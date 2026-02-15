Well, it’s been a busy few weeks tracking the corrupt activities of the Secretary of State’s Office and the Board of Elections, and this week was an EXPLOSIVE revelation of the legal conflicts, administrative failures, transparency issues, silencing of the public, and admitted negligence and malfeasance by State Election Director Christine Lehrkamp.

The ES&S machine testing demonstration held in Pierre at the AmericInn in January revealed serious issues which were documented and attested to in sworn affidavits.

National election and technical expert Rick Weible witnessed:

ES&S demonstrating to an empty room

ES&S laptops booting up on Windows 7 with no password

No demonstration of required handicap accessible equipment

No demonstration of voting in secrecy

No demonstration of the Election Management System laptop, critical reports, CVR’s, audit logs

No demonstration of tabulator downloads from machines

And on and on and on and on.

Let’s take a closer look at the RULES and what was supposed to happen. Follow me here. This is critical to understanding what a FARCE the BOE is and what an utter disgrace this handwashing ceremony aka: certification really is.

SDCL 12-17B-2. Requirements for automatic tabulating, electronic ballot marking, and election voting equipment systems--Approval of changes or modifications. ……… Each system shall fulfill the requirements for election assistance commission standards certification and be approved by the State Board of Elections prior to distribution and use in this state. No system may be approved unless the system fulfills the requirements as established by the State Board of Elections. Any changes or modifications to an approved system shall be approved by the State Board of Elections prior to distribution and use.

Summary: State law requires the BOE to approve voting systems prior to distribution and use.

Administrative Rule - 5:02:09:02. Approval of automatic tabulating systems required before distribution. Prior to distribution in South Dakota, a company or corporation dealing in automatic tabulating or electronic ballot marking systems shall give written notice to the state board of elections and DEMONSTRATE that its system complies with SDCL 12-17B-2 and § 5:02:09:02.01 or 5:02:09:02.03 and is certified as fulfilling the requirements of the Election Assistance Commission

2015 voting system standards by an independent test authority accredited by the Election Assistance Commission.

If the State Board of Elections approves the system, it shall issue a certificate of approval.

….. The modification for the already approved system must have been certified as fulfilling the requirements of the Election Assistance Commission voting system 2015 standards by an independent test authority accredited by the Election Assistance Commission….

Summary: Any voting system or modification to a previously approved system approved by the BOE MUST meet 2015 voting system standards, otherwise known as VVSG 1.1.

5:02:09:02.01. Criteria for approving automatic tabulating systems. Before the State Board of Elections grants a certificate of approval, the following automatic tabulating equipment capabilities of an electronic voting system must be demonstrated to the board or its designee. The board shall deny a certificate of approval for automatic tabulating equipment which as demonstrated does not fulfill the following requirements: (Long list you can view in the rule.)

Summary: everything on the list MUST be DEMONSTRATED to the BOE. This does not mean skip ones you don’t want to do or cannot achieve at your leisure.

5:02:09:02.03. Criteria for approving electronic ballot marking systems. BEFORE the State Board of Elections grants a certificate of approval, the following capabilities of the electronic ballot marking system MUST BE DEMONSTRATED to the board or its designee. The board may grant a certificate of approval for a system, if the system fulfills the following requirements: (another long list you can review in the rule)

Summary: MUST BE DEMONSTRATED by the VENDOR to the BOARD.

Well, the Board of Elections didn’t bother to show up to the demonstration, so who is the designee you ask? Christine Lehkramp and Evan Sippel of the Secretary of State’s office decided they were, since they were the only two people at the “demonstration” by ES&S, so apparently they are the “designee” by default, even though there is no documentation, recording, meeting minutes, or any kind of official record or approval that they were nominated by the Board to BE the DESIGNEE.

The BOE meeting was held Friday, Feb 13 at 11:30 AM CST to certify ES&S EVS 6.5.0.0.

It was stated that the Board of Elections doesn’t make it practice to show up to the machine magic show and is content to just take a report with the word “YES” as PROOF that the machines meet the requirements, and that all required steps were demonstrated. Noted. #ABOLISHTHEBOE

The "certification report” was posted to the sdsos.gov Thursday night at 6:02 pm CST, after business hours, so the board and the public had little to no time to review it.

Newly appointed board member Kristin Matsuda pointed out that the report was not signed, notarized and was highly informal and unprofessional. (paraphrasing)

Christine Lehrkamp (former SOS and Bpro employee, now election director after Rachel Soulek got canned) wrote the report. All she did was copy and paste the admin rules and write “YES” in red letters beneath the rule. This doesn’t really qualify as a report. Lehrkamp admitted repeatedly that they skipped several testing requirements, even saying that they rely on ES&S literature or information, and left some of it to the EAC. In case you don’t realize it - this is an EXPLOSIVE admission. Christine put it on the record that they broke their own rules, and regularly make a habit of it, which makes the certification unlawful.

Do rules have to be followed? Per sdsos.gov:

“Administrative rules are officially promulgated agency regulations that have the force and effect of law. Generally, these rules elaborate the requirements of a law or policy. Following citizen input at public hearings, administrative rules are passed by the Legislative Interim Rules Review Committee.”

Sure sounds like it.

Here is the EAC certificate for ES&S EVS 6.1.1.0 = VVSG 1.0 (2005)

Here is the EAC Certificate for ES&S EVS 6.5.0.0 = VVSG 1.0 (2005)

Neither one of these ES&S Electronic Voting Systems have been tested or approved by the EAC under VVSG 1.1, which the Board’s own rules requires.

Each of these voting systems was ILLEGALLY CERTIFIED by the Board.

It’s very clear. The rules require VVSG 1.1 2015, and neither of these are certified to VVSG 1.1.

What the SOS office and the Board fail to realize is that there is not a single voting system in the entire United States of America that has been submitted for testing and approval to the EAC to VVSG 1.1 (2015). NOT ONE. Which means - there is NOT a single electronic voting system that legally can be certified by the board for use in South Dakota.

Did you catch that? Read the above paragraph again. All of the election equipment being used to “count” your votes in your county is ILLEGAL.

Page 5 of Christine’s “certification report” reveals that ES&S did not demonstrate any of the items on this list. Christine’s answers to Kristin Matsuda’s questions also confirm verbally that they did not complete the items on this list.

Prior to distribution in South Dakota, a company or corporation dealing in automatic tabulating or electronic ballot marking systems shall give written notice to the state board of elections and demonstrate that its system complies with SDCL 12-17B-2 and § 5:02:09:02.01 or 5:02:09:02.03 and is certified as fulfilling the requirements of the Election Assistance Commission 2015 voting system standards by an independent test authority accredited by the Election Assistance Commission.

Before the State Board of Elections grants a certificate of approval, the following automatic tabulating equipment capabilities of an electronic voting system must be demonstrated to the board or its designee. The board shall deny a certificate of approval for automatic tabulating equipment which as demonstrated does not fulfill the following requirements.

So that’s 11 documented violations on page five alone.

During the meeting, McPherson County State’s Attorney Austin Hoffman, (also candidate for Attorney General) pipes in and asks “ultimately, what we are looking at here today, is certified by the EAC already?” Christine answers yes. Hoffman apparently accepts that as enough evidence to vote yes to certify.

However, a quick scan of the rules clearly shows that the Board is required to view the demonstration of all of the items on the list and to verify that the system fulfills the requirements. This is meant to be a double check on our local equipment at the state level.

We were blocked public comment on the agenda item, even after asking Monae Johnson, Tom Deadrick and Deputy AG Grant Flynn for public comment on the agenda item prior to certification. They all denied us. Tom Deadrick said “because, that’s the way it is going to be”.

On Thursday, February 12th, we filed a Motion for and Affidavit in Support of Preliminary Injunction in Circuit Court in Hughes County, hoping the court would move to stop the illegal certification. All Board members and the SOS were served by the sheriff on Thursday, prior to the Friday meeting. They were also emailed a petition to not certify Thursday afternoon. You can read it and see the supporting documents HERE.

They all should have realized by then that certification was unlawful.

But they did it anyway, with willfulness and intent.

They committed a crime in broad daylight, right in front of us, and walked out.

The bright spot was Kristin Matsuda voted NO on certification and Scott McGregor abstained. Maybe McGregor was actually afraid of committing a crime. What is wrong with the rest of them?

Every single level of government is failing us. The legislature killed H

B1314 and SB66. The BOE illegally certified election equipment. The SOS office has been working against us since day one. No one is ever held accountable.

Now is where you come in. We need your help.

Rep. Aaron Aylward’s HB1324 - An Act to Abolish the Board of Elections will be heard sometime soon in House State Affairs. Please start contacting the committee to pass this bill.

Scott.Odenbach@sdlegislature.gov

Marty.Overweg@sdlegislature.gov

Jessica.Bahmuller@sdlegislature.gov

Eric.Emery@sdlegislature.gov

Spencer.Gosch@sdlegislature.gov

Jon.Hansen@sdlegislature.gov

Erin.Healy@sdlegislature.gov

Les.Heinemann@sdlegislature.gov

Greg.Jamison@sdlegislature.gov

Karla.Lems@sdlegislature.gov

Tim.Reisch@sdlegislature.gov

Brandei.Schaefbauer@sdlegislature.gov

Bethany.Soye@sdlegislature.gov

It’s long past time to disband this rogue, incompetent, unaccountable, unqualified, unelected board of bureaucrats.

If you missed the video breakdown of the BOE meeting, you can find it here:

And please contact your legislator to support bringing back Rep. Kayser’s HB1314 which would address a lot of the issues with the BOE and force ES&S to update their systems, require hand count audits, and recounts be performed by hand. If ES&S can’t get up to 2026 standards, they should not be welcome to do business in our state.

We need all hands on deck.

Please take some time to send emails or texts to your reps.

#ABOLISHTHEBOE