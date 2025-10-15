We want to share the premier of a documentary on the Censorship Industrial Complex called “God Complex”, with Mike Benz.

It premiers tomorrow, October 16th, 2025.

Watch the trailer at the link below:

https://youtu.be/rh8mWH535-0?si=wf6BxqGwoc2wa_h

You can sign up to be the first to watch it FREE here:

https://bigpictureoriginals.com/god-complex?lead=a007486c19fa4bafa31503aaf7f01de3

Share on X here:

https://x.com/bigpictureusa/status/1978206918813585582

We know all too well how the United States Government developed an elaborate network of NGO’s and weaponized agencies to silence the truth of the 2020 stolen election, the origins of COVID, J6, and the list goes on.

Be sure to share this movie wherever you can.

That’s all.

Long Live the Republic