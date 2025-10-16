Sitting down to put this write-up together, serendipity happens when Rasmussen Reports published an article with a headline that states “Distrust in Lawyers Has Increased.”

Literal laugh out loud. Ya think?! We know this feeling and sentiment all too well.

Her name is Sarah Frankenstein and she used lawfare on South Dakota.

In “deep red” Arkansas, where you’d think the majority in state government are TRUE MAGA, a decorated U.S. Army colonel is facing a blatant act of political persecution. Colonel Conrad Reynolds, a retired intelligence officer with an honorable career serving our great nation, was booked into the Independence County Courthouse yesterday. You can watch the press conference here: https://x.com/ColonelReynolds/status/1978840250043511215

His alleged crime? Conducting an EXIT POLL during a local election referendum. Exit polling is a routine practice protected under the First Amendment, according to a landmark 1992 Supreme Court ruling in Burson v. Freeman.

READ the FULL Press Release here:

https://x.com/ColonelReynolds/status/1976331268297052381

COL Reynolds, isn’t just any veteran. He is a leading voice in our nationwide election integrity movement. He hosts “The Colonel of Truth,” a platform dedicated to exposing vulnerabilities in our broken and corrupt electoral systems.

For years, he’s championed hand-marked paper ballots as the antidote to touchscreen voting machines, which are prone to hacking and manipulation…concerns also raised by President Trump.

But in a state led by Republicans from top to bottom, his advocacy has made him a target. A veteran wanting safe and secure elections is being targeted by his state government…a “red state” run by a “MAGA” Governor (Sarah Huckabee-Sanders). Are your eyes bulging out of your head yet? We say this sorta condescendingly because it doesn’t shock any of us. It happened to our team in South Dakota.

What happened to COL Reynolds is textbook “lawfare” which is the weaponization of the legal system to crush dissent.

His trouble began in November 2024, when Independence County voters made history. By a resounding 63% margin, they approved a referendum to ditch electronic voting machines in favor of hand-marked paper ballots. They were the first county in the nation to let citizens directly decide their voting method.

The Lawfare Persists: Decorated Army Colonel Faces Criminal Charges in Arkansas For “Electioneering” After Conducting an Exit Poll | The Gateway Pundit | by Brian Lupo

So, allow us this sidebar…remember when WE tried to do this here in South Dakota starting in February 2024? Remember HB1140 brought in to slaughter our right to petition? Remember the rejection of our petitions across the state by county commissioners? Remember the lawfare that followed folks as they took the issue to the courts. Remember Lawyer Sarah Frankenstein parading around the state to scare the people back into submission, to be forever ruled by the selection machines?

We still get fired up when we think about it…

So, the people of Independence County got to vote (HUGE WIN) and COL Reynolds was there, not as a disruptor, but as an observer. His exit poll, conducted just outside the polling place, aimed to gauge voter sentiment on this pivotal issue. Eleven months later, Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin leveled misdemeanor charges against him for “electioneering” within 100 feet of a polling site.

EXIT POLL.

As in…they already VOTED.

Electioneering? Really?

“This is nothing short of lawfare,” Reynolds declared in a recent episode of his show, flanked by co-host Will Goff. “Just like Letitia James in New York and Fani Willis in Georgia have gone after President Trump, now Tim Griffin is doing the same here in Arkansas. This isn’t about law, it’s about power.”

Here he is in a clip from a recent interview with Lindell…listen in…

https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1978182477244964908

The Arkansas AG’s office reportedly spent $150,000 on an investigation that zeroed in on COL Reynolds after he became the loudest voice for the paper ballot movement. No one else has ever been charged for similar exit polling in the state, despite it being a staple of election monitoring. Arkansas Republican leadership, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has positioned the state as guardians of “the most free, fair, and secure elections in the nation.”

Yet, as COL Reynolds points out, they’ve actively blocked paper ballots at every turn. The State Board of Election Commissioners even ousted Searcy County’s commissioners after they successfully piloted paper ballots in 2024. Independence County’s vote? A direct threat to the status quo.

There is a growing pattern of retribution against election integrity warriors. He’s compared his situation to that of General Michael Flynn, bankrupted and prosecuted for exposing intelligence abuses, and Tina Peters, the former Colorado clerk sentenced to nine years in prison for auditing Dominion voting machines. “These are all examples of the same machine at work,” Reynolds said. “When patriots challenge corruption, the establishment, whether wearing a blue tie or a red one, deploys lawfare to crush them.

This situation isn’t an isolated event, it’s symptomatic of a national struggle. COL Reynolds has been a fixture in DC, briefing Trump’s team on voting machine vulnerabilities. In August 2025, he celebrated Trump’s push for paper-based elections…”The President of the United States will be taking some of the necessary steps toward making elections secure again.”

Yet, in red states like Arkansas (and South Dakota!), the resistance is fierce.

Why?

It’s about control.

Touchscreen machines, laptops, tabulators, Albert Sensors, supposedly certified by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, are black boxes ripe for interference, foreign or domestic. FOREIGN & DOMESTIC.

Paper ballots, hand counted? Verifiable, auditable, and a potential brick wall against fraud.

The “Elections EO” action dates have come and gone with no action from the states.

…will President Trump intervene, as he has vowed for other “J6-style” persecutions?

---will AG Bondi shine a light on this red-state travesty?

…will Arkansas’ GOP establishment double down, proving once again that power protects itself above all?

COL Reynolds laid it out clearly…”Everyone sees this for what it is, political targeting because I’m the voice of the paper ballot movement and have been a thorn in the side of the GOP establishment.”

His induction into the Arkansas Military Veterans’ Hall of Fame, scheduled amid this storm, serves up a huge platter of irony…a man who served his country with honor now fights a different battle against the very leaders sworn to uphold its principles.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. If a decorated colonel can be jailed for polling voters on election security, what hope prevails for the average citizen in this fight?

This latest story on the continued assault on our rights isn’t just about one man, it’s a referendum on whether America will reclaim transparent elections or surrender to the machines.

As he told his audience, “Make elections secure again and end lawfare!”

In Arkansas, that fight starts TODAY.

The rest of us?

We can’t and we shouldn’t look away.

Dark to Light.