballots. Sigh.
One of our true friends shared this thought:
It’s days like today, I need to remind myself: “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not on thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy paths.”
Proverbs 3-5,6
When the ancient Israelites would go to fight their enemies against all odds, they would put their faith in Almighty God and he would perform miracles and bring the victory so the people would know it was the Lord.
We must decrease so He can increase.
“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me”
Philippians 4:8
He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defense: I shall not be moved”. Psalm 62:6
And lastly - this timely article was posted today and speaks right to the heart of our long standing BRICK WALL in South Dakota.
After six years and 3,000 hours of exhaustive research—a commitment shared or exceeded by many of the 100 dedicated citizens in our coalition—our investigation into the electronic voting system has exposed not only an electronic voting system that is fundamentally and deeply compromised, but also a systemic pattern of inertia and avoidance among our elected officials.
It is clear that the American political class is ensnared in a “Winner’s Dilemma.” While public concern over election integrity intensifies, those in power remain paralyzed by strategic silence. What appears to be indifference is, in fact, a hostage situation that threatens the very foundation of our republic.
The Invisible Occupation
To understand our current crisis, we must look past the surface of domestic policy and recognize a more chilling reality: a state of unconventional warfare. Much like the German occupation of France in 1940, our nation has been infiltrated by an enemy combatant. However, this modern invader does not use panzer divisions; it uses lines of code and media narratives.
This “invisible occupation” has seized the high ground of our information and election systems. By controlling the digital infrastructure through which we vote and the media apparatus through which we perceive reality, this adversary exerts a level of control over the American psyche and government that a visible standing army could never achieve.
When the tools of our democracy are owned by those hostile to it, the “officials” we see on television are often little more than administrators of a captured state.
The Carrot and the Stick
For many officials, the silence is not merely a matter of political strategy; it is a matter of survival. This occupation operates through a sophisticated system of enticements and threats—the “carrot and the stick.”
• The Carrot: In exchange for silence, officials are granted the security of office and the opportunity to build immense personal wealth through inside information and NGO funding.
• The Stick: For those who consider breaking rank, the threats are both tacit and, occasionally, terrifyingly direct.
We need only look at the chilling sequence of events following the 2020 election for a glimpse of the stakes. Shortly after a decision was made to allow a limited audit in Georgia, the boyfriend of the Governor’s daughter was killed in a violent car explosion. Compounding the tragedy and the mystery, a lead investigator involved in the death inquiry also suddenly passed away. The message to the political establishment is clear: the cost of “doing the right thing” can be unimaginably high.
The Gatekeeper’s Veto
The logic is cold and calculated: If an elected official publicly declares that the electronic systems used to count votes are compromised, they are effectively declaring their own seat illegitimate. Furthermore, if these systems are subject to external manipulation by an enemy force, any official who dares to oppose the mechanism is signing their own political death warrant.
In a system where the “referee” is perceived to be compromised, the players cannot complain about the officiating without being ejected from the game.
We often demand that our leaders show “courage,” but in the current landscape, individual courage is a recipe for political martyrdom. Under the decentralized structure of U.S. elections, a single senator or governor cannot unilaterally overhaul the voting process.
An honest official finds themselves isolated. The rot is protected by a self-correcting feedback loop that filters out reformers before they can reach a critical mass.
The Necessity of the “Emergency Reset”
If the legislative and judicial paths are blocked by the very occupation they seek to cure, we must look toward the only constitutional mechanism capable of breaking a systemic deadlock: Executive intervention through the Insurrection Act of 1807.
The compromise of our electoral infrastructure by an enemy combatant represents an insurrection against the will of the people—a digital coup that traditional courts are either unable or unwilling to address.
A Return to the Physical
The solution is not more complex encryption; the solution is the total abandonment of the digital for the physical. By invoking the Insurrection Act, the executive could mandate a nationwide “Election Reset” consisting of eight non-negotiable pillars:
1. Decommission Electronic Equipment: Immediate removal of all electronic voting, poll books, and tabulating hardware.
2. Water-marked Paper Ballots: A return to a physical, auditable trail.
3. Manual Hand-Counting: Decentralized, public counting visible to the human eye.
4. Rebuild Registration Lists: Purging and rebuilding compromised voter rolls.
5. Voter Identification: Mandating proof of citizenship and ID.
6. End County-Wide Voting: Returning to localized precinct control.
7. End Early Voting: Returning to a secure, single Election Day.
8. End Liberal Mail-in Voting: Ensuring the chain of custody for every ballot.
The Strategic Mandate: Playing the Trump Card
In the cold logic of game theory, we have reached a terminal state. When the “other side” has successfully captured the board, the rules, and the referees, continuing to play by the established rules is not a strategy—it is a guaranteed surrender.
Game theory now necessitates declaring a state of insurrection.
Mr. President, we are ready when you are.
Accountability and prosecutions are what is needed. As I watch what happens in Pierre, the counties and Minneapolis, I can't help but think all are linked in some form or fashion! They are a group of lawless tyrants run by seen and unseen forces in some form or fashion! They know not what they do, or they do and are hell bent on the destruction of this country.
Accountability and prosecutions are what is needed. As I watch what happens in Pierre, the counties and Minneapolis, I can't help but think all are linked in some form or fashion! They are a group of lawless tyrants run by seen and unseen forces in some form or fashion! They know not what they do, or they do and are hell bent on the destruction of this country.