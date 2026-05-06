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Puddy my Buddy's avatar
Puddy my Buddy
5h

SO TRUE! ALL EYES AND EARS MUST BE ON ALERT! THE REPUBLICAN PARTY MADE GREAT PROGRESS IN 2024. LET'S NOT ALLOW THESE UNETHICAL PEOPLE TO PUSH THEIR OWN PERSINAL AGENDA AGAINST THE WISHES OF MOST SOUTH DAKOTANS.

DO YOUR RESEARCH!!

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
4h

It's not just dems trying to take over the party. Republicans in all camps all vying for power.

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