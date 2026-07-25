Dear Friends,

As most of you know, SD Canvassing has not been in the business of endorsing candidates. In 2024, we listed primary election candidates that prioritized election transparency, security, or integrity in their campaign materials or websites. In 2025, we produced a scorecard to help rate candidates based on their voting records. We have certainly pointed out failures in elected officials or candidates who refuse to honor their oaths by continuing to protect the catastrophically indefensible election system we currently have.

Our group stayed clear of the 4-way primary race for Governor, as our group and hundreds of volunteer members supported either Jon Hansen or Toby Doeden; both better choices than the establishment.

But now we stand at the eve of the July 28th runoff election. 10,000+ voters have changed their party affiliation to vote in the CLOSED Republican primaries. Social media is covered with posts of plans to vote for Rhoden, the Dems perceived “worse” candidate, with the intent of voting for Ahlers (D) in the general. Others claim to be voting while holding their nose. Even more openly admit to entering the auditor’s office to change parties, go vote Republican, only to return to the auditor’s office to switch back. This is not only unethical, but it legalized fraud. Yes, fraud. It’s not a dirty word.

Black’s Law Dictionary defines fraud like this: an intentional perversion of truth for the purpose of inducing another to rely on it to part with a valuable thing or surrender a legal right. It encompasses any activity that relies on deception to achieve a gain, including deceitful practices or willful devices intended to deprive another of their rights or cause them injury.

The definition further characterizes fraud as: all multifarious means which human ingenuity can devise to gain an advantage over another through false suggestions or suppression of the truth. This includes all surprise, trick, cunning, dissembling, and any unfair way by which another is cheated, whether through direct falsehood, innuendo, silence, or concealment of material facts.

Since the true Republican voters of South Dakota are up against blatant, admitted and legal fraud - you all need to get out and VOTE on July 28th!

Our board deliberated all the pros and cons before endorsing Toby Doeden. For us to step outside our norm tells you we think this election for governor is very important to our continued work to secure our elections.

Toby sent this video message to share with all of you.

No other candidate for governor would EVER have put out a video like this to our group of radical extremist election deniers. Larry Rhoden and Monae Johnson kept us out in the hallway for the epic bill signing day in 2025. He’s done absolutely nothing to secure our elections, address glaring national security issues, or defend our sacred right to vote. You may remember when Larry’s son Reggie Rhoden was fired from the Meade County auditor’s office for berating citizens who had questions about the election system, and when he publicly embarrassed South Dakota at the RNC convention by throwing a phone at a fellow convention goer.

Toby Doeden pledges to partner with Lance Russel (R Attorney General Nominee) and Heather Baxter (R Secretary of State Nominee) to secure South Dakota’s elections. Have you ever even heard Rhoden talk about elections outside the aspect of getting himself to the governor’s mansion?

With the 2027 legislature now firmly dominated by the RINO faction of the “republican” party, Toby WILL BE the last line of defense in what will prove to be a concerted effort to undo every citizen led initiative success in the last few years.

Property rights? Out the window.

Data center tax breaks? Line right up.

Open Primaries? We need to shut up these far right radicals once and for all.

Patriotic constitutional officers elected at convention? First on the chopping block.

Mark it - this will happen. Toby Doeden is the only potential backstop for the RINO march to socialism.

Here is a post from losing candidate for Attorney General Austin Hoffman on Facebook in regards to the recent convention:

THE SYSTEM WILL BE CHANGING - so that tin foil hat wearing conspiracy theorists will have no say ever again. Every office will be for sale to the highest bidder.

The mockingbird media has run away with the narrative that Rhoden is dominating in the polls. Remember, polls are FAKE. If we’ve learned anything in this, the media sets the narrative so that the people will believe the predetermined (S)election results. Don’t believe the media. Get your friends, neighbors, family and co-workers out to vote on July 28th.

We have two very different choices in front of us.

More of the same RINO, establishment, globalist regime …..

or an outsider on the same team as Baxter and Russel.

Get out there and make it happen South Dakota!