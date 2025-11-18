After multiple no shows, the Government Operations and Audit Committee was forced to subpoena South Dakota Secretary of State Monae Johnson to answer questions regarding the state’s KNOWiNK contract.

Most of Johnson’s answers went something like this:

“I will have to get back to you on that.”

“I don’t really know, but I trust KNOWiNK 100%!!!”

“We spent all of your money and I don’t know what happens if the terms of the contract are broken.”

Circle back, circle back, I’ll have to circle back.

Johnson has repeatedly defended her no bid sole source contract with KNOWiNK as the most cost effective solution, claiming any other vendor would have cost the state millions more and would have taken years to implement.

But, out of the back of the room, a man named Brandon Johnson comes to the mic to testify at the November 13, 2025 GOAC meeting.

Brandon Johnson, Tenex Rep, former Bpro employee, and former election director under Jason Gant claims Monae’s statements are false. He says Tenex was not contacted by the South Dakota SOS, but could implement a brand new statewide system for $1.5 Million in less than a year. He also stated the yearly maintenance fees would be HALF of KNOWiNK’s $400,000/yr. Watch the video below.

The legislators ears perked up when they started talking in dollars and cents.

This isn’t the only lie Monae fed GOAC.

The question of the VIP 5.1 Specification from the Knowink contract arose, to which Monae ignorantly claimed is the Voter Information Portal, and that it belongs to Knowink. However, Representative Auch’s line of questioning delineated the voter information portal from the Voting Information Project, which is what is specified in the contract.

VIP is the Voting Information Project, run by Democracy Works, another leftist NGO. VIP is funded by George Soros’ Pew Charitable Trusts, MacArthur and Tides Foundations, and Google. Democracy Works is funded by Democracy Fund, which leads to Pierre Omidyar (Ebay billionaire). Pierre Omidyar’s Democracy Fund is a financial supporter and pilot project partner with CIS. (DHS/CISA’s NGO Center for Internet Security.) Supposedly this NGO conducted a review of the source code for KNOWiNK’s e-poll pads, but the state and the citizens cannot?

Representative Auch asks Brandon Johnson this question. Watch his reaction.

Brandon Johnson of Tenex CONFIRMS Voting Information Project is connected with the Total Vote platform, and that Secretary Johnson was conflating the portal with the NGO.

GOAC also asked questions regarding the November 1, 2024 Total Vote outage that caused voters to be turned away, long lines, and confusion. Deputy SOS Tom Deadrick told Keloland news originally that it was a “global outage” of the Microsoft Azure platform. But in written responses to GOAC, Monae claims the outage was caused by a power disruption at a Texas Azure location.

Microsoft is required to document and publish PIRs (Post Incident Reviews) for significant issues, so unreported events of any scale simply did not occur.

When a PIR is created Microsoft creates and publishes a PIR for any incident that meets one or more of these criteria:

· Causes customer-impacting downtime or degradation in any Azure region (public or Azure Government) for more than a few minutes

· Affects multiple services or a large number of customers

· Triggers an official entry on https://status.azure.com

· Impacts Azure Government, DoD, or other air-gapped clouds (these almost always get a PIR because of contractual and compliance obligations)

There was no reported outage for Microsoft Azure Government (the dedicated cloud platform for US government entities) on November 1, 2024. Microsoft’s official Azure status history shows no incidents on or around that date for any Azure regions, including Azure Government. Third-party trackers like Downdetector and news sources also show no spikes or reports specific to Azure Government on November 1, 2024. Azure Government often avoids impacts from public cloud issues due to its segregated infrastructure.

The Azure South Central US region (primarily located in San Antonio, Texas) had no incidents on that date, according to Microsoft’s official status history and third-party trackers like Downdetector.

That means, with high probability, under Microsoft’s own processes and contractual obligations to the US government, no outage of any kind occurred on November 1, 2024, that required a PIR — neither in the public cloud nor in Azure Government, including the South Central US (Texas) region. If even a brief power blip or cooling issue in a Texas data center had affected customer workloads on that date, a PIR would exist today — and it doesn’t. So the absence of a PIR is itself the official proof that nothing reportable happened.

Does the Secretary have documentary proof that Azure did, in fact, experience a power outage on November 1, 2024? Or is that the narrative we are being fed when the blame should fall on KNOWiNK?

False statements were also made by the SOS in written replies to GOAC, claiming the office is compliant with SDCL 12-4-18 by cross checking voters with HAVV when they register to vote. However, they completely missed the fact that the entire statewide voter database is supposed to be crosschecked with the Social Security Master Death File on a MONTHLY basis to remove deceased voters in a timely manner. SB140 was passed in 2023, and they are still not compliant.

There’s so much more, but for the sake of time, we’ll move on.

The Board of (S)elections met today to address clarification of questions on Rick Weible’s petitions for declaratory judgement. They, of course, voted unanimously to deny the petitions.

The Board, led by Deputy Tom Deadrick, did review a 2026 bill package being drafted by the Secretary of State’s office, which you can find here: https://boardsandcommissions.sd.gov/bcuploads/11-18-25BOEBillListUPDATED.pdf

As you can imagine, there’s a lot of nonsense in there but here are the highlights:

Monae wants candidates to be able to get on the ballot simply by paying a fee!! No signatures - just pay up! Deadrick mentioned the Biden / Harris debacle where Harris replaced Biden on the ballot as an example. We couldn’t help but wonder if the powers that be have a plan to switch out No Way Monae at some point. Questions about pay for play were raised and even some of the most notorious BOE members saw thru this idea.

Deadrick and the Board are promoting the adoption of Ballot on Demand printers, by KNOWiNK, for the 2026 elections, and want to declare an emergency (so it can be adopted immediately). If you want a simple reason why BOD printers are a BAD IDEA, please refer the Arizona primaries where tabulators “malfunctioned”, ballot sizes were incorrect, paper wasn’t consistent, and so on. Please help us STOP this before it even gets started, talk to your legislator - NO BOD’s, thank you!

The Board also discussed EXPANDED ABSENTEE VOTING for all elections. Everyone should know by now that absentee voting is a primary vector for fraud. We should be limiting absentee - NOT expanding.

At the end of the meeting Monae announced the ES&S certification for EVS 6.5.0.0 will take place January 21-23, 2026. They will be adopting 6.5.0.0 firmware to run on the outdated DS200’s, along with the 450 and 850. She also claimed they would be certifying 6.5.0.0. firmware to run on the DS300, 550, and 950 - which she claims are VVSG 2.0 compatible.

https://www.eac.gov/voting-equipment/certified-voting-systems?title=&manufacturer=56076&testing_standard=56196&field_certification_date_value=&field_certification_date_value_1=

You may remember, President Trump ordered the EAC to certify all equipment to VVSG 2.0. Thus far, only Hart has a system certified to VVSG 2.0, and ES&S has NOTHING LISTED. So how is Monae able to claim the ES&S DS300, 550 and 950 are compliant with VVSG 2.0 when ES&S hasn’t even submitted a system for testing yet?

The BOE is NOT following Trump’s EO on elections, but the above listed plans will likely cost the counties large sums of money.

https://www.eac.gov/voting-equipment/voting-systems-under-test

#ABOLISHTHEBOE

Today’s Cloudflare outage knocked the SOS website offline today and KNOWiNK’s Total Vote was out most of the morning.

As Liberty Vote consolidates an end to end electronic election system under one owner, our Republican led SOS office and Board of Elections marches in the wrong direction, and election officials unanimously chant “too much work”, “this will be easier”, “I can’t get volunteers”; our enormously successful HAND COUNT EXPO proves transparent, verifiable, hand counted elections are attainable and completely necessary in restoring public trust.

The EXPO put on by Rick Weible (USCASE.org) and Laura Scharr (GoldStandardElections.com), hosted by SDCanvassing, assisted by Jill Kauffman of Wyoming, was well attended both days, as citizens from Wyoming, Minnesota and all corners of South Dakota were certified in the Gold Standard method of hand counting paper ballots. It’s always so refreshing to spend time with such amazing patriots dedicated to restoring true constitutional elections by the People.

State Legislators, County Commissioners and a Secretary of State Candidate were all in attendance. Thank you for coming!

A summary of the event, a comprehensive report, and a video will be coming soon. Thank you to everyone who attended and many who pitched in to help!