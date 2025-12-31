Dear Friends,

It’s hard to believe we are at the close of another year.

2025 will go down as another year for the record books.

In the 2025 legislative session, TWENTY election bills were signed into law.

We fought off the lobbyists, woke associations, and the secretary of state’s office and successfully redefined residency for the purpose of voter registration. We also successfully changed the requirements at the DMV when registering to vote, which is where the majority of the voter registrations are processed.

In tandem with residency, a Federal Only Ballot law was passed so all the tax dodging, free-loading, fake residents of South Dakota will not be affecting the outcome of our local elections anymore. (Unless your county auditor does not properly implement this requirement. Make sure you are watching this process in your county. Request proof!) This was a herculean lift, requiring years of exposure and pressure from every conceivable angle, to get the state legislature to finally address a long known and accepted fraud perpetrated on the true residents of South Dakota in exchange for money and potential Republican votes.

Documentary proof of citizenship was passed and signed into law, however Monae Johnson STILL has yet to provide standardized guidance and requirements for the county auditors. Indication of citizenship status is also now required to be displayed on drivers licenses issued in our state.

Nearly $30,000 later, we also now have statewide voter files posted on the Secretary of State’s website for FREEEEEEE. Have you downloaded yours yet? We survived excessive amounts of gaslighting from Rachel Soulek, outright lies told in committee hearings, and a smoke out on the Senate floor. A true accomplishment in the game of politics in Pierre.

Get your voter rolls here: https://vip.sdsos.gov/VoterInfoFiles.aspx

Having stirred the hornets nest one too many times and having won an election day voter challenge, along with the plethora of news articles written about it, and a pro-se Writ submitted to the Supreme Court re: FAKE RESIDENTS, we now have a voter challenge form available to you to get the outdated, fictitious, deceased, and non-resident voters off the rolls in your county. See prior article posted HERE. This is definitely something you need to get working on NOW.

We exposed Monae Johnson’s intent to connect the statewide voter database to ERIC, which led to her being questioned by GOAC. Her testimony there was captured on video - where she stated the quiet part out loud - Total Vote has the BUILT-IN capability to connect to ERIC. Johnson couldn’t take the heat, and dodged repeated requests from GOAC to follow up with the committee, which resulted in GOAC using their newly reinstated subpoena power to force Johnson to reappear.

As we sounded the alarm all year long about the KNOWiNK contract for the Total Vote upgrade, our predictions came true, and Monae Johnson pushed back the GO LIVE date to 2027, AFTER the 2026 elections.

Illegal election equipment that compiled over 45% of the statewide vote, since at least 2020, was brought into the daylight. The SD Freedom Caucus put out a press release which called for an investigation. Sara Frankenmonster came back with a most preposterous legal interpretation, defending the illegal equipment and putting the counties in danger, yet again, of committing more felony offenses. Be assured, our work continues behind the scenes on this and other offenses against the elective franchise.

Citizens across the state continue to use public comment time at county commission meetings to inform their county officials of the dangers of electronic voting. Volunteers submitted parade entries and newspaper articles, continuing to use their voice and talents to wake up their neighbors.

We continue to work to hold the rogue agents accountable who trampled, stomped on, shredded and stole your right to petition your county government by unlawfully denying fully legal petitions by arbitrarily usurping the power of the judicial branch using the wiles of legal witchcraft. But alas, we have long memories, strong stomachs and an unmatched, unbridled, and unrelenting pursuit of truth and justice. Those who have violated their oaths, broke the laws, and recklessly attempted to silence the people must be held accountable, and we promise you we are still working on that.

2025 was the year of exposure. So much fraud, abuse, waste, and neglect. The founders would be rolling in their graves if they knew how far we have drifted. Our apathy let this happen.

2026 must be the year of accountability.

General Flynn made a public plea this week for President Trump to ACT. The accountability phase must begin now. WE must be the ones to hold our local officials to account.

Our freedoms are being chipped away in plain sight. Our government has grown bloated, arrogant, and unaccountable. Public trust has not merely declined; it has been obliterated. Power has been stripped from citizens and hoarded by bureaucrats, agencies, and unelected elites. Those who call themselves leaders protect each other while the American people pay the price. Civic duty has vanished from classrooms, replaced by obedience and ideology. The family, once the backbone of this nation, has been systematically weakened and devalued. Enough is Enough! At its core, this is not partisan. All Americans are demanding ACCOUNTABILITY. We the People reject the lies, the gaslighting, the censorship, and the deliberate erosion of our lived reality over the past decade. We remember what was done. We know who did it. We are no longer willing to move on without consequences.

Our elections are FAKE. RIGGED. An illusion of choice while our overlords are chosen for us. Bureaucrats run roughshod over agencies and boards. Our voice silenced. Our representation gone. Despite the largest censorship apparatus probably ever created by our federal government, we survived the propaganda campaign and arrived at the truth anyway.

Speaking of unelected bureaucrats - who is up for ABOLISHING THE BOARD OF ELECTIONS?

At midnight tonight, the page is turned from exposure to accountability. Please join us in demanding one day voting, photo ID, documentary proof of citizenship to vote, NO MACHINES, hand counted paper ballots in the precinct on election night, and accurate voter lists. Restoration of Constitutional elections, banishment of corporatized (S)elections.

Stay tuned for action in 2026. For tonight, please enjoy our annual Year in Review video. Please like and share! (Click the image below)

Thank you for your continued support, faithful participation in local government, and your relentless pursuit of fair elections.

We appreciate and are so thankful for all of you!

Godbless and Godspeed!

That to secure these rights [to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness], governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; that, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it, and to institute a new government, laying its foundations on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness.