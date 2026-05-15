SD Canvassing Group Substack

SD Canvassing Group Substack

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Tod Gohl's avatar
Tod Gohl
4d

And without SDCanvass, Rick and many others, this election integrity subversion would just continue on either because of neglect, poor training or malfeasance!

And what's worse are the people like SA's that condone this behavior!

What a flipping mess!

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Amber's avatar
Amber
4d

We are and probably will always be a red state. Why do you care?

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