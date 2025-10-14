Last week when the news broke that Liberty Vote purchased Dominion Voting Systems, our phone began to light up.

KNOWiNK’s owner, Scott Leiendecker, funded the purchase of Dominion through his new sole owner corporation, dubbed Liberty Vote. If there’s one thing we know a lot about, it’s KNOWiNK.

We’ve written dozens of articles on Bpro/Knowink over the years, because the centralized, internet connected, cloud hosted voter roll maintenance and election night reporting software was born here in South Dakota. Funded and developed with South Dakota HAVA funds, assumed by a private corporation, and spread like a cancer across the United States; Bpro’s Total Vote is the key to connecting fake voters, to the fake ballots, to fake counts, reported to the fake news.

The bombshell article co-written by Jessica Pollema and Erin Clements of New Mexico set off a firestorm of articles and interviews as the discovery of the “spider in the web” of election infrastructure pulled all the pieces of a rigged election together.

Immediately after the Gateway Pundit published the above article, our social media channels and Substack page were flooded with Ukrainian “followers”. We were sabotaged by a suspected deep state spy that was also involved in sabotaging Garret Ziegler’s reporting and investigation into Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell. His actions resulted in many independently researched and written articles on Bpro/Knowink being ripped off the internet. The Clements and the Pollemas also received IRS letters within a couple weeks of each other demanding huge amounts of tax they didn’t owe.

Needless to say, none of those things would have happened had our reporting and suspected connections to foreign nationals not been dead over the target.

Some Conservative Inc. influencers quickly claimed Leiendecker’s new American ownership as a good thing, using words like “Republican” and “Trump supporter”. “Paper Ballots!” they say! What we should be asking is how did this guy solely fund the purchase of Dominion, while KNOWiNK is losing multimillion dollar contracts for failure to implement the terms of the contracts, and failure to secure the platform?

Here is Leiendecker in 2018 claiming his hackable glorified Ipads have zero vulnerabilities:

Welcome to the world of red state elections, where we use paper ballots, and our officials claim to be Republican and Trump supporters. Yet the paper ballots are locked in a basement somewhere for 2 years, never to be seen or audited again. Those same paper ballots are run through ES&S’s “American owned” tabulating machines, yet the key items for transparent and auditable elections are hidden from us and if you dare question or sue for them you get the same level of lawfare experienced across the country.

Minnehaha County, South Dakota’s cast vote records from the 2020 general election demonstrated the same algorithm found in Tina Peter’s Mesa County, Colorado forensic image of the Dominion machines. The entire apparatus, all vendors and machines, have been corrupted. There is no vendor capable of securing our vote. That responsibility belongs to you and me, our neighbors, in the precinct, on election night.

An audio recording surfaced on the internet of a Colorado election clerk claiming Liberty Vote is working with the EAC to decommission Dominion voting equipment so that it cannot be used in upcoming elections. Liberty Vote/Dominion also dropped lawsuits except those with Mike Lindell and Patrick Byrne.

Mike Lindell says he will never settle.

The timing of this deal is highly suspect, as explosive whistleblower testimony entered in the Tina Peters case has been made public of Venezuelan programmers of the Smartmatic software running in the Dominion machines reveal how elections are rigged worldwide.

If you haven’t already read the book Stolen Elections, the Takedown of Democracies Worldwide by Ralph Pezzulo, order it today. You will never look at elections the same again.

A day after the announcement, a notice was sent out stating Liberty Vote/Dominion is doing business as usual.

Jessica and Patrick Colbeck discuss the details of the Dominion deal on the Oct 10, 2025 Mike Lindell Show, and the shady past history of Scott Leiendecker’s KNOWiNK. https://lindelltv.com/bombshell-updates-from-the-election-crime-bureau-10-10-25/?channel=4657 Interview starts about 15 minutes in.

Joe Hoft has begun to republish all the articles on KNOWiNK/Bpro on JoeHoft.com. He started his series here: https://joehoft.com/the-frightening-implications-of-knowinks-purchase-of-dominion-part-i/ Stay tuned to his website for more information.

Patrick Colbeck posted this graphic, credit to Carissa Keshel.

And, while Scott Leiendecker rebrands Dominion as Liberty Vote, the private equity firm that owns ES&S, rebrands into M-One Capital, formerly McCarthy Group. Is ES&S rebranding next?

The corporate shell game with election technology continues.

Time will soon tell what is really going on here, but our mission is still the same. Return the power to the people. No more corporately captured elections. No machines. No centralized software. No mass absentee voting.

Jessica will be on The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson to further discuss the centralization of election technology tomorrow, October 15th, at 11:00 CST.

SAVE THE DATE: NOVEMBER 14 & 15, 2025. Hand count trainer certification event.

Thank you for your continued support.

