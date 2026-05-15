Dear County Party Chairs & citizen volunteers:

Logic and Accuracy Testing will be happening in your county very soon, if not already.

Your county party chair is required by law to be notified one week ahead of the scheduled date. Make sure someone in your county is in attendance.

L&A testing produces reports needed for oversight of testing compliance. In the past, every county we reviewed FAILED the requirements found in state law. Failing L&A testing requirements means they either test until they get it right, or don’t use the machines.

https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/12-17B-5

https://sdlegislature.gov/Statutes/12-17B-5.1

This is the first year for combined elections, which we call super elections, which means more ballots types and increased likelihood of FAILURE in L&A testing.

There are two reports we are asking someone from each county in South Dakota to obtain on the day of testing:

Expected Results Report - spreadsheet of expected results from each pre-filled ballot and the corresponding votes for each candidate which are public record and cannot be denied. Results by Precinct Report - results from the testing by precinct which are public record and cannot be denied.

Once you obtain these results reports, we’d appreciate a scanned copy emailed to us. You can email us at sdcanvass@protonmail.com or tips@midwestswampwatch.com; or better yet, study up by watching the video below and have a team review your county testing. Make sure the expected results report has the Express Vote machines listed separately, as those ballot styles also all need to be individually verified. Ideally, your county party exec board or central committee members would review these for errors, and when errors are found, use your authority to demand correction.

The authority given to the county party chair is very important and can’t be taken for granted. In 2024, the McPherson County GOP Exec Board was carefully watching their county elections, found errors in the L&A testing conducted by State Board of Elections member Lindley Howard, and used state law and the evidence found in the reports to force a re-do of the county testing prior to the election. This is how the law is supposed to work, and a prime example of the importance of local oversight at the county level.

You can find our write up from years ago with all the statutes listed HERE.

Rick Weible and Jessica Pollema made a training video regarding L&A testing two years ago. We are embedding the video here in case you need a refresher. Images of the reports and a tutorial of what you need to review starts about half way in.

Compliance with this law is imperative to ensure each race on each ballot type are properly programmed. Of course we know that programming can change with embedded code when counts hit a certain vote spread, or when the famous flash drives are introduced, or at a certain point in time, but we have this avenue of local oversight and we need to use it.

Reach out to us if you have questions. Compliance with state laws in the conduct of our elections is critical and we need your help to ensure all counties are properly conducting Logic and Accuracy testing. Together, we can take back our power, and our Republic.