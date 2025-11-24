Just as we have been warning - the KNOWiNK SDVOTES system GO LIVE has now been pushed back to 2027.

Originally it was scheduled for September 2025 GO LIVE.

Then pushed back to December 12, 2025 GO LIVE, as Johnson recently told GOAC.

Now, Johnson has moved back the GO LIVE date to 2027.

On November 10 - 12, the Secretary of State’s office added KNOWiNK training for the new SDVOTES system to the SOS hosted auditor training in Pierre that most auditors were planning to boycott prior to the addition of the SDVOTES training. Discontent for Monae Johnson and her staff appears to be growing, and a historical lack of practical training for conducting elections has typically been bypassed for indoctrination and propaganda.

Last week, on November 19 & 20, the county auditors held their own trainings in Pierre, led by veteran auditors. Resignations and retirements have left many counties with new auditors and deputies that have never run an election. Two, half day trainings were said to have covered more hands on election issues and state law changes than several years of prior SOS sessions.

The lack of proper training, data verification and many unaddressed issues with the new SDVOTES system led 117 election officials to sign a letter addressed to Secretary Johnson relaying their collective concerns and requesting more time and more guidance before going live on December 12, 2025.

Yes, 117 election officials were uncomfortable with unaddressed issues of incorrect data, and didn’t want to go into an election cycle not knowing if the data is correct. This sounds eerily similar to Pennsylvania, Montana, Oregon and Nevada’s implementations of KNOWiNK’s Total Vote System, which we’ve been reporting on for years.

Minnehaha County, for instance, was given only TWO WEEKS to validate data for hundreds of thousands of records. NO process, no procedures, no check list, no guidance AT ALL for how to validate that data.

Interestingly, the auditors had not even presented their letter to Monae before the press release went out. Monae and Christine Lehrkamp (former Bpro employee) dropped by the auditor led training on Wednesday, and may have seen the letter on the sign-in table. The timing is suspicious to say the least.

Johnson insists SDVOTES is just an upgrade. Why then is all the data having to be transferred if it’s just an upgrade? Why can’t the modifications be implemented as they go? The fact is, it’s a completely new program and the contract confirms it’s a “complete replacement” of the legacy Total Vote System.

Johnson’s press release claims SDVOTES is ready to go. She also stated they’ve already spent nearly $4 Million of our tax money and has no idea what happens if KNOWiNK can’t meet the terms of the contract. By the time they finally GO LIVE in 2027, will the program be outdated?

How is it possible that IF SDVOTES is ready to go, that data can’t be tested and training cannot be conducted properly in five months before absentee voting starts for the 2026 primaries?

Due to the delay, South Dakota will be left with using the legacy Total Vote System, which has NOT been updated to meet all the current election law modifications from 2025, including marking FEDERAL ONLY VOTERS to deal with our FAKE residency problem.

How much will the programming of the legacy system cost? Was this included in the SOS office budget? Where will the additional money come from?

Monae’s office staff is so incompetent they couldn’t even implement HB1062 properly, and claim it cost the state tens of thousands of dollars to modify Total Vote to capture the required statewide voter data and post a link on sdsos.gov. That shouldn’t have required any modification to Total Vote at all. They were able to retrieve a list previously, and sent a link via dropbox or email. Anyone that runs a website knows just how easy it is to post a link to a webpage.

Was this press release an opportune time to defer the GO LIVE implementation of Total Vote because South Dakota is about to suffer the fate of Oregon and Pennsylvania?

Is SDVOTES really ready to go?

Will we be left millions of dollars in the hole with nothing to show for it?

Yes, we are on track for that exact thing to happen.

History repeats itself.

And we’ve been warning you for years.