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Peggy Napoli's avatar
Peggy Napoli
Jul 16

GOD BLESS SD CANVASSING GROUP! YOU ARE HEROES! I was a volunteer for years (back in the 70's-80'-90's) at our county Election (Auditor's) office. Helen Daughenbaugh was the auditor, and she ran a Tight Ship. We did hand counting, and NEVER DID ANY BALLOT COUNT GET REJECTED. We would have 4 people at a table. 2 Dem 2 Repubs- 2 people were Clerks, 1 dem- 1 rep. Then on the other side of the table were The Judges. 1 dem 1 reb. At that time the absentee ballots were opened and placed on the left side of the table. Then the secured ballots from our voting precinct were taken out of the metal ballot box that had a padlock, and security label placed over the opening to put ballots into. The ballots were split between the 2 Judges, and they would take turns reading off the votes. (1) for Dem John Doe, Then Judge 2 would read off their ballot.

I went very well, and the Floor supervisors were 3 dems, and 3 repubs. If any questions were needed answered, a Judge and clerk would raise their hand, and the supervisor or sometime supervisors, and the auditor would come over and look carefully at the ballot in question. A determination was made, and approved by all involved, and we would go on with ballot counting. Of course back then, people were much more civil. Both parties working the election were not allowed to denigrate anyone working and if they did. Helen Daughenbaugh would walk over, and in her best calm voice would explain how all workers were expected to behave.

Only 1 time did I personally have to get one of the clerks to get a talking to by Helen. And, the matter was resolved on the spot.

It was a smooth system, When a vote was read both the clerks would repeat the Judges vote for: and they would go with the 1111 & slash to make the count even for both clerks and they both would say 5. So, if any count might get messed up, in a 5 count we could stop, and back up the ballots and recount that 5 block ballot number. Only happened 2 times in all the years I worked.

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Barb's avatar
Barb
Jul 15

Of course!!

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