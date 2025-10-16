SD Canvassing Group Substack

Tod Gohl
5d

These people have been getting away with the cheating and corruption for so long, they now go unhinged when challenged. It is entirely about control and who benefits the most, the corrupt criminals getting into power to line their pockets with our tax dollars! And as we're finding out, it's not happening only at the Federal level, but at the state/county/city levels as well. President Trump has instructed the DOJ AG to start getting into this, but I don't have much faith in her. The war will have to continue to be fought at the grass roots level!

SDGal
5d

Yes, this corruption needs to end.... the elections will never be Free, Fair, and TRANSPARENT using the machines.

