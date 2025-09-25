Today’s EXPLOSIVE whistleblower testimony confirms U.S. elections are rigged, and have been for 20 YEARS! Click the photo below - you HAVE TO WATCH this testimony - ALL OF IT.

A Venezuelan Smartmatic whistleblower testified that the Smartmatic software that is the core program for Dominion Voting Systems was developed and is owned by the government of Venezuela. Many experts have pointed out, including Patrick Byrne, that this software is the basis for all election companies in the U.S., including ES&S.

The whistleblower said, “You can get into the system undetected. You can change the outcome of an election. Undetected.”

He testified to the fact that all parts are sourced in China or Taiwan, programmers in Serbia, Venezuelan’s worked with Communist Cuba on the source code, and that the “bugs” in the software allow for bad actors to alter whatever data they want such as vote counts and ballot images.

He also said the officials of the U.S. Government have had this information since March or April of 2024! They’ve been sitting on this for a year and half?

There’s so much in that testimony you need to watch it for yourself.

The evidence of the China, Venezuela, Serbia foreign influence over American elections has slowly been revealed to us over the past months.

Patrick Byrne, Emerald Robinson, Gary Berntsen, and others have methodically been trickling out information to the public. We’ve shared videos of former CIA Officer Gary Berntsen, who served for 20 years in our October article.

YES, IT’S TREASON.

OCTOBER 2024

Around the same time, Patrick Byrne shared a 7 part thread detailing the Cartel control over U.S. elections.

https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1848991044009890156?refresh=1729693283

Here is a diagram of the Venezuelan cartel mafia election rigging software infiltration into American election systems - all approved and certified by the CORRUPT EAC.

JANUARY 2025

Emerald Robinson’s super thread details all the bad actors in the 2020 election coup and the Venezuelan cartel mafia’s infiltration of American elections and politics.

APRIL 2025

President Trump designated the Venezuelan cartel gang Tren De Aragua as a terrorist organization.

MAY 2025

Emerald Robinson covers a lot more on the Chevron connections on her show and X channel.

JUNE 2025

Guess what? Shortly after this video was put out, that witness did not go on trial and is now offering testimony to the U.S. Gov’t.

JULY 2025

President Trump sanctioned the Cartel del Sol, which is essentially the Venezuelan Government.

Do you remember all the evidence that came out a couple of years ago in Arizona tying the Sinaloa Cartel to election fraud, money laundering, real estate fraud, insurance fraud, bribery, and identity theft?

Shortly after that, the State Department denies the legitimacy of Venezuelan leader Maduro.

AUGUST 2025

DOGE connects USAID, the CIA, Venezuela, China and George Soros money laundering and election fraud through CEPPS.

You can watch Patrick Byrne’s interview on Alex Jones HERE.

On August 26, 2025 ODNI Tulsi Gabbard said she has found evidence from the 2020 election stuffed in burn bags, and will brief the President on her findings.

SEPTEMBER 2025

September 6, 2025 https://rumble.com/v6yl108-it-all-connects-in-serbia-patrick-byrne-on-the-truth-matters.html

September 23, 2025

This is another MUST WATCH VIDEO. Former CIA officer Gary Bernsten tell us the President KNOWS, and when Trump says “we caught them all”, he means we caught them all. Absolutely shocking information is revealed in this video, please take the time to watch it!

An extended interview with much more detail can be found HERE.

https://youtu.be/-NzjzMvDJzQ?si=UAbo_pY1nDnH4Eh

Do you see the narrative seeding? First, little bits before the election. Then they release short videos detailing Venezuelan control of election rigging software. Then they let us know it’s world wide. Now they are expanding to full interviews. Next, the Trump Admin will release evidence of foreign interference for 20 years in election rigging across the United States, and has over thrown 72 countries worldwide. And after that, Lord willing, he will release an EO banning machines and absentee voting for national security purposes, under the context of acts of war against the Republic.

The only way out of this is in person voting on one day, in the precinct, with hand counted paper ballots. Anything else is an illusion, a magic show, FAKE elections. Start waking up everyone around you.

The truth is coming out and will rock the world.