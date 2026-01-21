SD Canvassing Group Substack

Mick Baruth
11h

With so many auditors across the state and the election coordinator at the Secretary of State office quitting one has to wonder why?

Do they see the writing on the wall that justice is coming for them and they HOPE that by quitting they will be safe from prosecution?

Then you have the majority of the auditors, county commissioners and Secretary of State and her assistant that are evidently to compromised or to dumb to see the writing on the wall and just keep doubling down with stupidity like this joke of a certification. No one in their right mind can wrap their head around the corruption unless of course you are in on the deal?

Play with snakes and you will get sooner or later!

Looks like sooner is sneaking up on all of them.

Tod Gohl
11h

2026 needs to be the "Year of Accountability". Making arrests at the top will send a clear message across the country, that the criminals time is OVER!

We also need arrests here at the bottom. Auditors, County Commissioners, States Attorneys, Lawyers, Election Supervisors. Anyone and everyone that has been instrumental in breaking state laws should be incarcerated. The State Attorney General has a job and the pressure should be put on that office from the masses and OFTEN!!

If we allow this to continue, IT WILL. The line in the sand has been drawn and now it's time to make the arrests!

