🚨🚨ATTENTION-RED ALERT 🚨 🚨

Monday, January 26, 2026, two very important Election bills will be heard in Senate State Affairs at 10:00am central time.

SB 66 - is a bill to prohibit the use of the ES&S automatic tabulating equipment and electronic ballot marking systems. (Sen. Carley)

Last year, people came from all corners of South Dakota demanding the power be returned to the PEOPLE! NOT ONE citizen came in support of the machines. It was the People VS the lobby, again. Expert level testimony and over 50 written testimonies in support of banning the machines are still on the record, and we reshared them with you in our recent Substack.

PLEASE - SIGN UP NOW TO TESTIFY in Person, Remotely, or to submit your written testimony HERE: https://sdlegislature.gov/testify/296866

NO MORE CORPORATIZED SELECTIONS.

RETURN THE POWER TO THE PEOPLE!

Hand count in the precinct on election day!

Also, Senator Pischke’s CVR Bill from last year will be heard Monday in Senate State Affairs. This bill passed Senate Local Government last year with ZERO nay votes. It got lost in the shuffle of leadership priorities in Joint Appropriations.

SB114 -is a bill to provide for the publication of ballot images and the cast vote records of automatic tabulating equipment. (Sen. Pischke)

CVR’s and Audit Logs are the digital audit trail that has been kept from public view.

NO TRANSPARENCY, NO TRUST!

To provide oral testimony in person or remotely, you must register online. Use this link to sign up: https://sdlegislature.gov/testify/296866

Please reach out to Senate State Affairs committee members and ask for a YES VOTE or DO PASS:

We have over a dozen prior articles on CVR’s posted in Substack. We also have years of research and facts on why we need to ban the machines. This week’s clown show of a certification process also demonstrates the bureaucratic BS of our election machine certification process. Please go to our home page, find the search option, and type in CVR’s. All the articles mentioning CVR’s will populate. Feel free to read through to find information for your in person, remote or written submitted testimony.

We have another fantastic opportunity to show public support for these bills, an opportunity most people in other states won’t have.

Please show your support and gratitude to Senators Carley and Pischke for once again bringing these bills forward and going to bat for us in the legislature. Brave patriots are in short supply. Honor their dedication with a bit of your time and talents.

Randy.Deibert@sdlegislature.gov

Kevin.Jensen@sdlegislature.gov

Chris.Karr@sdlegislature.gov

Steve.Kolbeck@sdlegislature.gov

Liz.Larson@sdlegislature.gov

Jim.Mehlhaff@sdlegislature.gov

Carl.Perry@sdlegislature.gov

Tom.Pischke@sdlegislature.gov

Curt.Voight@sdlegislature.gov