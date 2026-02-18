CALL TO ACTION: ABOLISH the BOE - up tomorrow!
House State Affairs TOMORROW 3:00 PM CST
ABOLISH THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS - unelected, unaccountable, unqualified bureaucrats
Please contact the committee and ask for a DO PASS ON HB1324!!!
Sign up for testimony or send your emails NOW!
I posit that the Nat. Association of S of S' and of Countys is suggesting this to all Countys'! MA BORGINSON, DOUGLAS COUNTY NE. COMMISSIONER, WAS A MEMBER, AND PAID DUES OUT OF OUR POCKETS. NJ) SHE OFTEN BROUGHT THEM, AND THEIR "BEST PRACTICES" TO OMAHA.
AND OF COURSE - THEY ARE FORMING A "QUINT" OF COUNTYS" AGAINST US".
LOOK FOR IT THERE!
