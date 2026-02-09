We’ve been told that this year, there were nearly 1,000 bills drafted by the LRC!!! As of today, there are around 620 bills and resolutions. That is a lot of content to cover in the 40 day legislative session.

Of course, not all of them make it, and many have died in committee or on the floor already. February 24th is crossover day, so all the bills and resolutions need to be heard in the house of origination by that day.

So far, SB66 - An Act to prohibit the use of automatic tabulating equipment and electronic ballot marking systems died in Senate State Affairs, with Sen. Carl Perry casting the deciding vote. Monae Johnson’s SB28 - Ballot on Demand Printers was killed in Senate State Affairs, and her SB29 was tabled in favor of Sen. Pischke’s CVR bill, SB114.

BILLS TO WATCH - COMING UP:

SB171 - DO NOT SUPPORT - amend provisions pertaining to the processing of absentee ballots and to declare an emergency - will allow counties to begin processing absentee ballots, opening and recording in the poll list, on the Monday before election day. This is an attempt to relieve the absentee madness on election day in Minnehaha County, but our group believes the only real fix to this issue is to reduce the 45 day no excuse absentee voting period. Essentially, it’s codifying a 48 hour election day by moving what was traditionally election day processes ahead. Our question is this: If Democrats ran Minnehaha County, would the Legislature think this is a good idea? This is going to the House soon.

SB214 - DO PASS - amend provisions pertaining to the publication of the statewide voter registration file.

Scheduled for Senate State Affairs 2/9/2026 @ 10 am. Register to testify HERE.

This is a clean up bill to last years HB1062 which made the statewide voter file publicly available on the SOS website, and free of charge. Monae Johnson’s office has been playing games since the very beginning, resulting in a fatal error of posting the “source of registration” column online. Shortly after, Rachel Soulek’s employment was terminated.

There's been a battle between the legislators who sponsored the bill, and Tom Deadrick’s interpretation of the law, where Deadrick put the statewide voter file behind a registration wall where they collect your data. Section 3 of this bill clarifies the language, ensuring the SOS will no longer be able to hide the lists behind that registration wall.

SB114 - DO PASS - provide for the publication of ballot images and the cast vote record of automatic tabulating equipment.

While this is not a perfect bill, and 21 YEARS LATE, we do support public access to the CVR’s. It passed the Senate 34-0. Can you believe that? Just two years ago we still had election officials claiming CVR’s don’t exist. Rachel Soulek’s unbelievably false testimony against this bill last year claimed the people can’t have the CVR’s because they could alter them and claim fraud! Ironically, SB114 allows for election officials to redact and alter CVR’s in precincts of 100 or less. This provision needs to go!

SB175 - DO PASS - require that an individual provide proof of citizenship when registering to vote using the voter registration form prescribed by the State Board of Elections.

Senator John Carley is bringing this bill in response to the passage of SB68 last year which requires only US Citizens are allowed to vote. However, Deputy SOS Tom Deadrick admitted in a line of questioning in Joint Appropriations that they are STILL operating on the “honor system”. Senator Carley is serious about protecting our elections by requiring documentary proof of citizenship to vote!!

SB34 - DO NOT SUPPORT - Another of Tom Deadrick’s bills drafted to deal with Mortenson’s super election bill from last year. This bill expands 46 days of no excuse absentee voting to your school board and municipal elections. Encourage your representative to vote NO on this bill, and instead support Heather Baxter’s HB1285.

*****DANGER ZONE ALERT*****

SB215 - NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO NO provide for a pilot program for the implementation of a secured cryptographically end-to-end verifiable voting system in certain jurisdictions.

This bill will introduce an untested, uncertified, essentially illegal form of voting as a test pilot project for scratch off lottery ticket style ballots for VOTE BY PHONE! Even worse, it gives the county commission, Attorney General, and the Secretary of State (because they are all so trustworthy) to arbitrarily WAIVE STATE LAWS as they see fit in order to try out this voting system.

Our state law requires certification by the United States Election Assistance Commission prior to distribution and use in the state, however RedoVoting isn’t EAC certified, and can’t get EAC certified b/c they can’t test the technology. ALL of our counties have accepted HAVA funds, so any jurisdiction that uses this untested technology will be violating the State HAVA Plan. Using untested technology could prompt claw back of federal funds, not to mention put South Dakota votes at high risk while testing a pilot program out on a LIVE ELECTION.

Another provision of this bill allows the person in charge of the election (county auditor) to view the source code. Really? NONE of the county auditors possess any skills to do this. Remember, they have been using election equipment “certified” to 2005 security standards, up until two years ago were claiming CVR’s don’t exist, and have NEVER been trained, audited, or even knew what the basic functions of the machine do or are used for. 62 of the counties still have no EMS laptop and the other four are using illegal laptos. And now we expect them to audit source code and tell us how the vote by phone lottery ticket voting is working? YOU’VE GOT TO BE KIDDING?!?!?!?!?

Once these programs get a foot in the door, they just get further entrenched in our election system. If you don’t want to go from one private, for profit corporation running our elections in a system you can’t understand or see, to another, PLEASE contact your legislator and tell them NO WAY ON SB215!

HB 1314 - DO PASS - An Act to modify provisions pertaining to the testing and use of automatic tabulating equipment. This is heading to House State Affairs.

HB 1315 - authorize the recall of certain elected officials or individuals appointed to fill vacancies in certain offices.

Rep. Travis Ismay’s bill to recall county commissioner’s failed, but he is bringing this bill now allowing for recall of all county officials. If you think all officials should be subject to recall if they don’t uphold their oath, support HB1315.

HB 1316 - DO PASS - revise the time for conducting the canvass of an election.

Standardizes the time and date of the canvass of the votes to 9:00 AM the first Tuesday after an election.

HB 1323 - amend the time required for filing a petition referring an ordinance or resolution of a political subdivision.

This bill gives petitioners a longer time to gather signatures as currently it’s unreasonably short. It’s multiple pages long mostly b/c of style and form changes.

*********** HERE’S THE BIG KAHUNA ********

HB 1324 – DO PASS - ABOLISH the State Board of Elections

Restore the constitutional power to determine the time, place and manner of elections to the legislature, reduce the bureaucracy, remove decision making authority from unqualified, unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats, save time and money.

As you saw recently at the machine testing demonstration that ES&S put on for themselves and a few SOS employees, the Board of Elections isn’t even interested enough to SHOW UP and watch the demonstration, but rather content to receive a report from (who?) and go off that to “certify” our election infrastructure. If you’ve been with us to a meeting in the last four years, you know exactly why this board needs to be abolished.

The lobbyists, lawyers, SDACO, and election officials will come out of the woodwork for this one. Please watch this bill and plan to attend in person if you can!

HB1207 - DO PASS - amend the period of time before which ballots and other election materials may be destroyed following an election – standardizes record retention to 22 months for all elections.

HB1266 – An Act to make certain federal laws applicable to public employees – this is the HATCH Act for SD.

HB1285 – DO PASS - amend provisions pertaining to the timing of municipal and school district elections.

Moves school board and municipal elections to off years, as the ramifications of Mortenson’s super elections are already becoming evident. Mega ballots, way too many ballot styles, expanded absentee voting, competition for advertising space, etc.

As we’ve shown you before, the auditors do not properly test all ballot styles and these massive combined elections is setting them up for almost certain failure. SDCL 12-17-5.1 specifies exactly how the testing must be done, however every test deck reviewed by Rick Weible failed to comply, which is a violation of law. Extremely long ballots also make post election audits more difficult, and 45 day absentee voting is now being extended to municipal and school board elections.

The UOCAVA voter issue still has not been addressed, thus with the combined elections, municipal and school board election outcomes may be affected by voters who are NOT LIVING in the district. If they decide to separate them, that just makes MORE BALLOT styles.

As you can see, there is a LOT to keep track of. Please follow our social media platforms for notices and calls to action. We need your engagement to help stop bad bills and pass good bills.

We are always truly grateful for brave legislators who are willing to carry bills that matter, and take a stand for the people over the bureaucracy! Their courage is contagious and we salute them!

A nation that cannot audit its elections cannot claim consent.

A nation that cannot claim consent is not free. It is merely governed.

One life to live, make it matter.