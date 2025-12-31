SD Canvassing Group Substack

SD Canvassing Group Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tod Gohl's avatar
Tod Gohl
6d

Great assessment of the successes this year! So much done that you'd think we could now take a break, but 2026 will see more work, more progress and hopefully some accountability. I've now sent a 4-page letter to the AG's office with a cc to our SDGOP, the governor and the DOJ civil rights division (Harmeet Dhillon). My focus this coming year will be to have county commissioners either be removed, incarcerated or resign. Accountability is key to putting an end to this entire fraudulent process.

With Heather Baxtor becoming our new SOS, I'm hoping that one day our rogue auditors will eat crow as they are instructed to burn the machines in bonfires! That being too harsh, LOL. Nah.

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Stewart's avatar
Jeff Stewart
6d

Great year end wrap-up. While the consent of the governed has been usurped in Charles Mix County. We are still here and not going away. Our last county audit had 7 violations of codified laws. Money in accounts nobody knew about. We continue to fight the good fight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SOUTH DAKOTA CANVASSING GROUP · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture