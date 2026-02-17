SD Canvassing Group Substack

Just an fyi, childcare assistance and social security income, federal student aid, and federal public housing assistance do NOT require citizenship. The rampant fraud exposed in MN, CA, ME, OH, and other states have exposed rampant fraud in these programs with legal immigration status being all that is required to take advantage of our welfare systems. Even the legal immigration system is riddled with fraud.

When I renewed my driver’s license last year in the Sioux Falls DMV the entire waiting room was full of people who couldn’t speak English and I know for a fact they were getting real IDs. I was irate and said something about it while at the counter because I had to drive home and get my marriage certificate simply because my passport had expired by a week so they wouldn’t accept it as one of the forms of ID for real ID. I told them I thought it was absurd considering the women at the counter next to me is clearly an illegal or temporary immigrant because she doesn’t speak a word of English yet you’re accepting whatever BS paperwork she’s giving you for a real ID.

Every senator who voted against mandating proof of citizenship to register to vote in SD should have protestors standing outside their home demanding they pass such requirements. I can’t even fathom being such a worthless human being as these politicians who vote against something so basic. These parasites have literally sold out our country!

