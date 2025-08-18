BREAKING NEWS TODAY:

Here is a clip of President Trump’s interview with comments on elections after his historic meeting with Russian President Putin:

Mail in ballots are used to steal elections, and everyone knows it. The machines cover for the absentee fraud. The centralized software ties the FAKE BALLOTS, to the FAKE VOTERS and arrives at the FAKE COUNTS, that sends it to the FAKE NEWS.

President Trump is calling for an end to mail-in balloting, also claiming that we are the only country left in the world to still allow it. Mail in balloting has a non-existent CHAIN OF CUSTODY, which is exactly how cheaters take advantage of our “honor system”.

Here are the most important segments of his long message: · Looking to get rid of mail-in ballots and voting machines (presumably the entire electronic elections infrastructure) · Wanting to install a sophisticated paper balloting system that must be hand counted · Demands timely election results · Mail-in voting enables fraud and lengthy delays used to manipulate results · Executive Order coming soon – intended to clean things up for 2026 · Democrats will put up every obstacle to prevent implementation of the Executive Order

President Trump said Republicans don’t want to ban mail in voting bad enough. Why would that be? Could it be the preferred method of election rigging in trusting “red” states? Is that why the republicans allowed the PMB fraud for years and years? How many of you have heard “that’s ok, they vote republican” when a legislator describes the vagabond fake residents of South Dakota???

When SB188 was brought in 2025 to limit absentee, the lobbyists came out of the woodwork, and the "republicans" lost their minds.

These are the “republicans” in yellow or red who ADAMANTLY OPPOSED limiting the 45 day no-excuse absentee free for all:

Remember their names. VOTE THEM OUT.

The Trump Administration is fully investigating the Grand Conspiracy of the Obama regime to overthrow America. Ed Martin gave an update, listen HERE:

No really, don’t scroll by - click the link and watch the interview. Grand Juries, J-6, election rigging. It’s all there.

This is also a great show well worth your time with interviews of Tulsi Gabbard, Matt Gaetz, and Jack Psobiac. The walls are closing in on the traitors.

https://rumble.com/v6wxre8-cia-to-drop-obamagate-bombshell-as-tulsi-gabbard-joins-live-exposing-coup-w.html

Have you seen this piece by Dan Rather? What exactly is hiding behind “trade secrets”?

As we await the next Executive Order from President Trump, here’s a link to the first Executive Order that the SD SOS and State Board of Elections have decided to INGORE, even making comments about waiting for more federal hand outs/funds/bribes to help upgrade equipment. Have we mentioned how useless the State Board of Elections is? #ABOLISHTHEBOE https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/preserving-and-protecting-the-integrity-of-american-elections/

We will end this update with a CALL TO ACTION:

Does your county have a county commissioner meeting tomorrow? If so, please attend and prepare public comment on:

1) President Trump’s election EO #1

2) President Trump’s call to ban mail in ballots and election machines

3) info on ES&S illegal laptops - conspiracy to defraud

4) election gold standard white paper written by Rick, Hava, Beth, and Laura

5) schedule a hand count demo in your county and recruit volunteers

ITS TIME TO TAKE OUR ELECTIONS BACK!!!