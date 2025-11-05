A Missing in Action bulletin has been issued for your SD Secretary of State, Monae Johnson. Last seen filming Facebook reels outside the Business Services building in Pierre, SD on the morning of October 30, 2025.

The Government Operations and Audit Committee requested an update from Monae Johnson back on May 8, 2025. The day before that meeting, we released this article, alerting everyone that the KNOWiNK contract listed a direct interface with our Total Vote system and ERIC.

It was during that meeting that Johnson said the quiet part out loud: “It does have the built-in capability to connect to ERIC.” Jessica, Rick and Leah’s explosive testimony during that hearing caused the committee to send a list of questions to Johnson to answer. Her comical answers can be found HERE. They are so bad we haven’t spent any effort on rebutting them, yet.

Since then, Johnson has dodged repeated requests by the committee for her to appear before them to answer questions. She was requested to appear on September 24th, but claimed to be out of town, along with Deputy Deadrick. However, we’ve been told she was not out of town, and GOAC was not pleased. She also chaired the Board of Elections meeting on September 25th, with Deadrick in attendance.

Annual Auditor training was scheduled in Pierre for Oct 27-29, however at last minute, Johnson’s office rescheduled the training for Oct 28-30th, potentially creating an intentional conflict with her requested appearance at GOAC. GOAC was notified the day before that she would not be attending.

On the morning of Oct 30th, the new SOS communications director, Madi Vetter, was filming cutsie videos of Monae outside the SOS Business Services offices and posted it on Facebook at the same time GOAC was addressing Johnson’s absence. As soon as we tagged GOAC members on that post, it was removed.

Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson was also at Auditor training, but she had time to attend the GOAC meeting. Anderson also stated Monae had nothing scheduled at that training during that time, but could be found hiding in an empty room.

GOAC’s subpoena power was just restored during the 2025 legislative session, and they decided to use it to require Johnson to sit before the committee and answer direct questions regarding the KNOWiNK contract.

You can watch the video here: https://x.com/SDCanvass/status/1983940188611998005 It was pretty extraordinary to watch.

You can find Dakota News Now piece here: https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2025/11/04/goac-member-ag-jackley-talk-subpoena-secretary-state/

Since Monae has repeatedly demonstrated she cannot answer questions on election topics to save her life, and her encircling posse of henchmen protect and speak for her; the problem is now that the DHS/CISA/NASED/EI-ISAC propaganda spewing mouthpiece Rachel Soulek has been ousted as State Election Dictator, oops, Director. Rachel did all the talking and now no one is left but the bumbling Tom Deadrick or former Bpro employee Christine. Perhaps Soulek took the fall for posting the source of registration multiple times on public facing voter lists.

Madi Vetter took a swing and a miss, shooting back at our online “disinformation”, claiming E-poll pads ARE NOT CONNECTED TO THE INTERNET. How do the real time electronic voter check-in I-pads work then if they don’t connect to cellular data, ie: the internet, exactly?

One of the primary concerns of the original KNOWiNK contract, addressed in a lengthy complaint sent to many elected officials, including GOAC, was the connection to ERIC.

Since then, an amendment has been posted to the contract that is drastically different from the original. Where ERIC was previously listed as a federal interface, it’s been replaced with VIP 5.1 specification. What is VIP 5.1 specification?

VIP is the Voting Information Project, run by Democracy Works, another leftist NGO. VIP is funded by George Soros’ Pew Charitable Trusts, MacArthur and Tides Foundations, and Google. Democracy Works if funded by Democracy Fund, which leads to Pierre Omidyar (Ebay billionaire) who all had a significant role in the 2020 election heist.

A little further digging reveals a VIP Partner Award.

Through the Voting Information Project, Democracy Works partners with 40 state election offices and dozens of local election offices to publish accurate, accessible voting locations, helping millions of voters navigate elections with confidence and combatting the spread of mis-, dis-, and malinformation. Their collaboration with us represents more than just data sharing—it’s a partnership in strengthening democratic participation and building voter confidence. These awards recognize election officials who went above and beyond in sharing accurate data, improving technical systems, and expanding voter access. This year’s honorees include three partners, including our first-ever awardee from a local elections office. We’re grateful for every election office that worked with us to serve voters in 2024.

Where have we seen mis, dis and mal information before?

AND THE AWARDS GO TO:

Michigan and Maricopa County?

The ever changing election apparatus Leviathan removed one tentacle, only to add another.

If you haven’t already watched this amazing video by Professor David Clements, add it to your watch list, and subscribe to his Substack.

The amendment also still includes a Total Vote interface with ballot on demand printers and TABULATORS (not legal), an online voter registration module (not legal) and requires Microsoft Azure Government as the hosting platform, which has been found to be compromised by the Chinese, as confirmed by Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth.

A date has not been set for Johnson’s next appearance before GOAC, however the next meeting is November 13th. Rep. Marty Overweg stated he’d like Johnson at the next meeting. We will keep you updated.

Since the announcement of KNOWiNK’s owner, Scott Leiendecker’s purchase of Dominion, thru his newly formed sole owner corporation, Liberty Vote, Jessica has appeared in several interviews with years of research on KNOWiNK suddenly becoming very relevant. If you haven’t seen them, click the links below.

In other news:

Monae Johnson announced South Dakota will be hosting the National Association of Secretaries of State 2026 Conference.

The event will bring Secretaries of State, senior election officials, business service leaders, and policy experts from across the nation to the Mount Rushmore State for several days of collaboration, networking, and discussion on key issues affecting state governments. The 2026 conference will showcase South Dakota’s national leadership in modern election administration, business services innovation, and civic engagement, while also highlighting the state’s unique culture, hospitality, and natural beauty. “It is an honor to welcome my colleagues from across the country to South Dakota,” said Secretary Johnson. “This conference is not only an opportunity to share best practices and strengthen partnerships, but also a platform to demonstrate the strength and transparency of our state’s election system, the excellence of our public service, and the incredible beauty that makes South Dakota a destination worth experiencing. We are excited to promote our state and show the nation why South Dakota is such a remarkable place to live, work, and visit.” Secretary Johnson attended the NASS 2025 Summer Conference in Mississippi. The NASS Summer Conference serves as a platform for state leaders to exchange ideas, develop bipartisan solutions, and address challenges in elections, business services, and other areas overseen by Secretaries of State. South Dakota’s selection as host reflects its national reputation as a proven leader in secure, transparent, and efficient governance, and its commitment to promoting the state’s values, people, and opportunities on the national stage.

So interesting that Monae apparently knows how to talk and address challenges at NASS conferences isn’t it?

How much is this going to cost us you ask? Well, of course we have that information. From the Secretary of State Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Brief Summary presented at Joint Approps:

The bill for SOS funding was brought to the Joint Appropriations committee, but no action was taken as the committee wasn’t voting b/c leadership hadn’t decided what their priorities were. It never did come back to committee as far as we know, so we assume those bills were approved en masse later, not during a public committee hearing. For future reference, if you are into watching our government, keep an eye on Joint Approps.

The summer 2026 NASS conference will be hosted in Rapid City. The Office credits the state’s securing of that bid to Secretary Johnson’s engagement with NASS, including attendance of its conferences.

Note: The governor does not recommend this request.

Was membership for NASS and NASED along with hosting the conference funded anyway? We would like to know.

That’s all for now. Keep your eyes open. Keep working where you are planted.

