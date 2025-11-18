SD Canvassing Group Substack

Tod Gohl
Nov 18

And to think she's running again for the position. Obviously she wants to finish the nefarious actions she started.

I'm hoping this is being reported to the South Dakota Attorney Generals Office as well as the Dept of Justice.

Governor Rhoden needs to be informed and must take any actions possible by his office.

No more games, no more money being spent for anything. We know that she is lying, we know that she's instructing the States Attorneys to protect here and we know she is instructing auditors to be complicit in here nefarious actions.

The machines need to go, bottom line.

Justice in this country is slowly eroding and the lawless are being able to get away with more and more of their criminalities.

