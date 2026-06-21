When Secretary of State Monae Johnson announced her intention to seek re-election on January 9, 2025, her campaign dropped a press release bragging about "A Legacy of Accomplishment." In it, the Pierre establishment claimed that since taking office, Johnson has prioritized customer service, bolstered election security, and increased transparency in South Dakota’s electoral processes. But when the historic grassroots wave of 2022 organized to demand absolute transparency and systemic election reform, South Dakota patriots were sold a carefully crafted solution to the Pierre establishment problem.

Fresh, green, and operating with a profound sense of political optimism, we rallied behind Monae Johnson at the GOP State Convention, believing we were electing an unyielding constitutional champion. Hindsight, however, has proven to be a devastating 20/20. Looking back, it has become abundantly clear that the 2022 Monae Johnson campaign was the single greatest con job in state convention history; a masterclass in political gaslighting that used the tireless labor of grassroots patriots from every corner of the state, only to turn her back and cut them off the moment the victory was secure.

The betrayal began immediately, marked by a systematic purge of the very allies who had single-handedly rescued her campaign, followed by the immediate installation of recycled Pierre swamp dwellers. Promises of Cast Vote Records (CVRs) vanished into thin air, public accountability was replaced by armed Highway Patrol escorts at Board of Elections meetings, and the administration quickly fell into perfect alignment with corporate and bureaucratic status quo. While a complete catalogue of these failures would fill a massive book, four years of thoroughly documented administrative lowlights tell a singular story. As we look back at the wreckage of this term, let’s revisit the specific “achievements” that transformed a grassroots hope into an epic failure of public trust.

Board of Elections Meetings - Monae Johnson intentionally held Board of Elections meetings in a tiny room with no room for the general public. At the June 2023 meeting, supporters filled the room, and in response, Johnson called in the Highway Patrol and was escorted out by armed guards protecting her from all those radical extremists and domestic threats. After critical feedback from Rep. Jon Hansen, meetings were moved to the state capitol building.

ES&S Task Force - Monae Johnson, Rachel Soulek and Tom Deadrick took a task force down to ES&S headquarters in Nebraska. There, the meeting with ES&S Executives was audio recorded and the TRUTH about the lies perpetrated across the county regarding the digital audit trail was uncovered. After the truth went public and the transcript spread across the country, Monae and office, in cahoots with ES&S, came down like a hammer on Leah Anderson and doubled down on the lies they told the legislature in committee hearings that are still on the record. ES&S Task Force & Transcript SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP · September 6, 2023 We wanted to send out a link to today’s article by Robert Borer. He read and quoted the 93 page transcript of a meeting with ES&S and Monae Johnson’s Task Force. Read full story

Biden Era CISA threats and propaganda - Mis Dis and Mal Information -

Monae Johnson’s SDSOS.gov website still to this day displays Obama/Biden/Brennan/Clapper/Garland/Mayorkas/Krebs/Easterly deep state’s weaponized propaganda: “They know that our processes are safe and secure so what they do is spread lies about voter fraud, dirty voter rolls, mail ballots, and that the results of our elections are not accurate. Their end goal is to cause our voters to lose confidence in our elections. This amplification of disinformation from foreign threats will continue as they try to damage the United States election system. Domestic intimidations are increasing. There are more and more extreme groups within the US and our state that work to undermine the sanctity of elections with their false rhetoric and lies.” NEVER FORGET THIS: Monae Johnson aligned herself with the most evil, unconstitutional, intentionally targeted domestic surveillance and censorship operation in recent history.

Washington DC meeting with Crooked Brad Raffsenberger: Why was one of the first things Monae did was take a trip to DC to visit with Crooked Brad and company?

Social Security Death Master File and Death Master Index Cross Check - To this day Monae Johnson’s office has not implemented 2023’s SB140 which requires monthly voter roll cross checks with the SSA Death Records. Did you know Monae also forced Minnehaha County to put EIGHT deceased voters back on the rolls? If you wonder why there are so many deceased voters on the rolls - you can thank the obstructionists in Monae Johnson’s office.

Proof of Fraud - just remove the affidavit - Our group presented such overwhelming evidence of voter registration fraud and mass perjury of the voter registration forms that the Board of Elections, Chaired by Johnson, removed the affidavit that said “I actually LIVE at and have no present intention of leaving the above address.” Dozens of South Dakota citizens showed up in person to that BOE meeting all requesting that the affidavit be left the same, but Johnson and the Board ignored the people and removed it anyway. Voter Registration form, the BOE, and Legislative Rules Review SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP · July 25, 2023 Read full story

Residency Requirements - Why Are Republicans Advancing A Bill That Lets Outsiders Buy A South Dakota Address And Use It To Vote? With the help of Republican lawmakers, South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson has brought a handful of election-related bills to the 2024 legislative session, all to the ire of her campaign supporters. At her request, lawmakers have presented bills to share the statewide voter registration file, establish the crime of threatening a poll worker, and recently SB 17, which modifies the state’s recently-enacted law requiring new South Dakota voters to have resided in the state for at least 30 days. As currently amended, this bill would essentially open the door to anyone living anywhere to vote in South Dakota elections. 2025’s HB1066 and HB1208 were fought tooth and nail by Johnson and Deadrick. Interference from lobbyists, blatant lies in committee testimony by SOS office staff, and Deadrick’s efforts to sabotage were evident from day one. Once the law went into effect, Johnson and Deadrick failed to lead on implementation, instead trying to grandfather in 50,000 fraudulent voter registrations.

Monae Johnson sat silent, and likely coordinated behind the scenes, while nine ES&S executives bullied and intimidated Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson and Election Coordinator Mike Mathis for daring to ask questions and boldly demanding comprehensive audit training for the election equipment. https://rumble.com/v3zlx2p--sparks-fly-in-stand-off-with-es-and-s.html

Post Election Audit Summer Study - Jennifer Morell Monae Johnson’s invite only and closed door sham of a summer study failed to address any hands on hand count audit processes, tally sheets, training, or improvements. Attendees expressed frustration that the first two sessions were derailed by Jason Gant’s antics conniving ways to audit with a machine. Beyond all of that, the presence of the democrat operative Jennifer Morrell said it all. Who invited her and why? As the Joe Hoft of the Gateway Pundit said “ Jennifer Morrell and ‘The Elections Group’ are in the middle of the Democrats’ 2020 Election plans. Morrell was involved before the election, during the election, and now after the 2020 Election. If Morrell is there, you better guard the ballots. ” Who is Jennifer Morrell?? SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP · August 26, 2023 Read full story

NO Transparency - Denial of Public Records - We’ve lost track of the number of public records requests we’ve been denied, but found the same thing has happened to the liberal media as well. “And I decided to explain all of this to the public in order to illustrate a point: It’s great to have open records laws, but they’re only as good as the people entrusted to interpret and administer them.” https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2023/04/07/when-emails-arent-writing-and-other-adventures-in-pursuit-of-pardon-records/

Johnson issued statewide guidance in defiance of Federal and State law - Do Not Verify Voter Registrations - “When a voter registers, you should take their registration at face value. The information given may appear to you as wrong or even impossible to be true, but you should accept it.... It is not your decision to reject a voter registration form based upon your personal belief as to what the facts are.” - Monae Johnson

"The office is not responsible for enforcing residency requirements" - Division of Elections Director - Rachel Soulek

With Johnson in control - NO ONE IS VETTING VOTER REGISTRATIONS leaving the door wide open to fraud.

Monae Johnson refers to No on G volunteers “scam artists” . "Johnson’s news release said callers were “impersonating” her staff and “trying to pressure voters into asking that their name be removed” from the petitions. The release included a quote from Johnson: “Citizens in South Dakota, by law, have the right to petition and people like these scammers are eroding public trust in the election process,” she said."

The episode angered state Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, who was involved in the phone operation. He is the vice president of the board of South Dakota Right to Life and co-chair of the Life Defense Fund.

“By labeling our lawful activity as a scam, Secretary of State Johnson has done significant and irreversible damage to the pro-life movement in South Dakota,” Hansen said in a statement to Searchlight.

“Johnson’s news release labeling anti-abortion activists’ efforts a scam could be a problem for her political future if it proves to be a “burr in the pro-life movement’s saddle,” said Lisa Hager, associate professor of political science at South Dakota State University.”

Tracking the general public, then quickly reversing after being exposed - Interestingly the South Dakota Secretary of State has implemented a new “security system” that requires citizens to provide their email address to access certain information on the Secretary of State website (lobbyists and businesses). One has to wonder why this is the case. There are many other ways of securing an electronic system. What is the real purpose of collecting the email addresses? Who will be using the email information? Where will it be stored? Are the email addresses going to be sold? Is it going to be connected to the person’s search on the site? Who is behind this effort? South Dakota Voices Why is the SD Secretary of State Tracking Citizens? 👏 👏 Update 2/22/2025… Read more Johnson also implemented a tracking system on the implementation of HB1062, causing Senator Sue Peterson to bring another bill to force the SOS office to remove it.

Terrible customer service - If you have ever called the SOS office under Monae Johnson, you have likely experienced rude staff, inaccurate answers to questions, or perhaps just never received answers to your questions.

Lies, Lies and more Lies - Take a look back at the scope of this article. It is almost unbelievable how much propaganda and how many outright lies we have been forced to dismantle over the years. But as our friend Mick always reminds us, "The truth always wins long term." From CISA and CIS to NASS, NASED, NACO, and SDACO, these associations exist for one primary reason: to keep local officials toeing the establishment line and parroting the official narrative. Pathological Liars with intent to deceive SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP · February 14, 2025 Read full story

Sabotage of HB1062 - From distributing misleading information on voter roll costs to emailing blatant lies to the entire Senate on the day of the smoke-out, Monae Johnson consistently fought against reduced fees and public access. By failing to properly implement mandates and continuing to omit the five-year rolling archive, she actively blocked access to public information that rightfully belongs to the citizens and taxpayers. Call to Action : Johnson sabotages HB1062 SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP · July 15, 2025 Read full story

SOS office removes non-citizen voters - without notifying county auditors in yet another violation of state law - https://www.keloland.com/keloland-com-original/auditors-give-thoughts-on-voter-purge-registration/

Release of Confidential of Source of Information - another violation of Federal Law - https://www.keloland.com/news/capitol-news-bureau/did-secretary-of-state-let-out-too-much-voter-data/ Rachel Soulek took the fall for that one as she quietly exited the SOS office shortly after the public fiasco.

Stalling 2025’s SB68 - Requiring Citizenship to Vote - Monae Johnson went an ENTIRE YEAR without issuing ANY guidance to county auditors on implementation of the bill - effectively IGNORING citizenship requirements to register to vote for over a year.

DENIED Petitions and HAVA complaints -

Under Board of Elections Chairwoman Monae Johnson, multiple HAVA complaints and Petitions were repeatedly DENIED by the State Board of Elections. Not having an established mechanism for HAVA complaints is a violation of federal law.

NASS 2026 Summer Conference - To be hosted by Monae Johnson in Rapid City. Shoutout to the black-box corporations and corrupt NGOs sponsoring NASS this weekend. It takes a lot of hard, non-transparent work to completely bypass public accountability and get filthy rich doing it, but you guys make it look effortless. Oh - BTW, this week we discovered all the treasonous crooks at CISA have a new gig with the “Election Security Exchange”, who is a proud sponsor of this event. Nothing says ‘power to the people’ quite like Monae lending star-powered credibility to an industry designed to completely cut the people out of the equation. NASS: Where democracy isn’t just sold to the highest bidder—it’s repackaged as a multi-billion-dollar philanthropic gala.

Absentee Voting Delayed - Sample ballots for the June 2 primary? When delayed early voting became apparent from late arrival of printed ballots, Johnson issued guidance suggesting county auditors allow voters to use SAMPLE BALLOTS to cast votes. Thankfully, States Attorneys and County Auditors soundly rejected this very bad idea. The leadership vacuum in the Secretary of State’s Office has caused mass chaos, violations of the law, unequal application of the law, and confusion and inconsistencies amongst counties.

Monae & her AIPAC handlers - Have you noticed all Monae’s Lincoln Day Dinner donations are Israel baskets?