SD Canvassing Group Substack

SD Canvassing Group Substack

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Christopher J. Patton's avatar
Christopher J. Patton
2h

Rational choice, especially given the info provided.

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Mick Baruth's avatar
Mick Baruth
1h

Another factual and very educational piece by SDC! This isn’t rocket science! Either you are for continuing the fraud and corruption that makes SD 3rd most corrupt state in America or you want people in place that have the courage to at least attempt to right the ship!

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