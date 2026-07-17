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Tod Gohl's avatar
Tod Gohl
11h

Citizens should also be demanding that counties ditch the machines immediately!

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John B's avatar
John B
4h

Way to go DJT and all you who have diligently lighted the way under duress from the government. My guess is your monad is a soros backed plant. Someone needs to run her out of town maybe even prosecuted for malfeasance!!

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