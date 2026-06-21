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John B's avatar
John B
6d

Once again We The People’ are betrayed bye the legal training implemented and payed for by the globalists and Soros funding of the American legal profession. WE cannot trust the modern legal profession to do anything for the people. Look at California, mn, Ga., Mi, Illinois just to name a few. Perhaps the People of South Dakota should prosecute her for the laws sha had broken and get the feds involved for federal laws broken and being disbarred may cause others to see what is actually happening in too many places.. OUR 250 anniversary is very precarious at this point. Communist taking over Democrat party Islamists trying to establish Sharia law in too many states communist Muslim mayor of nyc, Ben Franklins remark “if we can keep it is looking very much like proficyGOD Bless America we are being sold out from within.

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Mick Baruth's avatar
Mick Baruth
6dEdited

Really a shame that the people who allowed her to spend nights in their homes to save her money, knocked on doors, walked in parades and volunteered for other campaign activities have had to not only endure the total incompetency and an outright lack of integrity and courage to do what she said she would do when she was elected. Worst of all she has pushed back and testified against virtually any attempt by those same people’s work to enact the very changes she promised to implement!

Wonder how anyone can do that and sleep at night or look at themself in the mirror???

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