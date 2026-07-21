JOINT PRESS RELEASE

Election Integrity Network and South Dakota Canvassing Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Election Integrity Across South Dakota

Partnership brings national resources and support to South Dakota’s proven volunteer leaders

Sioux Falls, SD – July 21, 2026 — The Election Integrity Network (EIN) and the South Dakota Canvassing Group today announced a new partnership to strengthen election integrity solutions across South Dakota. The collaboration unites EIN’s national infrastructure, training, and policy resources with the South Dakota Canvassing Group’s established on-the-ground volunteer network and legislative advocacy.

The Election Integrity Network’s mission is to build and maintain a permanent election integrity infrastructure of citizen volunteers across the nation who develop election laws, policies and procedures that ensure transparency, accuracy, integrity, and accountability in elections, promote election administration that favors no voter or groups of voters, and advocate for an election system where all voters can have confidence in the outcome of honest and accurate elections. As part of that work this year, EIN has the goal of adding coalitions and partners from every state in the country.

Pre-existing groups with an established record of election integrity accomplishments sometimes join EIN as partners. They serve as the primary point of contact for EIN and its national partners in their state, leveraging EIN’s network for broader impact. This is the case with the South Dakota Canvassing Group, and EIN is thrilled to have them onboard.

“This partnership comes at a pivotal moment,” said Sharon Bemis, President of Election Integrity Network. “Following the revelations in President Trump’s speech and the findings shared this morning by DHS Director Mark Wayne Mullins, the SAVE America Act is more critical than ever. EIN led the SAVE America Act Coalition in sending a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota requesting that he bring the Act to the Senate floor. Now, with a dedicated connection to the grassroots’ boots on the ground in South Dakota through this partnership, we can coordinate closely and provide support to Senator Thune’s state to safeguard their elections with resources like our Model Election Laws Handbook. We look forward to combining their knowledge and our resources to fight for election integrity in South Dakota, where “Under God the People Rule”.”

Jessica Pollema, President of the South Dakota Canvassing Group, added: “We have built a strong volunteer network across South Dakota and have been fighting for free, fair, transparent, and secure elections for years. Partnering with Cleta Mitchell and Election Integrity Network gives our team access to proven national resources, training, and model policies that will amplify our impact. We are excited to work together to protect the integrity of every vote cast in our state.”

The South Dakota Canvassing Group is a volunteer-driven 501(c)(4) organization working to restore free, fair, transparent, and secure elections in South Dakota, now and for future generations. Its dedicated cabinet of volunteer leaders and extensive statewide network focus on citizen education, civic action, local oversight, legislative advocacy, and data-driven accountability. Learn more at https://www.sdcanvassing.com/

EIN and the South Dakota Canvassing Group invite concerned citizens, legislators, county officials, and fellow election integrity advocates to join this effort. By working together, the organizations will help ensure that every eligible vote in South Dakota is cast by a verified citizen, accurately counted, and transparently reported.

About the Election Integrity Network

Election Integrity Network is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to empowering citizens as guardians of honest elections through education, training, coalition building, and policy reform. Learn more at www.electionintegritynetwork.org.

About the South Dakota Canvassing Group

The South Dakota Canvassing Group is a volunteer organization working to restore free, fair, transparent, and secure elections in South Dakota, now and for future generations. Led by President Jessica Pollema and its board of dedicated volunteer leaders, the group maintains an extensive volunteer network, engages in legislative advocacy, and provides citizens with tools and information to protect the integrity of the ballot box. Visit https://www.sdcanvassing.com/ to get involved.

Media Contacts

Aundrea Gomez, Communications Director, media@electionintegrity.network

Jessica Pollema, President, South Dakota Canvassing Group, sdcanvass@protonmail.com / www.sdcanvassing.com