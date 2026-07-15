IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:

President Donald J. Trump is set to address the nation Thursday, July 16, 2026 at 9:00 EST / 8:00 CST. https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/



News started circulating like wildfire on the internet that the President will be speaking to the nation on recently declassified evidence on foreign interference in the 2020 election.

Yesterday, Lindell TV’s Cara Castronuova said people around the world are anticipating your address on election machines and integrity and asked President Trump for a sneak peak. Here is what he said:

“It WILL address that subject, I’d rather save it, but it is REALLY, REALLY BIG NEWS, really, really big news. Our Country needs to shape up. What we are going to be talking about on Thursday, it doesn’t get bigger. Without free and fair elections, you don't HAVE a country. We'll be discussing other things too, but it's gonna be a very big announcement."

The President will be joined by the heads of DHS, FBI, CIA and DNI.



Colonel Conrad Reynolds wrote on X:

“The address comes amid renewed attention within the administration to the security of electronic voting systems and the potential for foreign governments to target or influence American elections.



Foreign interference in U.S. elections has been an acknowledged national security concern across multiple administrations. The central issue expected to be addressed Thursday is whether vulnerabilities within electronic election systems could provide foreign adversaries with opportunities to interfere with election infrastructure.



The specific evidence and findings the President intends to present have not yet been publicly disclosed.



Thursday’s address is therefore expected to provide the administration’s explanation of the vulnerabilities it has identified, the potential role of foreign nations in targeting U.S. elections and what actions the President believes should be taken to protect the nation’s election infrastructure.”



We don’t know what the President is going to say, but we do believe there is likely much more to come.

You can watch LIVE HERE: https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/



In other big news leading up to this week, President Trump fired the two remaining commissioners at the United States Election Assistance Commission, allowing one to resign. The other commissioner had resigned earlier in the year. This leaves the EAC with no quorum, meaning NO further (fake) certifications of electronic election equipment can be made. The openings leave room for Trump to appoint new members, potentially renowned security experts or activists such as Clay Parikh, Shawn Smith or Seth Keshel.



The EAC has been a rogue, corrupted rubber stamping outfit for decades, and we fully hope they are under federal investigation for collusion and racketeering with machine and software vendors, other gov’t agencies, state officials and the spider web of NGO’s.

Yes, this is the source of all the terrible information No Way Monae, Rachel Soulek, Christine Lehrkamp, Tom Deadrick, and your county officials have been parroting as truth. The tides are turning. Hold steady.



President Trump also hosted American hero and federal whistleblower Tina Peters at the White House recently. We can only assume that the corrupted machines were discussed as Tina is a fierce advocate for banning the machines.

June 30th:

Voting Machines are RIGGED, Mail in Ballots are a DISASTER, and our elections are VERY DANGEROUS AND CORRUPT.

Can’t get much clearer than that!

Those that denied the truth are going to look like the biggest cowards in history.

Also last week, the Department of Homeland Security put out a Press Release Requiring States to Adopt Common-Sense Election Security Measures Before Receiving Federal Funds:

The Department of Homeland Security is requiring states to adopt common-sense election security measures before receiving federal Homeland Security Grant Program funding — over $1 billion available to states, localities, and Tribal Nations.



Key requirements include:

• Transitioning from vulnerable electronic systems to hand-marked paper ballots with a reliable paper trail

• Conducting manual audits of at least 5% of ballots after every federal election

• Reconciling the number of voters who participated with ballots cast to catch discrepancies

• Using the SAVE system to verify citizenship of everyone in the voter registration database (within 120 days) — and for polling place workers and election system operators

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said:

“Election security is national security and protecting the Nation’s critical infrastructure is a top priority. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are taking decisive action to protect election systems from threats like foreign interference, insider threats, and cyberattacks. These new requirements will preserve election integrity and ensure that Americans can trust the results.”



FEMA will withhold 20% of grants until compliance is verified — because protecting our elections is non-negotiable. (summary from Holly Kessler)

ELECTION SECURITY IS NATIONAL SECURITY

All hell is going to break loose.

Let it burn.

We have worked for and waited for this for SIX YEARS.

AND EXACTLY WHY WE NEVER, EVER GAVE UP.



See you on the other side.