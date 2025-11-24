SD Canvassing Group Substack

SD Canvassing Group Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacquelne crowley's avatar
Jacquelne crowley
3d

Pushed to 2027 election in hopes we in South Dakotans will forget that Johnson and KNOWiNK planning to have total control over the results of 2027 election. Stay vigilant and stand for our rights to open and honest elections with paper ballet and audited elections not by corporations with internet voting machines. Monae will be fighting hand tooth and nail to keep her voting agenda as well as her position. While spending millions of tax dollars of our tax dollars to add insult to injury. We suckers who believed her statements about open elections know better and are even more guarded. Honest representatives, state attorney general, govenor should not be intimidated by paper ballots and auditing with open observation with one person representing each party on ballot. And we will have the satisfaction of participating in our elections as we use to and at less cost.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

The whole timeline issue realy speaks to a broader problem in election infrastructure rollouts. Giving Minnehaha County only two weks to validate hundreds of thousands of records shows a fundamental disconnect between implementation planning and operational reality. The fact that 117 election officials felt compeled to push back collectively is significant.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture