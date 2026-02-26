As many of you know, I was recently invited by Gen. Michael Flynn to a closed door, invite only round table event on election integrity. Your immediate response to requests for financial support were humbling and overwhelming. It is clear that the people of South Dakota care greatly about securing our elections and ensuring that meaningful changes to our election system come about quickly to preserve and protect our republican form of self government. THANK YOU, THANK YOU for all of your support, prayers and encouragement. God Bless you all. It means the world to us!

The event was hosted by the Gold Institute for International Strategy with President Eli Gold, and Chairman Gen. Flynn both in attendance. National leaders including Gen. Flynn, Kari Lake, Seth Keshel, Cleta Mitchell, Marly Hornik, Dr. John Lott, Roger Stone, Dr. Rick Richards, Col. Conrad Reynolds, and Will Huff gave engaging presentations on various topics including voter rolls, media, mail in ballots, civil rights violations and constitutional remedies, electronic machines and a new voter roll auditing tool called ELLY/PSEPHOS for citizens, counties and Secretaries of State. Members of the Trump administration, election experts and grassroots patriots filled out the room.

This event was closed to the media and recordings or videos were not allowed, however Ann VanderSteel, Lindell TV, and Tommy Robinson interviewed attendees after the event and many of them have been posted on social media outlets.

Gen. Flynn kicked off the afternoon reiterating that securing our elections is the most critical issue of our time, simply saying “If we don’t have fair elections, we don’t have a country.” In the interview below, Gen. Flynn exposes the multi-billion dollar election machine industry fraught with a severe level of corruption. He also pointed out that the President’s Oath is the only oath that contains the word “preserve” the constitution, giving the President expanded powers to not just protect, but to preserve our God given rights. Click the image below to jump to the interview.

We are behind the rest of the world on election security and there can only be one reason for that.

Kari Lake, senior advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media spoke about the media’s manufactured lies and their role in censorship and narrative seeding for the government in the U.S. and abroad. Kari had two elections stolen from her in Arizona and knows full well the depth of the corruption that goes to the lowest levels of government. For Kari Lake, nothing else matters if we don’t secure our elections. She is certain President Trump understands the emergency, and that he is going to act soon. Discussions revealed investigations in AZ have uncovered billions of dollars of laundered money used to bribe local officials at every level of government.

Watch her interviews HERE, HERE and HERE.

Captain Seth Keshel gave an overview of his voter roll analysis a great discussion was had on the voter rolls being the key to secure elections, or election theft, whichever way you want to look at it. We need to fix this now, or they rig it permanently!

Support for passing the SAVE Act was discussed and free use of the SAVE database for states to crosscheck their voter rolls for citizens only. At the same time, SB175 was smoked out on the Senate Floor after being killed in Senate State Affairs, which will require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. Thank you Senator Carley! Senators Mehlhaff and Perry changed their minds and voted YES on the Senate Floor. Republican senators Deibert, Grove and Kolbeck voted NO. Remember this in June!

Speaking of Republican Senators, how about that John Thune? 90% of Americans want Voter ID and Citizenship to Vote; it’s the people in power that don’t.

“He who makes the rules wins the goals” is a quote shared by Cleta Mitchell. That really spoke to me as we’ve learned and literally seen Bpro/Knowink and ES&S write the rules for our local elections with plausible deniability in mind. And even when they write their own rules, they break them in front of everyone and dare you to sue them, all while the AG’s office looks on.

Marly Hornik spoke on civil rights and constitutional arguments that she has perfected over the years. Marly reminded us that she was a perfectly happy hippy living on her goat farm in New York when God put a call on her life to enter this arena. All of us in that room most likely have a story like that, a calling and a talk with God, which is why we have been able to overcome the persecution and have supernaturally maintained the ability to never quit. Marly is a brilliant student of the founding fathers and the Constitution. You can find Marly’s interview HERE.

Dr. John Lott, whose research will be featured in Cap’t K’s upcoming book, showed us how the United States is an extreme outlier when it comes to mail in absentee voting and Photo ID to vote. Virtually all of Europe has banned absentee voting by mail because of “massive, systemic and organized fraud”. All those European countries and every country in Africa also require citizenship to vote. As President Trump has said: "We are the only country stupid enough to vote by mail.”

Col. Reynolds and Will Huff talked about vulnerable machines, hidden audit trails, and paper ballots. We must return to hand counted paper ballots counted in the precinct on election night. Any election where there is a computer between the vote and the voter cannot be trusted!

Patrick Byrne was in attendance and gave a few interviews found below. Patrick helped fund the operation recruiting high ranking Venezuelan whistleblowers that are now in U.S. custody, and was behind the operation that led to the book Stolen Elections, the Takedown of Democracies Worldwide. The author of that book, Ralph Pezzullo was also in attendance. Patrick feels the urgency of the national security implications of the compromised supply chain and foreign interference, calling for the President to issue a national security emergency and an Executive Order banning mail in ballots and rigged election machines.

I highly recommend watching the interview below:

And this one minute video sums up the 4 stages of the Military Psyop of 2020:

Colonel Reynolds and Will Huff hosted former CIA station chief Gary Berntsen and Ralph Pezzullo on the Colonel of Truth podcast recapping the summit and detailing the foreign influence over our rigged elections.

Roger Stone spoke on his experiences and a historical perspective. The room was quiet and attentive all day, but when Roger called out the Republicans as the real problem, the room erupted into applause!

Rasmussen Reports shows 63% of all voters are concerned that electronic voting equipment can change votes via internet connections. Public Trust in our election system is gone. The time for debate is over - President Trump must act now!

The grassroots activists all agreed there isn’t anything else we can do. We have done everything possible at the local and state level to influence officials to return the power back to the People, but they refuse. Action to secure our national critical infrastructure MUST come from the top. Our elections and our votes are being held hostage by private corporations.

Marly Hornik put it perfectly when she said: “Intellectual property rights cannot be over our rights to liberty and a republican form of self government.”

On Tuesday, February 24th, Emerald Robinson reported significant intelligence related to electronic voting machines and declassification of evidence of foreign election interference is coming soon. She also reported media narratives are being circulated ahead of the release. Hmmm, don’t you find the timing of the election summit and the barrage of interviews interesting?

And today, the Washington Post is reporting an Executive Order declaring a national emergency that would unlock extraordinary presidential power over voting is circulating. They claim this is coming from Pro Trump activists working in coordination with the White House.

We may just know some of those dedicated patriots involved with this effort.

Also, President Trump recently instructed intelligence agencies to turn over all election related evidence to Kurt Olsen.

“The president has asked Mr. Olsen to look at intelligence related to the 2020 election and the agency is ensuring that he has the access necessary to do his work,” a CIA official said in an emailed statement. The Wall Street Journal first reported last year on the hiring of Olsen, saying he was seeking intelligence reports from U.S. spy agencies. Politico first reported that the president had directed intelligence agencies to cooperate with Olsen’s efforts. Asked about Olsen’s role, a White House official said: “President Trump has the authority to provide access to classified material to individuals as he deems necessary. The entire Trump administration is working together to ensure the integrity of U.S. elections.”

“But here we have a situation where the president is aware that there are foreign interests that are interfering in our election processes,” Ticktin went on. “That causes a national emergency where the president has to be able to deal with it.””



Readers please note: “ a situation where the president is aware ... “



- IS AWARE -



Looks like @DNIGabbard and the @TheJusticeDept found the CCP infiltration inside the Puerto Rico Dominion voting machines ...

It is quite interesting that this article refers to the 2018 Presidential Executive Order 13848; Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election.

Mark Mitchell of Rasmussen Reports was on the original roster for the Election Summit, but had to withdraw last minute. We know he’s had a personal meeting with the President. If you want to know what’s going on, we suggest following their X channel.

Time will tell if we finally see public disclosure of the 2020 election evidence and executive action in response to the acts of war waged by foreign adversaries against our country in coordination with captured three letter agencies. Yes, the CIA was directly involved in the overthrow of our government. Where is John Brennan these days anyway?

Election Security is National Security. President Trump must act now or our country will certainly see utter destruction. If you are on social media, please share calls for POTUS to declare an national emergency.

For more from the summit, Brian Maloney’s interview HERE, Jerrod Sessler’s (candidate for Senate is Washington State) interview HERE, and Patrice with Michigan Fair Vote Institute’s interview HERE.