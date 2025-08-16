In yet another week of standing tall, the citizens of South Dakota prove once again that they are the heartbeat of election integrity. With unwavering resolve, these everyday patriots take up the mantle of truth, ensuring that the process remains transparent and just. In the face of challenges, it’s not elected officials, board members or civil servants who do the heavy lifting, but the people of this great state who lead the charge, safeguarding the vote and securing victory in the relentless pursuit of truth.

This week was one for the books!

Here is what this team and THE PEOPLE have been up to…

Jessica, Rick and Cindy exposed ES&S, who have provided four counties in South Dakota with illegal election equipment. Their findings set off a firestorm and the team quickly helped get information out. One of the best election advocates in the State House, Rep Heather Baxter, didn’t disappoint and sent letters of her own off to the Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State.

So, what is all the fuss about? First, ES&S…

You can review details on how this started here:

(2) Scandalous! Four Counties with MASSIVE violations of elections equipment

In Lincoln, Pennington, Davison, and Minnehaha Counties, alarming evidence has emerged regarding the use of non-compliant election equipment that may violate South Dakota Codified Laws (SDCL) and jeopardize the integrity of our state’s elections. Election Systems & Software (ES&S) has supplied these counties with uncertified laptops for their Election Management Systems (EMS), equipped with wireless and Bluetooth capabilities per the invoices, which is in direct conflict with the requirement for "hardened" systems free of internet connectivity. This violation of SDCL 12-17B-2, which mandates that all election equipment be approved by the State Board of Elections and meet federal Election Assistance Commission (EAC) standards, raises critical questions about the validity of elections conducted over the past five to six years in these counties.

The use of unapproved hardware, such as Dell Latitude 5500, 5501, and 5540 laptops, none of which are certified under EAC’s Voluntary Voting System Guidelines (VVSG), suggests a systemic issue that undermines public trust in the electoral process. The specifics of non-compliance are deeply concerning. In Lincoln and Pennington Counties, ES&S provided Dell Latitude 5501 laptops, which are not among the EAC-approved models (e.g., Dell Latitude 5580 or specific desktops) for the certified EVS 6.1.0.0 system. Similarly, Davison County leased an uncertified Dell Latitude 5500 from an unaccredited vendor, with ES&S loading election software onto this non-compliant hardware without notifying the county. Minnehaha County’s use of a Dell Latitude 5540, also uncertified, follows a pattern of ES&S supplying unapproved equipment, with the added issue of the company allegedly ceasing communication and support after being questioned.

Compounding these violations, all referenced laptops come standard issue with dual-band wireless and Bluetooth cards, contradicting the "hardened" system requirement and creating potential vulnerabilities for unauthorized access. This consistent pattern across multiple counties demands urgent scrutiny, as elections conducted with this equipment may be invalid under South Dakota law. To address this crisis, immediate action is needed to restore confidence in our elections.

We applaud Rep Baxter for her action and join her in urging state officials to investigate ES&S’s practices, audit election equipment across all counties, and halt the use of non-compliant systems. A review of past elections conducted with uncertified equipment is essential to assess their validity, and stronger oversight of election vendors must be implemented to ensure compliance with SDCL and EAC standards.

The integrity of South Dakota’s elections hangs in the balance, and these violations cannot be ignored. As usual, we stand ready to support and urge a thorough investigation into this critical issue.

We also got a HUGE win with support from the South Dakota Freedom Caucus! Thank you to their FORWARD FACING MEMBERS…and an extra Thank You to Senator John Carley, Rep Tony Kayser and Rep Heather Baxter who have been WITH US on this issue from the start!

Next, GOAC, ERIC and KnowInk…

Jessica has been working on this one for a while. You can get caught up with how it started by reviewing these Substack articles:

SDSOS EXPOSED secretly connecting voter database to ERIC and ES&S tabulators

BREAKING : SDSOS REMOVES *references* to ERIC INTERFACE FROM TOTAL VOTE CONTRACT AFTER BEING EXPOSED

Beginning of the End for KNOWiNK?Oregon Dumps KNOWiNK TotalVote System Four Years Into Contract

We have 17 days until this situation goes LIVE!

Here are the details:

South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson’s decision to redirect $4.5 million in HAVA funds to upgrade the TotalVote voter registration and election night reporting system, managed by KNOWiNK, raises serious ethical and legal concerns that demand immediate scrutiny from the Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC). The reallocation of these funds, originally intended for post-election audits, lacks any documented approval from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC), violating federal transparency requirements. Even more troubling is the contract’s inclusion of integration with the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a voter registration program South Dakota is not authorized to join, as the state is not an ERIC member and lacks legislative approval for such a connection. Despite Deputy Secretary of State Tom Deadrick’s February 2024 testimony denying ERIC involvement, the contract’s explicit ERIC provisions—coupled with Secretary Johnson’s claim at the May 8, 2025, GOAC meeting that references were removed from an unsigned amended contract—raise questions about bad faith and potential security risks, as ERIC functionality remains embedded in the system.

Further compounding these issues are significant privacy, security, and legal violations. ERIC’s history of sharing sensitive voter data, including Social Security numbers and birthdates, with organizations like the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR) has led to its rejection by states like Iowa and Missouri over privacy and performance concerns. KNOWiNK’s use of foreign subcontractors, including from Ukraine, for GIS mapping services heightens fears about unauthorized access to South Dakota’s voter database. Additionally, the TotalVote contract includes an illegal online voter registration portal, prohibited under state law, and suggests connectivity between the internet-enabled TotalVote system and offline tabulators, violating South Dakota’s requirement that election equipment remain disconnected.

A November 1, 2024, statewide outage of TotalVote, falsely attributed to a Microsoft issue, caused voter disenfranchisement and exposed inadequate security protocols, with all user logins controlled by the Secretary of State’s Office and KNOWiNK, preventing independent password changes.

The people of South Dakota deserve immediate action to protect our elections. We continue to urge GOAC to pressure the SOS to cancel the KNOWiNK contract, as Pennsylvania did with its $10 million KNOWiNK deal, halt any ERIC integration, and use its restored subpoena power to investigate Secretary Johnson’s actions thoroughly. With a hearing scheduled for September, 2025, and further discussion delayed until that time, swift intervention is critical to ensure transparency, legality, and security in our elections. The state’s own TotalVote system, now costing taxpayers $4.5 million in upgrades and $400,000 annually, must not compromise voter trust or violate state law. Thank you again to Rep Heather Baxter for engaging in this fight with letters of her own to the Governor, Attorney General and Secretary of State.

AND then Thursday we had a Board of Elections meeting. Here is what was on the agenda:

8-14-25BOEAgendaAMENDED (4).pdf

Rick, in his constant state of research and pursuit for accountability, submitted multiple complaints that made the agenda. You can view those here:

8-14-25BOEDeclaratoryJudgementPetitionsAMENDED.pdf

No action taken…so more to follow.

Some final food for thought as you digest all of that…

Why have we built our entire election system on federal funding?

It's the carrot and the stick.

Carrot = $$$$$ (bribes)

Stick = Proprietary black box voting equipment (stick)

Want transparency? We'll beat you with the stick and claim the audit trail is protected by "trade secrets".

BAN THE MACHINES.

NEVER STOP SPEAKING THE TRUTH AND DEMANDING A GOVERNMENT OF, BY AND FOR THE PEOPLE