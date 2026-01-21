It’s been a while since we’ve last updated you on local happenings here, but we've been busy on our social media channels such as X, Facebook and Telegram. If you aren’t already, please give us a follow and share our content!

The news cycle moves fast, and a lot has happened recently, but first - we need to let you know about what’s going on in the legislature right now.

The 101st Legislative Session started on Tuesday, January 13th. The Governor’s address was met with mixed reviews, and it appears the battle is still on regarding taxes, government spending, and economic development. Please follow South Dakota Voice, C’s Substack, and John Kunnari for state and local government related news.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

The Legislative Research Council has made changes to the process for testifying for bills this year. Everyone must register, regardless of in-person, remote or submitted written testimony. Please visit the LRC document detailing how to register HERE: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/documents/212840.pdf Your participation is coveted and necessary to advance legislation. Please take time to sign up when you can.

Senator John Carley is bringing back his bill to ban the electronic election machines from last year. It is 2026 SB66, and we are told it will likely be heard in committee next week. Please watch our social media for updates on committee assignments. You may remember last year, citizens from all corners of the state filled the Senate State Affairs Committee, and NOT ONE citizen came in support of the machines. Time was limited but over 50 people came to the stand to give a “me too!” to #BANTHEMACHINES!

We submitted written testimony from experts Col. Shawn Smith, AF ret., Clay Parikh, Dr. Walter Daugherity, and Prof. David Clements. You can find them HERE:

Over 50 citizens submitted written testimony to the committee also, that were not there in person. You can find their testimony HERE:

The lobbyists are already out in full force spreading falsehoods about disability voting and the law. We’ve already drafted a document fully detailing HAVA’s protection for a paper based system, and also our own state law. Don’t believe the emotionally charged hype and talking points. Know the facts. Find them HERE: Argument for Machine Free Counties.

52 USC §10508 allows for disabled voters to have a person assis�ng them. It reads: Any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or agent of that employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union.

12-18-25. Any voter who by reason of physical disability or illiteracy is unable to read or mark a ballot may receive the assistance of any person whom such voter may select.

And you can remember who voted against the people, and with the lobbyists and SDACO HERE:

McPherson County Chair, Mike Klipfel sets the record straight for Sen. Randy Deibert on his comments regarding petitions made in committee.

Deibert, Mehlhaff, Larson, Perry.

PS: Senate State Affairs has a new make up. Senator Sue Peterson has been moved to taxation, and Senator Arch Beal has had a stroke. Senator Curt Voight has been moved to SSA in Beal’s place. Steve Kolbeck has replaced Peterson. We need Senator Perry to vote like a conservative. Last year he cowed to the lobby.

Other bills are coming to improve the hand count tally sheets, abolish the unelected, unqualified, unaccountable board of elections, bring SD elections into compliance with President Trump’s EO, requiring CVR’s to be public, and so on. When they are assigned bill numbers, we will let you know ASAP.

Monae Johnson’s bills are SB 28 - 34. We do not support any of them. In particular:

SB28 will bring highly vulnerable ballot on demand printers to an election near you! Welcome to becoming Maricopa County, Arizona! NO WAY MONAE!

SB29 is Monae’s tricky CVR bill, but what it really does is:

allow outsourcing of vote counting to other counties which further breaks the chain of custody

only allows the CVR’s to be made public AFTER the canvass of the vote. That means, too late and too bad for you if fraud is found.

allows election officials to alter CVR’s at their discretion - which is a felony offense and destroys original election records.

Remember - these bills are written by criminals (Deadrick, ES&S and KNOWiNK) to protect criminals. Yes, Deadrick said it out loud on the record that he consults with the vendors to help him write his bills! NO WAY MONAE!

The Secretary of State is hosting ES&S’s demonstration of the voting machines for their testing and approval by the Board of Elections today, tomorrow and Friday. The SOS had not posted notice on the website of a public meeting, but apparently they don’t consider the machine testing 3 day bonanza as an official meeting.

Here are all the super secret, black box, proprietary ES&S electronic election machines which contain trade secrets sitting in a conference room at the AmericInn in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota for the magic show ES&S employees are putting on. It’s quite interesting that they are comfortable leaving them there for days, yet will sue the hell out of you if you want the audit trail to actual election data. Is this proper storage and security protocol for national critical infrastructure?

South Dakota state law 12-17B-2. Any automatic tabulating or electronic ballot marking system used in an election shall enable the voter to cast a vote for all offices and on all measures on which the voter is entitled to vote. No automatic tabulating, electronic ballot marking, or election voting equipment system may be connected to the internet. No ballot marking device may save or tabulate votes marked on any system. Each system shall fulfill the requirements for election assistance commission standards certification and be approved by the State Board of Elections prior to distribution and use in this state. No system may be approved unless the system fulfills the requirements as established by the State Board of Elections. Any changes or modifications to an approved system shall be approved by the State Board of Elections prior to distribution and use.

South Dakota Administrative Rule 5:02:09:02.01. Criteria for approving automatic tabulating systems. Before the State Board of Elections grants a certificate of approval, the following automatic tabulating equipment capabilities of an electronic voting system must be demonstrated to the board or its designee. The board shall deny a certificate of approval for automatic tabulating equipment which as demonstrated does not fulfill the following requirements………

South Dakota Administrative Rule 5:02:09:02. Approval of automatic tabulating systems required before distribution says this: Any changes or modifications in an approved automatic tabulating or electronic ballot marking system may be certified by the State Board of Elections with or without the demonstration described in this section for initial approval.

These rules were written with plausible deniability in mind. Also probably drafted by ES&S!!

Here are Jerad Schwab and Trish Rice of ES&S and some other unknown guy (probably from the SOS office) “testing” the machines for compliance for us, while NO ONE from the Board of Elections or the Secretary of State’s Office was around.

Isn’t this just like a government process, to have the vendor, who provides the equipment, do the demonstration of their accuracy and compliance?

Do banks audit themselves?

Do taxpayers audit their own tax returns?

Do employers do their own work comp audits?

Do homebuilders do their own inspections?

Do public eating establishments certify their own health inspections?

NO - BUT ES&S can put on it’s own magic show for the state and no one sees anything wrong with this.

So who are the random designees for the Board of Elections? I guess we won’t find out until the BOE posts meeting minutes for their meeting scheduled February 13th.

The Board of Elections should be at this testing, after all they certify the machines, proclaiming that they meet the standards set forth by the EAC. However, the unelected, unqualified, unaccountable board of elections is MIA. Whoever the designee is, will then issue a report claiming the machines have met all the requirements, and the Board, not having seen or participated in any aspect of the machine testing process, then reads a report written by someone who has done their job for them, and certifies the process.

SERIOUSLY??

The SOS office and ES&S are thick as thieves. Literally. The Board is completely incompetent and NO ONE with proper credentials to determine the security of national critical infrastructure is involved in the process.

This dog and pony show is bureaucracy at it’s finest.

It’s time to ABOLISH THE BOE! #abolishtheboe

Soon, very soon, we will not have to deal with this insanity anymore. Keep the faith friends. Keep fighting.

BREAKING: President Trump announces PROSECUTIONS are about to commence over the “rigged” 2020 presidential election.

“People will soon be prosecuted for what they did. It’s probably breaking news, but it should be! It was a RIGGED ELECTION.”

INCOMING: Tulsi Gabbard is going to blow all our minds soon with declass of election evidence.

It’s AAAAAALLLLLLLL connected: Welfare Fraud, Somali Fraud, Election Fraud, Census Fraud, Fraud, Fraud, Fraud.

And watch Tulsi Gabbard:

INDICTMENTS ARE COMING. “You’ll see some stuff on elections. Keep an eye on Tulsi Gabbard. She has been working on some amazing declassifications that I think will blow all of our minds soon. I think it is going to be a big moment.”

@DC_Draino Everyone who has been calling out the rigged and stolen 2020 election is about to be vindicated in the history books.

Vindication is coming soon friends. And how sweet it will be to be standing on the right side of history!