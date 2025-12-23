Back in the good old days, when we set out on this journey, we began by canvassing; thus the name of our group.

On our first official work day, we met in Brookings and poured over our first copy of the statewide voter list. We identified addresses with five or more people registered to vote at that address, and used Google to identify what was at that location. We found empty fields, nursing homes, Walmart, colonies, campgrounds, and the now infamous PMB’s.

After that, we proceeded to door to door canvassing. We found collectively that 98% of the addresses with five or more voters registered to vote had voters that did not live at that address. And, those voters in the wind were casting ballots from addresses where they do not live.

More data analysis revealed up to 50% of entire legislative districts are tainted with unverified voters. The outcome of at least four recent house races were altered by unverified, illegitimate ghost voters. There have been many controversial votes in the state legislature on bills such as the prison. What would the outcome have been with different representation? If the votes of the people that actually live in the district hadn’t been diluted by perjury and fraud?

Skip forward to the 2025 Ipswich City election. Poll watchers identified dozens of voters who voted in a city ward that they do not live in. Complaints were made that candidates may have been soliciting votes from people that do not live in the city. Many were known to have moved 20 years ago, but still vote in the wrong ward.

The Ipswich City election came down to ONE VOTE. The election night results were challenged, and the hand recount flipped two races. The very watchful citizens of Ipswich made all the difference there. Not surprisingly, the most important poll lists were kept from the public.

And most recently, reports of the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school district election appears to be plagued with the same issues. “Four provisional ballots and people KNOWN NOT to live in the district decided the fate of a school AND millions of dollars on the backs of the taxpayers.”

For years, auditors claimed they couldn’t remove voters. Affidavits went ignored. Successful election day residency challenges were overturned by treasonous state’s attorneys. However, the pressure moved the needle, and SB185 was signed into law in July.

We the People now have an avenue to challenge those non-qualified voter registrations. Voters who do not live where they are registered to can be REMOVED based on residency. If you missed it, this is HUGE.

Here are the statutes:

12-4-59. Voter registration challenge--Nonresident or voter in another state--Deadline. An application for the correction of any precinct registration list or to challenge the right to vote of any registered voter may be filed by the secretary of state, the auditor of the county where the challenged voter is registered, or any other individual who is registered as a voter in the same county where the challenged voter is registered, not later than the ninetieth day before the day of a primary, runoff, special, or general election. The application for correction filed pursuant to this section may only challenge whether a voter: (1) Has voted or has registered to vote in another state; or (2) Is a resident of this state, pursuant to § 12-1-4. Source: SL 2025, ch 61, § 2.

12-4-60. Voter registration challenge--Application--Factual basis--Form--Documentation--Promulgation of rules--Certain information confidential--Penalty. To file an application for correction, the individual must sign and file an affidavit attesting that, to the best of the individual’s personal knowledge and belief, having exercised due diligence to personally verify the evidence presented, the challenged voter is not qualified to vote based on one of the reasons set forth in § 12-4-58 or 12-4-59. The individual must provide the factual basis for filing the application, including the information required by this section, in the signed affidavit. The application may not be based on an unsupported allegation or the allegation of an anonymous third party. The application must be in a form prescribed by the State Board of Elections, and must contain the: (1) Name of the challenged individual; (2) Address of the challenged individual; (3) Name of the individual filing the application; (4) Address, phone number, and email address of the individual filing the application; (5) Date of the affidavit; and (6) Reason for the challenge, pursuant to § 12-4-58 or 12-4-59. The individual who files the application shall include documented evidence related to the challenge as an attachment to the affidavit. The State Board of Elections shall promulgate rules, pursuant to chapter 1-26, establishing the form of the affidavit and the documentation that must be included with the affidavit as evidence of the voter’s qualifications. An individual’s social security number, driver license number, South Dakota nondriver identification card number, passport number, or contact information, may not be made public as part of a challenge. An individual who intentionally makes public any information that is confidential, pursuant to this section, is guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor. Source: SL 2025, ch 61, § 3.

12-4-61. Voter registration challenge--Auditor duties--Verification request--Hearing--Voter cancellation--Limitation--Promulgation of rules.

If a county auditor receives an application for correction, pursuant to § 12-4-60, and, after researching the voter, determines the affidavit raises a valid challenge, the auditor must send a verification request to the voter named in the application. The verification request must be sent by forwardable mail in compliance with the National Voter Registration Act, 52 U.S.C. §§ 20501 to 20511, inclusive (January 1, 2025). The verification request must be returned to the auditor within thirty days of the postmark date and must include documentation sufficient to demonstrate the voter’s qualifications as a registered voter. The voter named in the application may request a hearing before the county auditor to demonstrate the voter’s qualifications as a registered voter. The county auditor must cancel a voter’s registration if the voter: (1) Fails to produce documentation sufficient to demonstrate the voter’s qualifications; and (2) Has not voted or appeared to vote in an election during the period between:

(a) The date that the verification request was sent; and (b) The day after the first general election following the date of the verification request.

The county auditor may not cancel the voter registration of an individual challenged pursuant to § 12-4-59, within the ninety days immediately prior to the date of an election. The State Board of Elections shall promulgate rules, pursuant to chapter 1-26, establishing the process by which a county auditor must research a registered voter to establish the validity of a challenge. Source: SL 2025, ch 61, § 4.

12-4-62. Voter registration challenge--Appeals.

If a voter’s registration is canceled, pursuant to § 12-4-61, the voter may appeal the auditor’s decision to the board of county commissioners or circuit court. Any decision of the board may be appealed to the circuit court. Source: SL 2025, ch 61, § 5.

12-4-63. Voter registration challenge--Recordkeeping.

Records of an application of correction filed pursuant to § 12-4-60 must be retained by the county auditor for at least twenty-two months. Thereafter, if the auditor chooses to destroy the records, the records must be destroyed in a secure manner.

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE RULES:

https://sdlegislature.gov/Rules/Administrative/05:02:24

HERE IS THE LINK TO THE CHALLENGE FORM:

https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/voting/assets/Voter%20Registration%20Challenges/ChallengeApplicationFINAL.pdf

https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/voting/register-to-vote/voter-challenge-information.aspx

You can also download the statewide voter list FOR FREE HERE:

https://vip.sdsos.gov/VoterInfoFiles.aspx

Just fill out the request form and you will be emailed a link to download the most recent list. You can filter out what ever precinct, ward, district, or county that you want.

The key is to challenge those non-qualified voters NOW. It must be done 90 days ahead of the election. Get them off the rolls so they are voting in their appropriate precinct, school district, or ward. As we’ve shown you above, every single vote makes a huge difference.

SB185 only allows residents of the county to challenge other voters in the county. That means we can’t do it all for you. Four years of grueling work allowed for Christmas in July, and now it’s up to you to receive the gift of a voter challenge and USE IT to protect the vote where you live.

Please reach out if you need guidance, we are always glad to help.

People of Ipswich, we’re looking at you. You’ve already made your lists of non-qualified electors. Use the challenge form and submit them to your county auditor; the sooner the better. Citizens of Oldham-Ramona school district - here you go! All of us who have canvassed or door knocked for candidates know how bad the rolls are. If you have proof, make sure you finish the task to get the ghosts off the rolls.

Godspeed and Merry Christmas everyone!

Thank you for your continued partnership and efforts to secure the vote in our beautiful South Dakota.