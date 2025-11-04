HAND COUNT EXPO - become a certified hand count trainer

This first ever event of its kind is being held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota:

Friday, November 14 from 1:00 - 6:00 pm

Saturday, November 15, from 9:00 am - Noon

Calvary Chapel, 4901 E 26th St, Sioux Falls.

RSVP is required, please reserve your spot today! Click on the link below.👇

(note: there is only one sign up, works for attending either day or both)

Snacks and beverages will be provided each day.

A social event is being planned for Friday night, more details to come.

We need about 50 people each day for this event to be successful. You only need to attend one of the 2 days but are welcome to attend both. Each days schedule will be different, agenda coming soon. We will walk through a precinct election from start to finish, complete with chain of custody documents. Also, we will test different hand counting methods and tally sheets for comparison, and participate in round table discussions.

Come either day to become a CERTIFIED hand count trainer. You are encouraged to invite others to attend; please invite any young people that you know.

Friends from surrounding states such as Nebraska, Wyoming and Minnesota are welcome to attend.

President Trump has said we need to get rid of the rigged machines. Help us demonstrate how easy it is for the People to conduct a transparent and verifiable election. Come and be part of history in the making.

Thank you and we hope to see you there!!